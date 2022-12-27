JERRY DAVICH: Are you aware of the 'hidden homeless' people in our Region?

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The bundled-up woman sat on a bench outside Living Hope Community Church in Valparaiso, enduring the bitter cold, a biting wind and swirling snow on this frigid night.

She waited to secure a spot in the church’s small foyer between the front doors, where the word WELCOME is imprinted on a window. Inside the foyer, another person slept on the floor in a sleeping bag next to a backpack. A pair of gym shoes laid to the side.

On some nights, as many as five people have somehow crammed inside this cramped foyer to find holy refuge from the weather, from police, or from their demons. They’re among the “hidden homeless” in a city whose name in Spanish means "vale of paradise."

Even towns that appear to be paradise to outsiders have problems with homelessness. It’s not strictly a social problem in major metro cities like Chicago, or urban communities in our Region such as Gary, Hammond, and East Chicago.

In Valparaiso, where I live, there are people living in tents or encampments near a familiar hotel, behind a liquor store, near the high school, and on the sidewalk of a strip mall, among other locations just beyond sight for anyone not looking for them.

“They’re all over, and they just keep coming,” said Lisa Swayne, housing team lead for the PATH grant at Porter-Starke Services, Inc.

Swayne works in the trenches with a population of people who are largely misunderstood and too often misguided by organizations designed to assist them. She works with impatient landlords, social service agencies, government offices, township trustees, and a rising number of people who are classified as “unhoused.”

In a way, the issue of homelessness is itself homeless. Not many of us are willing to welcome it into our minds or hearts. Some homeless situations are hidden behind shame, stigma, or physical barriers that conceal the realities of the problem. Other situations meet us halfway, but only if we’re willing to look, and to care.

“It just seems something more can be done,” said Jill Stefanski, a Valparaiso woman who regularly brings meals to a homeless woman she has befriended. “Attention to this community problem is needed. Who knew this whole other society is truly a hidden part of Valpo?”

Stefanski has reached out to Living Hope Church, as well as to Swayne and to Center Township Trustee Jesse Harper, who is well aware of the chronic situation in his community.

“The number one problem is the combination of lack of mental health services and low-income housing in Center Township,” he told me. “The biggest obstacle is almost always an undiagnosed mental health issue.”

For those of us not in the trenches, we can’t readily pick up on this complex aspect of homelessness simply by having a brief conversation with these individuals, he said.

“But once you have sat down with them and reviewed their options and potential help, it's easier to understand and recognize that there is an underlying issue,” said Harper, who’s working with Swayne on securing state and federal grants for new housing.

He also hosted a symposium about this topic last year.

“I receive calls and emails weekly about individuals who are unhoused,” he said.

Every winter, social service agencies work together to estimate the number of people who are homeless. They’re not always sprawled out on sidewalks, camped under bridges, or clutching a cup rattling with coins. They’re living in the shadows — in their cars, cheap hotels, friends’ homes, family garages, welcoming churches, homeless shelters, you name it.

These people melt into our daily lives. They visit libraries during the day. They linger at fast food joints at dinner time. They nurse the same drink at late-night restaurants. We see them walking the same paths on the same streets like commuters on their way to a job.

“The situation at our church is basically that we care about these homeless neighbors of ours. And we are doing all we can to welcome them and help them,” said Rich Schmidt, pastor at Living Hope Church.

“That’s the short version. The long version, well…” he said.

Well, it’s a controversial topic with no easy answers, quick fixes, or absolute solutions. Multiple factors play a role in homelessness. Lost minds, lost jobs, lost loved ones, lost hope. Other societal factors complicate things. Domestic violence. Childhood abuse. Alcoholism and addiction. And human nature to withdraw into a comfort zone, even if it’s housed without a home.

“Most of these homeless neighbors we’ve encountered have been men, but not entirely,” Schmidt said. “One of the four people sleeping in our entryway recently was female. She is now in an apartment, thankfully. Another woman we’ve been seeing lately is living in a hotel, living off her savings while she can.”

This past weekend, with wind chills hitting dangerous lows, social media buzzed with updates of warming centers across our Region, including in Valparaiso.

“If you need a place to get out of the cold: Christ Lutheran Church will be open each day and night until early Monday,” one post stated.

This is where I found Swayne, a chaplain who worked her magic late at night on Christmas Day. Five people without a permanent home spent Christmas there, escaping outdoor temps that reached -9 degrees.

According to estimates from the organization Homeless Deaths Count, at least 20 people who are experiencing homelessness die every day in our country. It’s an issue that won’t go away no matter how much we look the other way.

“We have homeless people pouring through our doors, at least a half dozen new faces every day,” Swayne said.

In my next column in this series, I will introduce you to one of the hidden homeless in our Region. Her backstory may help you understand her current situation. And why we should care.