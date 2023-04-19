My mother would tell me the same line every time I visited her home. It didn’t matter if I stayed only a few minutes or for several hours.

“Well, I think it’s time for you to go,” she’d say sweetly.

She never wanted to be an obligation to me or to our family. She knew all of us had busy lives, work responsibilities, families to care for, and daily activities to complete. She never once played the guilt card to keep us in her home or in her life.

“You should get going,” she’d tell us. “Chop chop, hop hop.”

By the third or fourth time hearing these gentle cues, I’d start packing my things and heading for the door.

“Can I get you anything before I leave?” I’d ask her.

“No, I’m fine,” she’d always reply in good spirits.

She was always "fine" even when she wasn’t.

These routine exchanges took on a powerful poignancy on Sept. 26, 2022, after she was diagnosed with stage-four colorectal cancer, as well as breast cancer. That day my family had to drag her into a vehicle and rush to the emergency room of St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

We knew her situation was dire. We didn’t know how dire until a few tests and exploratory surgery determined she had terminal cancer. She likely had less than a year to live, the doctors told us as gently as possible.

"This can either bring a family together or rip it apart," one physician told me.

I shared my mother’s medical journey in a multi-part series titled, “From the emergency room to the operating room.” (Read the first three columns at NWI.com by searching for my name.) Since late last year, readers have contacted me to ask why I didn’t identify my mother by name in this series.

“She would have killed me,” I joked.

“Thank you for the days, those endless days, those sacred days you gave me.” - “Days” by Ray Davies

I have nothing but praise for St. Mary Medical Center, from the doctors and specialists, to the nurses and aides, to the security guards who allowed us middle-of-the-night access to my 82-year-old mother.

Throughout her multiple hospitalizations most everyone there treated her like royalty. More importantly, they treated her with dignity, even during those messy moments when dignity couldn’t be found behind all the medical wires dangling across her body. Or underneath soiled bed sheets. Or when she was no longer able to communicate verbally.

“Are you OK, Ms. Nancy?” the nurses would ask her.

We learned all of their names - Chris, Nicole, Tiffany, Patty, Dallas and so many others. They learned all about my mother, Nancy Davich. My family shared with them stories about the old woman in their hospital bed who could no longer speak in sentences or thank them for their bedside gestures. We weren’t just making small talk with them. We were bragging about our “Nana.”

My mom may have been just another patient on their floor, whether it was 5W or 2W or inside a testing room. But to us, she’s our world. And they were taking care of our world when she came into their work orbit. We will never forget their kindness.

My mom never complained once about her situation or her fate. Oh, she may have griped about minor inconveniences to her daily routines. But never about the pain she endured or all the medical tests she detested or the chemotherapy treatments that may have extended our hopes more than her life.

At no point did she ever “un-mom” herself, a phrase I learned from a visiting chaplain. She continues to be a mother and a matriarch, caring about her family’s well-being more than her own health. Here’s just one example.

At the chemo clinic, my mom was having a very bad day after experiencing a long week of dehydration, weakness and fatigue. Her kidneys were shriveling up like dry sponges in the sun. Her blood test markers revealed red flags. She needed intravenous fluids immediately. She needed hospitalization again.

A nurse entered her room with a cup of ice chips to begin the long process of hydrating my mom’s body. My mother feebly picked up the cup and tried to hand it to me. “You look thirsty, Jer. You should drink something," she said.

“I won't forget a single day, believe me. Days I'll remember all my life.” - “Days”

On Good Friday morning, my family once again had to take my mom to the hospital. She was in the worst condition of her life. She couldn’t walk on her own. She was again dehydrated, extremely weak and battling weeks of nausea. Her body was frail. It took hours for my sister and daughter to prepare her for her final trip to a medical facility.

My mom would be leaving her home for the last time and she knew it. She asked for certain things to go with her and certain things to stay behind. She asked to properly adjust her bed spread. She asked to compile her belongings for her final journey away.

My niece practically carried my mother down three flights of stairs and into the front seat of my car. I rushed to the hospital as my daughter cradled her head from the backseat.

“It’s OK, Nana,” my daughter said in the gentlest voice. “We’ll be there soon.”

Ten minutes later, my mom was inside the ER for her last time. She was still with us, trying to ask questions about her medical care. My daughter, who’s an emergency medicine specialist, translated every step, every test, every procedure. Our family spent Easter Sunday in her hospital room, rotating around the clock to be with her as we’ve always done.

My mother has always been our moral compass, our North Star and our Grand Central Station. Our paths have intersected wherever she was, regardless of location. The same would hold true for her next destination, the VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana in Valparaiso.

It was there I told my mother in the sweetest voice, “Well, I think it’s time for you to go.”

My next column will continue to share our journey.