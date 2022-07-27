JERRY DAVICH: Abortion debate needs to hear from silent majority in the 'murky middle'

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mike Pennanen represents a substantial number of Region residents, as well as Hoosiers and Americans, regarding the thorny issue of abortion.

“Can public opinion be neatly divided into two camps, those entirely pro-Roe and those entirely against? The loudest voices would lead us to think so, but polls point to a different conclusion,” the Hammond man told me. “Many of us find our place in a murky middle between those who shout the loudest.”

The question is, how many is “many” and how many of these people will begin amplifying their feelings as Indiana lawmakers consider enacting a near-total abortion ban. Will this mostly silent majority in the murky middle emerge from the shadows to now voice their opinions or vote their core beliefs?

On Monday, we got a peek at this scenario when a special session of the Indiana General Assembly convened to discuss an issue that has been historically painted in black and white — pro-choice versus pro-life, or pro-abortion rights versus anti-abortion rights. Take your pick how you prefer to define these stances.

Pennanen, who describes himself as someone in that murky middle, is more interested in exploring the shaded hues of grayness about this topic.

“It seems to me that, as a society, we’re struggling with how to regard the developing life in the womb,” he said. “To what lengths do we go to protect it?”

Pennanen would err on the side of protecting vulnerable life — at any stage of the human journey — to the greatest extent possible. But since this is a kind of spiritual judgment without a general consensus, we struggle to properly legislate it, he said.

“We might call my view ‘pro-choice with reservations,’” Pennanen said.

I respect his honest self-description, and I wonder how many other readers feel the same way. I tend to have reservations about most complex topics too often painted with the broad brushstrokes of simplistic stereotyping or partisan politics, everything from religion and illegal immigration to homelessness and capital punishment.

I once wrote opposing back-to-back columns on the death penalty, from each side of the argument, after covering an execution at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. I’ve also written opposing columns on abortion, though my stance has not wavered throughout my lifetime. I’m pro-choice.

Still, many people from the murky middle have changed their mind about this topic and other controversial ones. They evolve. They devolve. They experience challenging situations they didn’t expect. They struggle with cognitive dissonance by attempting to balance two or more contradictory beliefs. Their brain tells them one thing, their heart tells them something different.

Even with the polarizing topic of abortion, there are detectable nuances.

“After a certain point, even among those who support a degree of abortion rights, many have qualms about terminating the life of the fetus,” Pennanen said. “As messy as this is, and as unsatisfying as most of us would find it, maybe the reality is that we must find ways to compromise … to take us in a more humane direction overall.”

I have no hope that we can reach such a compromise, legally or philosophically.

“It may be the nature of the issue, and of our society, that this is the best we can do,” Pennanen said.

He cited a Gallup poll showing a more nuanced breakdown of Americans’ viewpoints, with 67% saying abortion should be “generally legal” in the first three months, but only 36% supporting it in the second trimester, and 20% in the third trimester.

“The polls suggest that as the fetus becomes ever more recognizably childlike, viewpoints shift,” he said.

Yes, viewpoints can shift but many of us remain childlike with our opinions. What should be our end game? To stubbornly dig in our heels, or openly listen to counter arguments? Should we strictly obey biblical scripture or listen to the gospel of equality?

Since the birth of humankind, our slowly evolving species has had to choose to be either on the right side of history or the wrong side, regardless of our reasoning or religious dogma. The same choice holds true today with the issue of abortion.

On Monday, many of the loudest people from both sides converged at the Indiana Statehouse, including Vice President Kamala Harris, to voice their opinion on which side of history they stand.

“The government should not be telling an individual what to do, especially as it relates to one of the most intimate and personal decisions a woman could make,” Harris said.

Despite her appearance there, our state of Republican-majority lawmakers — the first to convene its Legislature in special session to address this topic — will likely enact a near-total abortion ban. Other loud voices showed up to lobby for an even stricter ban.

“Hoosiers finally get the opportunity to have their voices heard in abortion policymaking,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said in a statement.

She’s referring, of course, to those Hoosiers who align with her organization’s conservative stance. I’m more interested in hearing the voices from those people lurking in the murky middle.

Now is the time for them to make a decision, take a stand, and start amplifying their opinion. Or at least vote their stance on Election Day.