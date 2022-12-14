JERRY DAVICH: A Christmas tree's presence is one of the best holiday presents

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Many of my quietest moments, deepest thoughts, and fondest memories have been in the twinkling presence of a Christmas tree.

It doesn’t matter its size, shape, or style of decorations. Nor if it’s a real tree freshly cut from a forest or an artificial one harvested from the basement. All that matters is being alone in its presence for a few minutes or a few hours.

A Christmas tree’s presence is one of my favorite holiday presents.

This annual tradition began when I was a young child, quietly admiring my family’s Christmas tree late at night. Everyone else was asleep. It was just me and the tree as Christmas music played in the background. Silent night indeed.

The twinkle of a Christmas light, the dunking of a cookie into milk. It was the perfect time to sneak peeks at my Christmas gifts under the tree. I’d size them up, give them the old shake test and make my guesses. I’d shrug when I eventually figured out that a gift was either socks, shirts, or underwear. Bah, boring.

Only our Christmas tree knew about me (allegedly) unwrapping and re-wrapping my gifts. To this day, I think I got away with it, although my mother probably detected my sloppy tape job the next day. Santa had nothing on my mother’s all-knowing intuition.

I can’t tell you how many cookies, cupcakes, and other sweet treats I’ve consumed in the presence of Christmas trees. They never told on me. Not once. They simply blinked in multicolored agreement. No judgment. No scolding. No guilt.

I’m guessing the same holds true for other people’s addictions, obsessions, or confessions in the presence of a Christmas tree. This holiday-season relationship lasts a few fleeting weeks. We should take advantage of its magic.

Forget the countdown of shopping days until Christmas. I count down the days until our tree is stripped naked, dismantled, and tossed to the curb or into the attic.

As a young teenager, I took great pride in decorating our family’s Christmas tree, an artificial one that I’d unearth from our musky basement. Its prickly branches had hidden wires that were color-coded and painful to the touch. Our fake tree, like a frigid day in the dead of winter, looked better than it felt.

While putting up our trees, I often wondered what the ornaments would say if they could talk.

“Stop eating all those cookies!” one of them would likely yell to me.

“Please put me in a different spot on the tree this year,” another one would plead.

“Can you get this (expletive) garland out of my eye?” a tin-soldier ornament would gripe.

Some of our ornaments were older than dirt and uglier than sin. Others were holiday do-dads masquerading as tree ornaments. Some years, our tree looked like the Island of Misfit Toys, many of them dangling helplessly from the branches.

As an adult, some of my most poignant thoughts have come while staring at a Christmas tree. For some reason, I get melancholy or nostalgic when caught in its warm glow. The spirits of past Christmases seem to dance around the tree in delight, as if they’ve been waiting all year for me to greet them again.

This solitary tradition continues to this day. I stroll past our Christmas tree on the way to the kitchen for a midnight snack, an addiction I’ve had for more than 50 years. I gobble down cookies, cupcakes, or other treats with my same drink of choice: milk. Gallons of it through the decades. And I quietly stare at our Christmas tree, intoxicated by its glow.

It’s holiday magic that comes only with a Christmas tree and a few moments alone. No other gifts are needed. No other holiday tradition holds the same meaning to me. It’s as simple as a pine tree and as beautiful as its decorations.

On the night I wrote this column, our living room glowed in the same warm hues that first appeared in my life decades ago. In the still of the night, I studied the Christmas tree’s ornaments, each one carefully placed in specific spots by my wife.

There was one titled Baby’s First Christmas 1998. There was one of Big Ben in London, where my wife’s mother was born. There was one from Nashville, Tennessee, where my wife was born. Each ornament has a story, a history, a memory. (View more photos and a video at nwi.com.)

Many years ago, I attended a holiday party at the home of Dennis Norman, a retired educator who asked his guests to bring an ornament for his Christmas tree. One guest was unaware of Norman’s traditional request. As a gesture of gratitude, he donated a flashy lapel pin as a makeshift ornament.

The next morning, I received an email from Norman, saying he woke up and noticed the makeshift-pin ornament on his Christmas tree. “It instantly brought back some good memories,” he wrote.

That’s when it hit me. It’s not about the ornaments, it’s about the memories that the ornaments are hung upon. This is what Norman sought, and this is what he received that night, the next morning and probably every morning leading up to this year’s Christmas.

It’s not strictly the things we identify with Christmas. It’s the emotions that gift-wrap these things; emotions we cherish more year after year with each new Christmas, just as we hope our children and grandchildren will someday experience.

Someday, they too will stare at a Christmas tree alone in the night and think about us. Holy night indeed.