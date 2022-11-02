JERRY DAVICH: As Election Day nears, Rod Blagojevich campaigns for his new beginning in life

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rod Blagojevich obviously knew where we were meeting — New Beginnings Church on Chicago’s South Side.

“It seems appropriate to be here right now,” he told me in a one-on-one interview.

During our hour-long conversation, the former Illinois governor and felon preached about resurrecting his career as well as the difference between guilt and regret, and his ongoing efforts at redemption.

Despite his well-publicized crime and infamous reputation, Blagojevich possesses the silver-tongued charisma and well-rehearsed patter of a gray-haired pastor.

“The hand of God clearly guided me here,” he said outside the massive church, located in a predominantly Black community.

Around here, many people still call him “Mr. Governor.” They yell to him from passing vehicles, “We need you back!” I watched him sermonize from the sidewalk after our casual chat, which ranged from his prison-refined faith to his devout rationalizations.

“It’s great to be back here,” he told one woman before posing for a photo with her outside the church.

Blagojevich, who still has a boyish charm at 65, eagerly waves to anyone looking his way. It’s as if he’s campaigning for an office that doesn’t exist. And yet, he has a likability that is impossible to ignore.

“I wish the jury felt that way,” he joked after we entered the church.

Blagojevich, who served nearly eight years in prison for public corruption, has been asked every question imaginable, so I focused more on broader themes. Truth versus lies. Salvation versus delusion. Federal prison versus psychological incarceration.

“I had 2,896 days in prison to think about a lot of stuff like this,” he said. “I’ve had to work through a lot of bitterness and anger. I’m still working through it.”

He is polished like a new pair of dress shoes. He talks fast, thinks faster, and slows down only to admire a question he hasn’t been asked in a while. He doesn’t believe mere coincidence led him to a church where he stands out like a campaign sign after Election Day.

“For some reason I stumbled into this church, New Beginnings, after I was given a new beginning by President Trump when he freed me from prison,” Blagojevich said.

In 2020, the former president formally commuted Blagojevich’s sentence, 10 years after Trump fired “Blago” on his TV show “Celebrity Apprentice.” Blagojevich remains convinced he was wrongly targeted by federal prosecutors "for what The Washington Post called practicing politics,” he told me more than once during our time together.

Like many prison inmates, he rediscovered religion while behind bars of reality.

“I feel I’m closer to God than I ever have before ... because of the calamity that came down upon us like a whirlwind,” he said. “That’s in the Bible, you know.”

He read the Bible thoroughly while locked up, he said.

“Did you read it before prison?” I asked.

“Not nearly as much as I should have,” he replied. “I was too busy trying to become someone.”

And he did.

Someone who began campaigning in life as a mild-mannered shoeshine boy in Chicago, charming customers with a spit-polished personality. Someone who smartly utilized his natural gift to become an attorney, a U.S. representative, and the governor of Illinois. And someone who later became federal prison inmate 40892–424.

“The system can be dirty rotten,” Blagojevich said. “There are some evil, wicked, dirty rotten prosecutors like the ones who prosecuted me.”

He feels personally persecuted as much as he was professionally prosecuted.

I asked him, “Are you still trying to get elected to... something?

“No,” he replied flatly.

“Are you sure?” I asked. “You’re not selling yourself and still seeking votes, even votes of confidence?”

He hesitated for a second. I asked which version of “Blago” was in the church that day.

“Is the real Rod with us today?” I asked.

“Who do you think this is?” he replied with a chuckle.

Possibly the savvy politician who once found himself “on top of the mountain,” as he put it. Or possibly the father of two adult daughters who lost eight years with his little girls. Or possibly the slick-talking salesman who’s selling a product that’s always in demand in America the Gullible — the cult of personality.

“Am I talking too much?” he asked me at one point.

Not at all, I replied.

“I enjoy listening like you enjoy talking,” I said.

I asked if he feels guilt for any of his past actions.

“I don’t feel any guilt,” he replied. “I’m super careful to not acknowledge that because I know what the truth is.”

I pressed him on being a Christian without having any guilt.

“Well, I have regrets,” he said.

Blagojevich came across as affable yet unflappable. We covered a lot of ground, everything from his fame to his future to his marriage.

“I’m happily married. Not quite as happy as we used to be,” he admitted.

“Patty has done a wonderful job of raising our daughters, who are now 26 and 19,” he said. “I have a lot of work to do to learn who they are. I feel like a stranger because I’ve been gone for eight years.”

In prison, weeks turned into months, and months into years. If not for Trump’s presidential act, Blagojevich would have likely served time until 2024. He’s convinced he has a new purpose in life.

“I think God has a plan for me,” he said without a hint of doubt.

Blagojevich has ventured into countless churches seeking political votes, especially churches with heavy Black congregations, such as New Beginnings, located in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city. In February, Blagojevich spent the night on the roof of a community center under construction across the street as a public display of solidarity with pastor Corey Brooks to raise money for its funding.

“Thanks for bringing me that cup of coffee at four in the morning,” he told one church member.

“You’re welcome, governor,” the man replied.

I told Blagojevich that he’s still campaigning for votes of some kind, everywhere he goes. It’s his nature. It’s his gift. It’s his cross to bear.

“Are you a flim-flam man?” I asked. “Do you think you’re lying and deceiving people, or is this who you really are?”

He hesitated for a second.

“That’s a good question,” he said, looking around the church for the correct answer.

In my follow-up column and video, Blagojevich shares the answer to that question and other questions regarding politics, Election Day, and his new campaign in life.