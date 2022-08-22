JERRY DAVICH: Are you lonesome tonight? 'Yes I am,' she told me. Readers share coping tips for loneliness.

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Are you lonesome tonight?

“Yes I am,” the woman told me. “It’s true what you wrote. Loneliness is an epidemic that people don’t talk about. Here is my phone number if any of your readers want to call me.”

She called me in response to my July 25 column on a topic that doesn’t get the public attention of other social problems such as drug addiction, alcoholism or obesity. Yet every time I write about loneliness, I hear from new readers about their personal experiences with it.

“Dear Jerry, a few weeks back I read your column on loneliness, and it brought me to tears. It took me some time to gather my thoughts in order to email you,” Debra McClelland Parker wrote.

In January, her husband of 33 years died and her grief is overwhelming.

“Particularly because it was just me and him,” she said. “I have tried describing to friends and family what it feels like to have the rug pulled out from under you like that, but until you experience this type of loss you cannot possibly know.”

Emotional tears erupt like a hot flash, she said. Loneliness shadows her like a stalker.

In my previous column I wrote, “The pandemic of loneliness in our world jumps out at me like an unexpected knock on the door in the middle of the night. I see it everywhere. You will too once you start looking for it.”

Another reader, a lifelong bachelor in his mid-60s, doesn’t have to look far.

“I have plenty of lonely times,” he told me. “But I have a large, happy family and a lot of friends. Even still, there is all that time at home alone and there is more every year.”

Many of his younger family members are single. He plans to someday have a “heart-to-heart” chat with them.

“To tell them to find life partners,” he said.

It’s not only older people with too much time on their hands and lack of life partners. It’s younger generations too.

“I’m ashamed of it, but it’s true. I get lonely,” a young man told me on social media.

I’ve heard from readers through other face-to-face conversations, emails, voice mails, social media messages and even a couple of handwritten letters.

“Mr. Davich, I write letters such as this one because it helps relieve my boredom and my loneliness. Thank you for reading it,” Victoria R., of Highland, wrote in perfect penmanship.

At my recent writing workshop, a man in his 30s approached me afterward.

“I really appreciated your column on loneliness,” he told me discreetly as he shook my hand. “Unfortunately, I also really understand it.”

In that column, I promised to share coping tips for anyone who’s battling loneliness. Parker eventually reached out to me, illustrating through her actions one of the best ways to cope — by helping others.

She and her husband, Jerry, had a whirlwind romance in 1988 with their first date in June, engagement in September, and marriage in November. The wedding photo she shared with me captured one of the best days of their lives. It was the last photo taken that night by the wedding photographer as he left the First Hungarian Reformed Church of Whiting, Parker’s childhood church. (It’s now a Walgreens.)

As the newlyweds embraced the moment outside that church, they heard the deejay play “Mony, Mony" by Tommy James and the Shondells.

“Funny how a photo can elicit a memory from so long ago,” Parker told me.

A few months after her husband’s death, a thoughtful neighbor gave her a helpful book, “Healing After Loss" by Martha W. Hickman.

“It's sort of a daily guide to help people deal with their loss. It has given me both comfort and made me sob uncontrollably,” Parker said. “I hope it may help someone else.”

Other coping tips include volunteering your time for others in need, joining a community group or church, helping at your local library or Meals on Wheels organization, or reaching out to schools or hospitals for opportunities. The crucial part is to leave your comfort zone, if only for a moment, to change your reality.

John Zaboyan, 82, of Crown Point, is constantly changing his reality by creating ideas to help others. His latest brainstorm is Retirees United For Feeding, or RUFF, designed to allow retirees the opportunity to work and their income donated to a chosen charity. (Contact him at johnzaboyan@msn.com or 626-644-4404.)

“It is a win-win situation for the nation’s 47 million retired people,” he said.

“People can donate their time or expertise while feeling real satisfaction with their donated efforts,” he said. “They can earn money for the organization of their choice while creating a pure charitable deduction for the entity that employs them.”

Whether or not his new idea takes off isn’t the only payoff in the bigger picture. Loneliness seems to have a more difficult time catching up with those people who are constantly busy helping others.

I’ve learned that some types of loneliness emerge from the loss of what could have taken place in someone’s life. Loss is loss, whether it’s a life partner or a life squandered. As the famous quote goes, it’s never too late to be what you might have been.