The woman stared into her television screen as if it were a crystal ball.

How fitting, I thought. Her future looks the same day after day. More TV shows to watch, more distractions from her life. Or so she keeps telling me. Her time now crawls along like the shadow from a sundial.

“I wasn’t always like this,” she said with a sigh.

I’ll never forget that line. Or the look on her face. It haunts me whenever I’m not taking advantage of my fleeting time in life. The older I get, the more I spend my time like $100 bills. It’s more precious to me than money or material items.

I can earn more money. And I can purchase more stuff. But I can’t get back any of the time I’ve wasted in the past. Or in the future. I no longer lose sight of this fact.

I’ve wasted too much time on things that don’t matter, on people who didn’t deserve it, and on pursuits that never materialized. I get angry just thinking about it. I have no one to blame but myself, which only compounds my irritation.

A famous quote from William Penn comes to mind: “Time is what we want most but what we use worst.”

It’s a timeless truth.

There is a subtle difference between spending our time and wasting our time. It’s so subtle that many of us can’t distinguish between the two. I could be the poster child for this costly mistake. I’ve wasted countless hours of time in my adult life. If there existed a cosmic calculator to tabulate all the hours I’ve wasted, it would likely tally up to months, possibly years. Ugh.

The funny thing is that I once thought all that time was being spent wisely.

I. Was. Wrong.

Bertrand Russell, the late British mathematician and philosopher, may disagree with my premise. He once famously noted, “Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time.”

I guess I don’t enjoy wasting time like I used to. In my youth, time felt endless, like sand on a beach. I don’t feel the same way today. I’ve squandered time like wind blowing through a net. I have nothing to show for it.

Most of us waste hours every week on mindless distractions. You’ve got yours. I’ve got mine. And then we complain we don’t have enough time in the day for productive endeavors or meaningful accomplishments.

Like most everyone, I consider myself a very busy person. My daily planner looks like detailed plans to launch a rocket every day. Writing deadlines. Personal errands. Work responsibilities. Family commitments. I’m seriously busy.

Yet I always seem to find time for things that continue to waste my time. This includes people who don’t value time as much as I do. They spend their time like pennies, tossing it carelessly into a deep fountain with the rest of their youth. I don’t understand it. But it’s their time, not mine. When they make it our time, I have a problem.

I have the patience of the second hand on a clock. Tick, tick, tick, tick. I hear it in my head when I think I’m wasting my time. An alarm goes off when I no longer have any more time to waste. True story.

We're all busy, we say. But are we really? Or do we simply put higher priorities on certain things, leaving us too little time for other lesser important things? It’s a lame rationalization under the guise of a valid excuse. We’re not fooling anyone. Just ourselves.

For some people, it may be from watching too much television, like that woman I know. For others, it may be from staring into their phones or other electronic devices. These little “magic boxes,” as I call them, have the capability to transport us virtually to any corner of the world or the universe.

We can use these wondrous devices to do endless tasks. We can research the most brilliant answers to life’s profound mysteries. We can explore the origins of who we are as a people. And so much more. In a matter of just seconds. Amazing. Like magic.

Yet, we choose not to, again and again.

We choose to use them for distractions. We choose escapism in many forms. We choose to waste our time, not spend it. But why?

“We must use time as a tool, not as a couch,” John F. Kennedy once said.

It was a prescient quote from someone who lived a shortened life. If you knew you’d die at 46, as he did, would you use your time as a tool or a couch? I rest my case.

Many years ago, I attended a show hosted by comedian Bill Maher. I remember only one observation from him: We fill our lives with distractions until we die.

“That's what we are doing here tonight," he told the audience. "We're distracting ourselves."

Yes, Maher's existential outlook can be perceived as bleak, but it also can be liberating because it compels you to examine your life, one of my favorite hobbies. Nonetheless, one man's escapist distractions can be another man's purposeful passions. It's all subjective, I guess.

Maybe you feel that you’ll live for eternity, with endless time at your disposal. I don’t have that luxury of mind. And don’t get me started on people who whine about being “bored.” I definitely have no time for them.

In the end, we all know what we’ve done. Or what we didn’t do.