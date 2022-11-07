JERRY DAVICH: An Election Day. A deceased father. And a fulfilled promise: 'That was for you dad'

In November 1988, Albert Barloga watched his 18-year-old daughter cast her first ballot in an election.

Barloga, who lived in Merrillville, was genuinely excited for his daughter, an Andrean High School graduate whose life was pretty typical at that point. She hung out with friends, worked a part-time job and attended classes at a community college.

Her milestone birthday that year, however, meant just as much to her father as it did to her. Barloga’s little girl could finally vote, a civic duty he held in high reverence. He knew his daughter would have an opportunity to share her voice in that election. Not only for U.S. president — Michael Dukakis versus George H. Bush — but for local elections as well.

The word “democracy” wasn’t merely a blustery talking point for Barloga, who was usually the smartest guy in the room though he would never say so. Barloga believed democracy was a gift, a privilege, a patriotic act. He often reminded his daughter of this dusty history lesson.

He also reminded her that it wasn’t too long ago when women in this country didn't have the right to vote. Barloga’s wife, Vivienne, was an outspoken trailblazer in the women’s movement for equality. He not only supported her efforts. He celebrated her existence.

Barloga celebrated his daughter as well, especially on that Election Day in 1988 when she walked into Miller Elementary School to cast a ballot. He didn’t ask who she voted for. It didn’t matter. All that counted was that her vote was counted.

Barloga was a proud father that day.

The East Chicago native and U.S. Army veteran held a master’s degree in material science from Purdue University and Vanderbilt University. He was a professional engineer who retired from U.S. Steel in 1995. And he was involved with Americorps and the Senior Olympics. Still, with all those accomplishments under his belt, voting on Election Day served as one of his most cherished accomplishments.

In every election since 1988, whether it was a primary or general, midterm or presidential, Barloga asked his daughter the same question. And he asked it with the excitement of a child: “Did you vote today?”

He never asked who she voted for. Only if she voted. Barloga didn’t want her to squander her civic right and cultural privilege. His daughter didn’t fully understand its importance. She wasn’t always honest with her father, a few times telling him that she voted on her lunch hour from work when she actually went home for a nap.

Her nonchalance for the voting process changed dramatically in 2003, when her father was stricken with cancer. The disease quickly spread throughout parts of his body. Barloga went from his home to the hospital to hospice care in a matter of months.

On a Tuesday morning in November of that year, Barloga passed away. He was 71.

His daughter got the call while at work. She rushed to the VNA Horton Hospice Center in Valparaiso. It was too late. He was gone.

After a very long day of answering questions, going over documents and comforting her mother, it was time to go home. She felt beyond exhausted. Her eyes were swollen from crying. She felt numb.

On her way home, she drove past Memorial Elementary School in Valparaiso and casually noticed all the political signs in front of the school. That’s when it hit her. And it hit her hard.

It was Election Day. Her dad died on Election Day.

She gasped and hit the breaks in her car. She made an abrupt U-turn and sped toward the school. She darted out of her car and into the school. She was met by a woman sitting behind a desk reading a book.

With desperation in her voice, she asked the woman, “Is there still time to vote?”

The woman lifted her head and in gentle bewilderment nodded yes.

Barloga’s daughter rushed into the polling place and grabbed her ballot. She made her choices and placed her ballot into a box. Then she exhaled with memories of her first voting experience at another elementary school feeling like a lifetime ago.

“That was for you, dad,” she told herself.

From that night on, she has voted on every Election Day. It didn’t matter her schedule or the weather or the candidates’ names. All that mattered was that her vote was counted. She proudly wears her sticker boasting, “I VOTED.”

On Saturday, she again fulfilled her unspoken promise to her late father, nearly 20 years after his death. After getting off work, and before returning home, she walked into the Porter County government building, waited in line, and cast another ballot.

“Somewhere my dad is looking down on me and smiling,” she told me afterward.