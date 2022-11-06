JERRY DAVICH: As we fall back with seasonal time change, earlier darkness endangers pedestrians, bicyclists, joggers

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The driver jammed on her brakes and mouthed the words “I’m sorry.”

I swerved around her SUV and pedaled across the busy intersection.

This near accident happened last week in downtown Valparaiso, around dusk, just as the sun was setting. My afternoon bicycle rides have slowly crept into the early evening like a gradual sunset. The woman behind the wheel didn’t see me crossing the street as she turned directly toward me.

If I was driving a car, I would have honked my horn. Instead, I hit my brakes, smiled at her, and dodged another vehicular bullet as autumn creeps into our lives.

Every year around this time, when daylight saving time ends and darkness descends earlier each evening, I notice motorists losing sight of pedestrians. This is especially true for bicyclists, walkers, joggers, and people simply running errands on foot.

On Sunday, we not only lose an hour of daylight in the evenings, we lose our ability to better see people crossing streets or sharing roads with motorists. It can be a fatal mistake.

Pedestrian deaths across the country have steadily increased over the last decade, up more than 50% since 2012, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year alone, at least 7,000 pedestrians were killed, an average of 20 people per day.

In Indiana, 124 pedestrians lost their lives in 2021, a 33% increase from the previous year and the highest in the past decade. Lake County experienced the second-highest number of fatalities, 15, in the state. However, the majority of Hoosier pedestrian fatalities occurred in urban areas (68%) and at night (74%), with September through December being the deadliest time.

“There are certain times of the day like at dusk, when visibility is reduced, that are the most dangerous for pedestrians,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “As days continue to get shorter, we’re asking everyone, drivers and pedestrians, to share the road and pay attention to their surroundings. Tragically, three out of four pedestrian fatalities occur at night.”

Every fall as we fall back into the seasonal time change, his agency urges drivers and pedestrians to look out for one another and to exercise additional caution on the roads. As a longtime biker and jogger, I'm already leery of motorists who are easily distracted by their phones, their kids, or their bad habits.

“We can put a stop to this crisis right now, but it’s going to require people changing their behavior,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI’s traffic safety director. “For drivers, it means slowing down, avoiding distractions, and driving sober. Pedestrians need to do their part, too, by using crosswalks and staying off their phones. Safety is a two-way street.”

I’ve seen runners wearing portable lights on a headband, and bikers sporting reflective gear. This helps for better visibility as daylight fades to darkness, but even then it can be difficult to see them. When I’m driving my car, I’ve noticed blind spots that sometimes eclipse the view of pedestrians on the street.

As a biker, I’ve noticed motorists blowing through stop signs because they see no other vehicles. My head is on a swivel at intersections but illegal driving habits are an X factor that can’t always be accounted for. Emerging darkness every evening makes things even more dangerous.

Here are a few safety tips to remember, according to the ICJI:

• Make eye contact with pedestrians.

• Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions such as at night or in inclement weather.

• Pedestrians have the right of way at any crosswalk or intersection, so yield and be prepared to stop.

Senior ‘discounts’

What age do you have to be to expect a “senior citizen discount” in life?

I don’t mean the complimentary 10% discount at local restaurants or businesses. I’m talking about the unspoken discount that society often allows some seniors in regard to what they say in public, how they dress, how they drive, or how they treat younger people, among other things.

For example, I know a cranky old guy who continually hisses about seemingly everything in life, including high gas prices, younger generations, high-tech gadgets, newer models of cars, you name it. Did he complain this much in his younger years? I have no idea. Thankfully, I didn’t know him back then.

For people like him — of a certain age — we tend to cut them some slack by rationalizing their behavior: “Well, old Fred has paid his dues in life, blah, blah, blah... ” But we would never do that if old Fred was, say, in his 40s or 50s. Nope. We’d slam old Fred by saying “Suck it up, Nancy, and stop your friggin’ whining.”

Because these people are older, we often give them such a pass. It’s a senior citizen social discount that some seniors simply don’t deserve, I say. Until I become one.