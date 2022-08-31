JERRY DAVICH: Airports are destination sites for joyous arrivals and sad departures

Her flight was scheduled for departure in less than an hour.

Unfortunately, we were still stuck in traffic a few minutes away from Chicago Midway International Airport.

“We’ll get there in enough time,” I assured my worrisome wife, hoping my stepdaughter overheard my optimism from the backseat.

It wouldn’t have mattered. Things were tense. Stressful. Deafening silence.

Our car ride to the airport on Tuesday morning would have been quiet anyway. My 21-year-old stepdaughter, Sarah, was scheduled to return to her U.S. Air Force base in Grand Forks, North Dakota, after more than a week home on leave. In just a few minutes, she would be leaving us again.

I remember crying when we dropped her off at a Michigan hotel two years ago for her flight to basic training in Texas. Departures can be sad exchanges in our lives. Hurried hugs. Parting words. Emotional goodbyes. And then, poof, another loved one is gone. Again.

Airports have been a generational destination for the human theater of excited hellos, somber goodbyes, joyous moments and long-awaited reunions. Some loved ones bring welcome signs. Others bring only tears.

Remember the good old days when families were allowed to escort their loved ones all the way to the terminal gates? We could actually wait with the them to board their plane, watch them disappear into the boarding bridge, and wave goodbye as their jet taxied away on the tarmac. Ah, now that was emotional, often scripted like a Hollywood movie.

I remember my mother getting teary-eyed when her parents boarded a plane to return to their home in California after visiting us. I didn’t understand at the time why she got so emotional. I do now. We usually don’t know when we will see our loved ones again. Our boarding tickets in life come with no guarantees.

On Monday, my wife, Karen, already felt a sense of sadness just knowing that Sarah’s departure date was soon arriving. Unlike our dog, Buzz the pug — who had no clue Sarah would be leaving until she left — humans have the tragic ability to sometimes know what’s coming, for bad and good.

On Monday, I felt ascending excitement about another flight scheduled for arrival that evening at O’Hare International Airport. My cousin, Dennis, was traveling from California to Chicago for a work meeting. I was his ride from the airport to the hotel, with a three-hour layover at a pizza joint along the way.

Our conversation was another smooth flight to nonstop laughs and insightful observations about each other’s lives. There wasn’t a hint of turbulence. Still, it landed too early for me. Another unwanted departure in my life.

Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, within the span of just 12 hours, I experienced the familiar flight path of an arrival and a departure in my life — at two airports with two loved ones.

I've made the drive to both airports from Northwest Indiana dozens of times, possibly hundreds. These days, I seem to put myself on autopilot, which allows my mind to roam about the cabin of loftier thoughts. Somewhere between O’Hare and Midway I realized our lives are a series of anticipated arrivals and looming departures.

The opening and ending scenes of one of my favorite movies, “Love Actually,” capture the familiar choreography of these exchanges. Both scenes show real-life passengers reuniting with each other at Heathrow Airport in England.

I can spend an entire day at an airport — any airport — to watch the parade of people come and go. It’s one of my favorite hobbies. People in general are fascinating. People at airports are even more fascinating.

I once visited Haiti for a series of columns. I remember waiting at the Port-au-Prince airport for my ride to arrive while watching all the passengers hustle past me. Natives, visitors, tourists, missionaries — all converging at that small, cramped airport before going their separate ways.

This dynamic is what airports represent to me — destination intersections of people’s lives, as well as the latitudes and longitudes of their flight paths. Where are they going? Where are they coming from? Who are they excited to see, or sad to see leave?

On Tuesday morning, Sarah departed from our car to arrive at her gate in just enough time. Fortunately, the stress of the situation hijacked the sadness of the situation for her mother. Nonetheless, since the moment of Sarah's departure, my wife has been looking forward to her next arrival.