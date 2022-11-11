JERRY DAVICH: A prophetic postcard from a soldier heading to war: 'I’ll be doing a lot of praying'

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Maurice Curran sent the postcard to his parents on his way to Vietnam in 1968.

“Dear Mom & Dad, well, the next stop is Vietnam, and for the next 364 days I’ll be doing a lot of praying as well as fighting,” he wrote in cursive with red ink. “It’s surprising that our great society is still fighting… you know sometimes we’re not that great after all. Love, Maurice”

Curran was 20 years old when he wrote this short message on the back of the postcard. In the top right corner where a stamp usually goes, he wrote “FREE” in big box letters. Uncle Sam picked up the postage. It was the least our government could do for Curran’s sacrifice.

He could have stayed out of the contentious draft at that point in history due to physical reasons. Instead, Curran chose to serve his country with the U.S. Army, knowing he would likely be sent to Vietnam. It must have felt like a death sentence to someone who graduated from high school just two years earlier.

Curran came to this Region in 1964, moving with his family from Chicago to Cedar Lake. It seemed a world away from Vietnam’s carnage and from a controversial war that lost its purpose years earlier. Curran chose to go to Vietnam because he knew someone else would otherwise have to go in his place, his family said. This is how the military machine works: “Next!”

His prophetic postcard to his parents, Maurice J. Curran and Virginia Curran, said so much with so few words.

It was a simple yet poignant sentiment. A soldier on his way for his call of duty. Curran wasn’t questioning his country so much as questioning humanity. Another war, another soldier, another sacrifice. But for what?

How many 20-year-olds had such wisdom regarding the existential unknowns of war? Probably too many.

Vito Mannino enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at 19 as the Vietnam War raged on.

Born and raised in Detroit, Mannino was a radio operator tasked with coordinating air movements with the U.S. Army in Vietnam and Cambodia. At times he essentially served as an air traffic controller for military bases with no formal air traffic control training. He was an airman who not only followed orders but followed them with dutiful dedication.

For his service, he received the Air Force Commendation Medal, authorized by the secretary of the Air Force to honor members of the armed forces who have distinguished themselves by meritorious achievement and service. Mannino was the youngest airman at the time to receive the award, his family said.

After his tour of duty in Vietnam, he returned to the U.S. to serve as a police officer in suburban Chicago, eventually retiring as a chief of police. After leaving the Richton Park Police Department, Mannino moved to this Region to be closer to his family. Now 72 and living in Lowell, he is a disabled veteran due to exposure to Agent Orange, a hidden enemy during that war.

Today, on Veterans Day, our nation will honor all military veterans — living and dead — with parades, ceremonies, and other observances. In our Region, hundreds of vets will be honored at events that most of us are too busy to attend or even to notice. At Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, a ceremony steeped in tradition will take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Millions of other largely unknown soldiers have dutifully served our nation, suffered untold consequences, and continued on with their lives.

Curran is one of these veterans. He ended up serving his 364 days for Uncle Sam, just as he mentioned to his parents upon deployment to Vietnam. His family didn’t let one day go by without sending him a letter or a care package filled with his favorite chocolate chip cookies (without nuts) for him and his bunk mates to enjoy.

Curran returned home to his relieved family, at first struggling with his reentry into American culture and the hidden perks that we so often take for granted. At his welcome home party, he had only one request — a hot shower. He enjoyed it for more than an hour.

Since his return home, Curran has rarely discussed his war experiences in Vietnam, though he has quietly supported efforts to support his fellow veterans. He’s now 75 and living in Cedar Lake, serving his family with the same sense of duty he had in 1968.

Curran and Mannino represent one-fourth of our country’s 16.5 million vets who are 70 and older, according to the Department of Defense. Most of them haven’t received much, if any, public fanfare after returning from military service.

Today’s column is a small way to thank them. If you know a veteran, it’s the perfect day to show your appreciation. A simple thank you will suffice.