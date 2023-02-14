Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jason Pedroza darted out of the Texas Corral to introduce himself to his political opponent before she drove away. They both just happened to be at that Portage restaurant around Valentine’s Day in 2019.

“Hi, I’m Jason,” Pedroza told Crystal Cortez Briseno in the parking lot.

They were running for the same public office as Lake Station City Council members. Jason did the polite thing by saying hello before all the campaigning began. They struck up a conversation in that parking lot. They’ve been talking ever since.

They realized their paths had crossed several times in their lives, though never close enough for formal introductions. Like two speeding meteors in dark space, their orbits often circled the same cosmic intersections, yet they somehow never collided.

“It happened over and over,” Jason said.

Until that fateful night in the restaurant parking lot.

“He just talked and talked and talked,” Crystal recalled with a laugh.

She is an adopted foster kid who’s lived in many homes across Lake County. He had a more stable history, living in Lake Station all of his life with a familiar last name. She’s more outgoing. He’s more reserved. She’s 39. He’s 44.

“We had very different upbringings,” Crystal said, flashing her megawatt smile.

“Yet we found out we have a lot in common,” Jason said, glancing at her.

They laughed together a lot. They enjoyed each other’s company. They love Lake Station. And they both wanted to win that City Council race.

“Politics is not personal,” Jason often told Crystal during the campaigns.

This was obvious for them. And so was their attraction to each other, though they never acted on it as the May primary approached that year. They ran their races, shook a lot of hands, and kept in touch along the way.

Crystal is a manager at J&R Auto in Lake Station and a legal assistant for the law offices of Robert F. Tweedle in Highland. Jason is a rewind operator at MonoSol in Portage and a member of Teamsters Local 142.

“We were both very busy people,” Jason said.

Not too busy for a new romance, though.

On election night, Jason won more votes than Crystal. Somewhere along the way, he also won her heart.

“He tells people that he won twice that night,” Crystal said.

After the election results came in, Crystal told Jason, “Well, there is one good thing that came out of this loss. Now you can kiss me!”

She scurried away like an awkward teenage girl. He stood there stunned.

They eventually kissed, then dated, then fell in love. They also shared intimate details with each other. He never married and worked too much. She lost a baby during a pregnancy five years ago, a stillbirth child she named Leonardo Thomas Xavier.

The baby’s remains were cremated and tucked inside a fluffy little teddy bear. Jason later bought her a necklace with the baby’s birthstone and a tiny spot for some of Leo’s ashes. Her baby is now always close to her heart, literally. (Watch a video and view more photos at nwi.com.)

“Leo can always be with us now,” Jason said as Crystal gently caressed the birthstone.

Near Valentine’s Day 2021, Jason took Crystal back to the same Texas Corral to propose in the parking lot — at the same spot they first met. He was nervous. She was confused.

“Hi, I’m Jason,” he told her, replaying their initial encounter.

“Huh?” she replied, looking around.

He got down on one knee and popped the question.

“Are you sure?” she replied.

A random customer video recorded the exchange before the couple entered the restaurant to celebrate.

“She said yes!” a stranger yelled.

Everyone applauded.

They didn’t plan to get married so soon, but unexpected circumstances changed their plans. Jason’s father, Harry Pedroza, was seriously ill. He wasn’t sure how many years he had left to wait for the ceremony.

“Jason will never find anyone better than you,” Harry told Crystal. “And you will never find anyone better than Jason.”

“We became best friends,” Crystal said, wiping tears from her eyes.

Just one month before their wedding on March 28, 2022, it was Jason’s brother, Harry Pedroza, Jr., who died unexpectedly. He was 49.

The wedding plans continued as Jason’s father had requested. At the ceremony, Leo’s teddy bear escorted Crystal down the aisle, just as she always wanted.

“We wanted Leo to be a part of our love story,” she said.

A few days later, Jason’s father died. He was 69.

“We believe he died of a broken heart because of my brother’s death,” Jason said.

Last year was a difficult year for their family. Jason’s other brother, Joe Pedroza, also died, in October. He was 46. And Crystal’s sister died last year as well.

“We got married just in time,” Jason said.

“We’ve really needed each other,” Crystal added.

The couple will soon share their poignant story on my podcast “She Said, He Said,” which launches Tuesday for Valentine’s Day. Look for it where you find most podcasts, including Apple, Spotify, Google, Audacy, and iHeart. Video versions of each episode will be posted at nwi.com.

“We never thought we’d have our own love story to share,” Crystal told me.

“We never thought we’d fall in love after a chance encounter,” Jason said.

Crystal is running again for Lake Station City Council, but this time not against her new husband, who’s running for reelection for the at-large seat.

“I think I could beat him this time if we ran against each other,” Crystal joked.

Jason just smiled.