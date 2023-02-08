Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While balancing three pizzas, I reached for one of my business cards in a jacket pocket.

“Hold on, I’ve got one here somewhere,” I told Todd Arellano at the carryout counter of Flamingo Pizza of Miller.

He asked me a work-related question, and I instinctively searched for my business card, first in my jacket and then in my wallet. I found only an expired AAA card and someone else’s business card, for legal work.

"Do you need an attorney for anything?" I joked.

I apologized, put down the pizzas, and pulled out my phone.

“What’s your cell number?” I asked Todd.

The least I could do was send a quick text to connect with him later.

If I was a smarter working professional, I would have used my phone to share a digital business card with him. A couple of quick clicks and, poof, he would have all my contact information in his mobile phone. Not me, though.

I still use paper business cards. I hand them out as if I was in a parade tossing out candy to kids on a curb. Similarly, I don’t first ask if anyone wants a business card. I just throw it their way and hope it doesn’t wind up on a street with other litter. It’s very 20th century of me, I know.

My cousin, who joined me at Flamingo, grabbed the pizzas and offered a slice of advice as we walked out the door.

“You need a digital business card,” he told me.

He’s the CEO of an engineering firm who’s younger and smarter than me. I paid attention.

Until that moment, I never seriously considered using a digital business card. Part of my reasoning is that I love collecting paper business cards from other working professionals. I have hundreds of them in my work and home offices, crammed into file cabinets, jammed into shoe boxes and tucked into desk drawers.

If you need an artist or plumber or professor or magician, I’m your man. At least I was 20 years ago, before traditional business cards lost much of their effectiveness. I have other people’s business cards dating back to the 1990s, when I first got into the newspaper industry. It felt like an essential aspect of my job as a new journalist. Sources are everything. Connections are crucial.

When I received my first-ever box of business cards at the time, I felt like Steve Martin’s lovable character Navin Johnson in the 1979 movie, “The Jerk.”

“The new phone book’s here!” he yelled to anyone who’d listen. “I’m somebody now! I’m in print! Things are going to start happening to me now.”

I felt the same way about my own business card. It validated my job as a journalist. I was in print.

“Here, have my business card,” I told anyone who would take one.

I’ve continued this habit since that time. In fact, when I returned to The Times last year, one of my biggest concerns was getting new business cards to hand out. I stash them in my car’s glove box, my wallet, my gym bag and my wife’s purse just in case I need one. And I often do.

“Here’s my card. Feel free to contact me anytime,” I tell people. And they do.

Another similar habit of mine is asking people for their business card. I just did it again last week after interviewing an insurance agent for a column.

“Do you have a card?” I ask people.

They frantically begin searching through their pockets or wallet or purse. You’d think they were searching for their lost child in a well. I’m no better, as I demonstrated inside that pizza place.

A couple days afterward, I stumbled onto even more business cards I’ve collected through the years while rearranging office cabinets in my home. I would be stunned if even 10% of the business people identified on those cards are still working the same job. Or the same career.

Their business cards now seem like outdated relics of a different era, as if we exchanged 8-track tapes of our favorite music.

On Monday, while sorting through some of those old cards at my work desk, I sent a text to my cousin, the CEO who lives in California. I asked him what app he used for his digital business card. He suggested ovou.com.

“Your identity is what sets you apart,” its website states. “Have them remember you long after the meeting is over.”

Makes sense. I’m guessing that 90% of the business cards I’ve given out through the years are buried in a box or in a landfill. Digital cards are not yet the norm in the workplace, but they will be, for numerous reasons.

They offer unlimited space as opposed to paper cards, which have space restrictions that make Twitter posts seem lengthy. They also can be easily updated with new contact info or a title or a branding logo.

Digital cards also offer the feature of analytics to see who is actually viewing your information or interested in connecting again. I would love to know how many people have ever used my business card after I gave it to them. Maybe 5 or 10%, if that.

Another perk of a digital card is to personalize the experience of a first meeting, with either a photo of your face or any personal info about yourself. I was once given a paper card stating only a guy’s name and this clever quip: “An all-around cool guy.” I’ve never forgotten it. Brilliant.

This week, I’m creating my first digital business card. I'm thinking of adding the line, "An all-around clueless guy."

I’ll let you know how it goes in a future column.