JERRY DAVICH: A magical night of serendipity at Stevie Nicks show: 'We will have some moments tonight'

The parking lot attendant was friendly but firm.

“The lot is now full!” she yelled outside the entrance of the Ravinia music venue in Highland Park, Illinois.

The gates were quickly closing as I slowed down to ask directions to another parking lot.

“You’ll need to turn around and maybe park at a train station,” she replied on the move.

What? Which train station? How do I get there? How far away is it?

All of these thoughts raced across my mind Thursday evening in the middle of bumper-to-bumper traffic along Green Bay Road. My wife, Karen, and I were there for the first time and without a clue of the logistics for parking anywhere besides in the Ravinia lot.

In other words, we were stuck and running short on time for the Stevie Nicks show that night.

I made a radical U-turn and waited in traffic in the opposite direction. Then I noticed an older man dramatically waving at me from the sidewalk. I waved back. It’s an affluent neighborhood and, to be honest, I was surprised a resident would be so darn friendly to yet another out-of-state visitor on a concert night. He kept waving.

“You can park here!” he yelled, gesturing to his gorgeous home located just across the street from the Ravinia entrance.

This must be a scam of some kind, I thought. I was born in Gary, raised in Northwest Indiana, and I’m a frequent visitor to Chicago. “Does he even live here?” I asked my wife.

Nonetheless, I made an abrupt turn into his circular driveway and parked my car. We looked around to see if this was a prank or something. Another vehicle followed us, then another, each one parking behind us. A handful of cars squeezed into the driveway.

I jumped out of my car and walked toward that older guy on the sidewalk.

“Excuse me, do you live here?” I asked.

“Yeah, but not for long,” he replied.

What in the hell does that mean, I thought.

“Are you sure it’s OK if we park here?” I asked.

“Sure, it’s fine,” he replied as Ravinia parking attendants waved along the long line of traffic.

With a $20 bill tucked in my pocket, I followed the man back toward his home.

“Can we compensate you for your kindness?” I asked.

“Nahhhhhh,” he said, waving off my offer. “It’s my good deed for the day. Maybe for the week.”

I immediately went into columnist mode. I can’t help myself. I asked for his name, how long he’s lived there, and what it’s like to live across the street from such a popular music venue. Then I instinctively pulled out my phone.

“Do you mind if I take your photo?” I asked.

“Sure,” he said. “Hold on, I’ll get my wife.”

“OK, hold on, I’ll get mine,” I replied.

Meanwhile, the other lucky Stevie Nicks fans stood dumbfounded in the guy’s driveway. Some had money in their hands. Others followed my lead by instead pulling out their phone to take a photo with our new best friend in the whole wide world.

It turns out his name is Dick Stone, a former media consultant and current celebrity in his own driveway.

“Do you also want to get a photo with Dick?” I asked two other fans who drove a VW bug convertible.

A minute later, Dick’s wife Judy emerged from her home to a paparazzi scene with her charismatic husband. It was a beautiful moment. I would have given him $20 just for that moment.

Five minutes earlier, my wife and I were turned around, getting stressed, and confused about a plan B. And now here we were with Dick and Judy as if we were old friends.

Maybe Dick does this with fans for every concert at Ravinia, I don’t know. Or maybe he accepts gratuity of appreciation from some guests, like other nearby homeowners. It would be a nice side hustle, I thought.

“Put your money away!” Dick told one woman.

I put my money away and asked Dick if I could contact him later as a follow-up thank you. He gave me his email address, which contained the letters HMFIC. I asked him if it meant anything.

“Head (expletive) (expletive) in charge,” he replied with a big smile.

His sweet wife shyly smiled at her husband’s youthful bravado. Another beautiful moment.

As we left his driveway and walked through Ravinia’s gate, I sent Dick an email to thank him again. He replied, “My pleasure!”

I was stunned at what just happened to us. I kept telling my wife it was pure serendipity. If we were anywhere other than that fortunate intersection of luck and kindness, we would have missed that moment.

“We owe the universe a good deed,” I wrote on my social media pages that night.

A brightly lit moon hovered over the stage. A dimly lit candle glowed from our lawn blanket. It felt magical as the legendary enchantress Stevie Nicks cast a spell on her devoted fans. (Watch video snippets on my Facebook page.)

“We will have some moments tonight,” Stevie told the audience from the stage.

I leaned over to my wife and said, “We already have.”