JERRY DAVICH: A stoic wall clock chimes in from the afterlife after 15 years of silence

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The old clock on the wall hadn’t made a chiming noise in more than 15 years. Its stoic face quietly watched over the time-spanning love affair of Walter and Denise Coffman.

“I quit winding up the chimes because we didn’t want to hear it in the night,” Walter said.

The clock — a wedding gift from his mother — provided the couple with a tick-tock comfort day after day for 32 years. When Denise was diagnosed with cancer, Walter would’ve held back the minute hand if he could. Their time together was that precious.

Two weeks before Denise died, Walter heard an old country song on the radio, “Walk Through This World With Me” by George Jones. Its lyrics felt timely and timeless: “In life we search, and some of us find. I've looked for you, a long, long time.”

Walter, who plays guitar, looked up the chords that night to entertain his dying wife.

“Walk through this world with me, go where I go. Share all my dreams with me, I need you so,” the song goes.

Walter sang it to Denise, who was in hospice care. She loved it, though she couldn’t speak. Denise smiled and gave her husband an approving thumbs up. Words weren't needed anyway.

The couple first met on the first day of school when they started first grade together. But they wouldn’t get together as a couple until they were 35, thanks to a newspaper story in the Vidette Messenger, which was later obtained by The Times.

The story profiled Denise, a dental assistant who was leaving the country for Jamaica on a missionary medical trip for Mercy Ships, a nondenominational outreach program.

“I felt the Lord was leading me to this type of work,” Denise said in that 1989 newspaper story. “God is willing to work through anyone if they just allow Him to.”

Walter read the story and called Denise to say hello. They talked for three hours, then got together that evening for dinner.

“And then the next 33 years together happened,” Walter told me.

He’s all about numbers and figures, working for 35 years as a financial advisor before retiring in 2019. He’s also a member of the American Mensa Society.

“I like complicated things simplified. Numbers do that,” Walter said.

Denise, affectionately nicknamed “Niecey,” was a professional face painter, balloonist, and clown named Hopscotch. Her obituary states, “Denise was a natural with children and loved making kids smile. Her warm personality and giving heart made her easy to love, and she returned the love generously to all.”

Denise died Sept. 5, 2021. She was 67.

“Denise will be remembered for remaining strong in her faith, even through adversity,” her obit states.

Walter’s faith has not been as certain as his wife’s.

“I have lived the same experience with ‘God’ that you have had,” he told me after reading last Sunday's column.

That column shared a message I received from a reader, Jamie Fankhauser: “Jerry, God placed you on my heart this week. I just couldn't shake the fact that God wanted you to know He was pleased and real. He is able to do immeasurably more than we could ever ask for ... faith is real.”

Several readers resonated with that column and its spiritual message, whether they were devout believers, like Jamie, or doubtful skeptics, like me.

Walter wrote to me, “As I grew older and saw so many incredible ‘coincidences’ in my life, my views toward ‘something being out there’ has changed. What I experienced proved to this logical, numbers guy there HAS to be more to life than THIS life.”

He shared with me one of those coincidences, which some believers call a “God wink” moment. It happened just after Denise’s death.

Walter was in a teary-eyed mood when he sat alone in the couple’s Valparaiso home. For old times’ sake, he began playing that sentimental song from George Jones.

“And now that I've found you, new horizons I see. Come take my hand, and walk through this world with me.”

One minute into the song, that old clock on the wall chimed. Not the full chime music like it once did when it was wound up. Just a single “bong!”

“I was so shocked,” Walter said. “The clock hasn’t chimed again since.”

After his shock faded, Walter began doing the math of what just happened: 15 years (at least) since that clock last chimed equals 7,884,000 minutes.

“I was able to attach odds to it,” he said. “It was at least a 1 in 7,884,000 chance that it could have happened as it did. My wife would have known that I would have figured out the odds of the occurrence. It was the only thing that could be actually calculated.”

Walter began writing down similar “crazy things” that can’t be explained with numbers, figures or statistical facts.

“Nonetheless, they were shocking and surprising,” he said. “If anything, I am more convinced than ever that there is an afterlife.”

He started sharing his experiences with family and friends, learning that others also have similar experiences described as odd coincidences, holy miracles, or signs from above.

“People often don't talk about it because they don't want others to think they are crazy,” Walter said.

He shared part of his story with me while caring for one of his many grandchildren. Denise's presence is now measured by Walter's newfound faith. On the wall, the clock’s stoic face continued to watch on — without chiming in.