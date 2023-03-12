The last thing I remember is a medical technician named Walt telling me to lie on my left side as he administered a sedation drug into my IV.

Boom, I was out of it. A half-hour passed in a half-second.

My third colonoscopy was in the books, this one at Northwest Health Porter in Valparaiso. Unlike my first two procedures, in 2000 and 2016, I remember practically everything afterward. Including the name of every nurse.

“How are you feeling?” asked Barry, a 61-year-old travel nurse from Texas who wheeled me back to my recovery room Thursday afternoon.

I felt surprisingly lucid. We continued our conversation from a half-hour earlier when he wheeled me into the procedure room. As usual, I asked too many questions, knowing I would be writing about it.

I knew I’d be writing today's column since Sept. 26, 2022, when my 82-year-old mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. Our journey through the health care system prompted my ongoing series, “From the emergency room to the operating room.” (Read the first four columns at NWI.com.)

Within 24 hours in my mother’s hospital room, three physicians strongly recommended that I get a colonoscopy as soon as possible.

“You now have a family history of colorectal cancer,” one of the doctors told me in a somber tone.

I was scheduled to get a colonoscopy in 2021. I put it off, as so many of us do with medical tests, screenings and procedures we should get done. Shame on me. Shame on you too?

It’s so convenient to ignore or neglect our health. That is, until you hear the word “cancer” hundreds of times in six months. This has a way of slapping you in the face or, in my case, on my butt. I’ve been concerned about the possibility of colon cancer since my mom was diagnosed.

“Higher risk,” I heard the doctor say into a voice recorder during my colonoscopy before the sedative kicked in.

Anesthesia administered through an IV can be a miraculous experience, especially for someone like me. I don’t drink alcohol, I’ve never taken drugs, I don’t use any serious prescription medications. I can now see the addictive attraction of such escapism.

One second, I was perfectly lucid, taking detailed notes for this column. The next second, it was lights out and my head was in a haze. Maybe that’s a good thing when it comes to having a colonoscopy, a truly invasive procedure that scares off too many people, according to the American Cancer Society.

No one wants to be told they have colon cancer, which is partly why too many people avoid having a colonoscopy or alternative testing.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States when men and women are considered separately. It’s the second leading cause when the genders are combined, according to ACS data.

Colon cancer is expected the cause more than 50,000 deaths in 2023, although its death rate has been dropping for decades. Credit the screening process to find and remove potentially dangerous polyps, in addition to improved treatment options.

Immediately after my colonoscopy, the physician, Dr. Daniel Young, told me that he found one polyp, 2 mm in size, which was removed and sent to a lab for a biopsy.

“The exam was otherwise without abnormality,” the written findings stated.

A day earlier, preparation for the exam was also without any abnormality. It’s perfectly normal to spend more time in your bathroom than in your bedroom after guzzling 60 ounces of Gatorade mixed with an entire bottle of Miralax powder and a chaser of four laxative pills.

“The quality of the bowel preparation was good,” the exam’s written assessment stated.

I’m nothing if not good at bowel preparation. I’ll stand by those words. By Thursday morning, I felt completely cleansed and 4 pounds lighter. It was the rare time I was eager to step on a scale.

“You’re boringly healthy,” a hospital staff person told me during preregistration.

She asked me a long list of questions regarding my overall health and any preexisting conditions or ailments. Fortunately, I was able to reply “no, no, no, no, no” to her checklist.

“Not everyone can say this,” a nurse told me before my procedure.

A colonoscopy involves a thin, flexible tube with a small video camera attached. The last image I saw inside the procedure room was a video monitor used to view what the doctor viewed in my colon. It’s not the ideal image before drifting off into dreamland.

After my colonoscopy in 2016, I still felt a bit loopy and told two nurses: “I feel gassy, but I’m not a natural farter.” True story.

Nurses have seen everything. It’s interesting how what may be an unforgettable medical appointment for patients is just another day at the office for health care professionals. I don’t know how they do it.

“I don’t know how you can share your personal medical experience with so many strangers,” a social media reader told me Thursday.

I posted a “before” and “after” video about my experience, openly making fun of myself (watch a video and view more photos at NWI.com).

If my post or column prompts only one person to begin a needed discussion with a loved one or their health care provider, then my public embarrassment is worth it. Not everyone needs a colonoscopy, but the recommended age to receive your first one is now 45.

I hope today’s column encourages others to get screened. It could possibly prevent the cancer diagnosis my mother is battling. I wish I could go back in time, show her my column from 2016 and coax her into getting the procedure.