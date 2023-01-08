JERRY DAVICH: A legacy of preachers' sons, rebuilt churches, and prayers to God: 'Take me quietly'

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dennis Whittington choked back emotions as he stared at the church altar that his father resurrected before his death.

“Excuse me,” he told me.

A few more long seconds passed as an old radiator heater squeaked. He readjusted himself on a front pew, cleared his throat, and bowed his head as if in prayer.

“When my dad got sick, he only asked God for one thing,” Whittington said, removing his glasses to wipe his eyes. “He said, ‘All I ask you for, God, is don’t let me have any pain. Take me quietly.’ He asked God for this.”

His father, the Rev. Mathew Whittington, had bone cancer throughout his entire body. Doctors warned his family that his journey into heaven would be a physically painful one. Dennis braced himself for it. His father instead embraced God.

“From the time he was diagnosed until the time he took his last breath, my father didn’t have one ounce of pain. No morphine or anything. Even the doctors were baffled,” his son recalled. “I witnessed all of it.”

Dennis was with his 89-year-old father when he met his Lord. A few minutes earlier, Dennis started getting emotional. His father turned to him and said, “Don’t cry for me. Get your life together and come meet me.”

Dennis knew what his father meant, to meet him someday in heaven.

“Then he took his last breath,” he said.

Whittington shared this poignant story with me inside Western Christian Community Church, in the Tolleston section of Gary, where his father served as pastor until his death in 2019. A photo of his father greets parishioners in the church’s lobby, next to a plaque with three words that described his efforts to resurrect his church — pastor, founder, builder.

“My father was a carpenter who could build pretty much anything,” Whittington said.

Twenty-five years ago, he told his son he was going to rebuild the long-abandoned, apocalyptic structure that was a church decades ago. His son didn’t think it was possible.

“I think you met your match, dad,” he told his father.

“You think?” his father replied sternly. “It’s not up to you and me.”

It was up to God.

Mathew Whittington drained his entire life savings to build it, money earned by working for 37 years at U.S. Steel Gary Works. He lived in retirement longer than he worked, an unusual situation for most mill workers in our Region.

In retirement, Mathew Whittington worked 14 hours a day, six days a week for four years to restore the church to its former glory. He did 95% of the reconstruction work himself. His faith never wavered.

“That taught me a lesson right there,” his son said. “To have the faith. And to be a servant. There are no preachers in heaven. Just servants, praising and worshiping God. So if that’s all I’m going to be up there, then I’ll strive to be that here as well. I learned that from my dad.”

He also learned from his dad how to be a man, a husband, a father, and a worker. Just like his father, he too worked at U.S. Steel. He recently retired after 45 years there.

“I can’t take credit for anything. My mom and dad were the cornerstones of who I am today,” said Whittington, a former Gary resident who now lives in Winfield. “Without them, I’d be in jail or the cemetery. I’m reaping the benefits of their lives.”

His family came to Northwest Indiana from Mississippi, where Whittington’s grandfather and great-grandfather also built churches and served as pastors.

“It was a family legacy that stops with me, I guess,” Whittington said with a deep boisterous laugh. “Hopefully, this church will still be standing 100 years from now.”

His father, a humble and modest man, rebuilt it to last much longer than him or his son or his grandsons. Mathew Whittington returned to school when he was in his 70s to earn a bachelor’s degree at American Bible College. He wanted to be ordained a pastor. It was his calling.

“I know he didn’t walk on water. But he always set an example for my brother and myself,” Whittington said. “Don’t get me wrong. He lost his temper with me. I gave him reason to. But he led by example. He gave his life to God.”

It felt as if I was talking with Mathew Whittington, not Dennis Whittington. (Watch a compelling video at nwi.com.)

“He’s right here with us,” his son said while giving me a tour of the massive church property.

“This is my dad’s church,” he said, before correcting himself. “Well, this is God’s church.”

Whittington, who plays organ at church services, just turned 67. His genetics may allow him to live another 20 to 25 years. A lot can get done in that time, I suggested.

“I’m just waiting for God to tell me my next move,” he replied.

A large Bible is placed in front of the church altar, opened at Psalms 23: “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not be in want… He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake… I fear no evil.”

As a younger man, Whittington had to lean on his faith while responding to the evils of racism and discrimination, including his first day on the job at U.S. Steel in 1977. When he entered the superintendent’s office, a white man behind the desk didn’t look up once while telling Whittington to go join “those other skinny (N-words),” he said.

In my Jan. 16 column — for Martin Luther King Jr. Day — I’ll share how Whittington responded that day. And how he later fought to overcome discrimination against others as a civil rights servant at the mill.