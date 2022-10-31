JERRY DAVICH: 60 years of Halloweens laced with the same three words — 'trick or treat'

Halloween: 1972

A hobo.

This was my costume every Halloween during my teenage years while growing up in Gary. It didn’t take much creativity. Rub some shoe polish on my face. Steal a cigar from my father. Find an old hat and baggy clothes in his closet and — poof! — I was a hobo.

All I needed was a pillow case to collect a ridiculous amount of candy, and the perfect excuse to stay out all night. “But mom, it’s Halloween!”

Back then, my friends and I usually stayed out late into the night, running house to house screaming “trick or treat!” and lurching into The Lure hamburger stand for a free French fries. Then we’d track down a van of volunteers who offered apple cider and doughnuts to kids before circling back to the same houses, only after we exchanged our costumes.

Later that night, we’d swap each other for our favorite candy. I went home with every Nestle’s Crunch bar I could find. My friends and I thought we were so cool every Halloween. It was the best night of the year.

Halloween: 1982

I was 20 and soon becoming a father for the first time.

Halloweens were already in my rear-view mirror. I had a busy job, a serious relationship, and little interest in the spookiest holiday of the year. For the first time in my life, I began handing out candy to younger kids as most of my friends were away at college living it up.

Although I may have looked 16, I felt light years older than them with the pressures of adulthood scaring the bejeebers out of me. Boo indeed.

Halloween: 1992

Halloween became meaningful once again. I had two young kids, dressed in cute little costumes.

Screams of “trick or treat!” Door to door delirium. New brands of candy. And the ability to loot my kids’ plastic pumpkins after they fell asleep. Through their eyes, spooky fun was again entertaining and enchanting. A sense of wonderment replaced my sense of disinterest.

Halloween: 2002

As a 40-year-old man working 70 hours a week at two jobs, Halloween was a rumor to me. My kids, in their late teens, were phasing out trick-or-tricking. My new career in the newspaper industry consumed my life. I was becoming a ghost of former myself, buried in professional deadlines and personal obligations.

I was invited to a Halloween party. I went as a Catholic priest, borrowing a collar from an actual priest. Confession: I had no interest in Halloween.

Halloween: 2012

After getting engaged to a woman with two young children, Halloween returned in my life, sort of. It wasn’t quite the same as my youth, but it reminded me of the holiday’s unique attraction.

The excitement. The costumes. Fun in the streets with strangers. Scary fun highlighted by gory fascination. Making new memories of spreading candy on the family room floor and choosing my favorites — Krackle bars, cherry Twizzlers and Necco wafers. And, on one memorable Halloween night, finding a Twinkie in my stepdaughter's bag.

We still call that neighborhood the "Twinkie neighborhood."

Halloween: 2022

Last weekend, my 4-year-old grandson, Landon, held my hand as we went “trunk or treating” along the river walk in Mishawaka. He dressed as a cute little pumpkin. Together, we planted seeds of new memories with his parents and my wife. “Have a wonderful day!” he told every vendor.

It wasn’t about the candy, which he doesn’t eat. It’s about the sweet experience that he will gobble down every new Halloween.

“Pops, what candy do you want?” Landon asked me, sorting through a big bowl of mini chocolate bars.

I looked for a Nestle’s Crunch bar, for old time’s sake.

That night, Halloween came alive again through his young spirit. Running from booth to booth. Staring at other kids' eye-catching costumes. Reciting the same three words — trick or treat — when I was his age. Nothing else mattered during those magical moments on any Halloween night in any year.

It was a ritual that most of us have performed. A rite of passage through our childhood. A fleeting experience that we wrongly believe will continue throughout our life. It typically doesn’t.

I’m old enough to understand this, and young enough to still enjoy it.

On Monday night, my wife and I plan to accompany Landon as he celebrates another Halloween in his neighborhood. I’m thinking of going in costume.

Have kids today even heard of a hobo?