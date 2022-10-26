JERRY DAVICH: At what age did you realize there are things you simply can no longer do?

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I didn’t hesitate.

Two cars were parked bumper to bumper on my mother’s driveway. I had to get on the other side to get to her lawn mower. I could have walked around one of the cars. For some reason I decided to hurdle over both bumpers.

It was a painful mistake.

My right shoe got stuck in between the bumpers. I fell straight down. On both knees. On concrete. Hard.

“Well, I’m not 59 anymore,” I joked to my niece, who watched my stupidity in action.

My knees were bloody. My ego was bruised. My mom’s lawn still got mowed.

Limping through her backyard gave me plenty of time to regret my decision. And to curse out loud.

What happened used to be considered a silly, fluky thing in my younger days. Not so much these days. Those of us at a “certain age” begin thinking twice about things we once didn’t care about. Or even notice.

To make fun of myself, I posted my embarrassing mishap on social media. I expected all the jokes at my expense. I didn’t expect all the readers who also experienced humbling events in their life that were likely age related.

“Been there, done that,” one reader commented about her attempt to clean the gutters on her home. “I was 55 years old at the time but I swear I felt 35. My body didn’t agree with me. I fell off my step stool. It was so embarrassing."

Another reader told me about his attempt to climb a tree to retrieve his cat, something he had done numerous times before. His rescue attempt fell flat.

“I was half way up the tree when I realized I was stuck, just like my cat,” he said. “I couldn’t go any higher. I couldn’t figure out how to get down. My wife had to bring me a ladder. I felt so … old.”

I heard story after story from baby boomers who clearly remembered when they began “losing a step,” to reference a limping sports cliche. There’s something about aging that not only humbles your body but also plays with your mind. What once seemed so easy eventually becomes challenging.

For instance, opening tightly capped jars. Or hustling up a flight of stairs. Or squatting to grab an item on the lowest shelf at a grocery store. Or, ahem, hurdling bumper-to-bumper cars on your mother’s driveway.

After I fell flat on both knees, I immediately jumped up to see if I could stand without a problem. My next reaction was to look around to see who else saw me attempt to hurdle the bumpers. Maybe this is a guy thing, I don’t know.

I didn’t see any strangers looking and laughing at me, so that was good. But from the second floor window of my mother’s house, my daughter heard me hit the pavement.

“Dad, are you OK?” she yelled.

“Yeah, I’m fine,” I replied.

I wasn’t fine.

Blood dripped down both knees and it felt like structural damage was done. I instinctively performed a few dexterity maneuvers as if I was an orthopedic surgeon. I had no idea what I was doing. I did it anyway.

Out of sheer macho pride, I pulled out the lawn mower from the garage and limped through the yard, repeatedly cursing at myself instead of wiping off blood or icing my knees or elevating my legs.

By the time I returned home, both knees swelled with anger toward me. I found an appropriate ice pack for one knee and a package of frozen veggies for the other. (Frozen peas are usually my go-to makeshift ice bag for countless ankle sprains in my life.)

The following week, I walked with a wince, bicycled in pain, and tried running but didn’t get very far. I made an appointment with a knee specialist to formally assess the damage.

“What’s the nature of the injury?” the office worker asked over the phone.

“Stupidity,” I replied.

One week after my hurdling attempt, I attended the 40th annual Indian Medical Association gala in Schererville. My napkin dropped under the table but I was unable to get down on one knee to pick it up. Humbling indeed.

After the event, my wife and I walked through the parking lot back to our car. We passed two cars parked bumper to bumper. I viewed this as an obvious sign to make things right again in the universe.

I walked up to both bumpers and quietly surveyed their height, separation distance, and surrounding area. I looked around the dimly lit parking lot. No one else was in sight.

This time, though, I hesitated. The moment passed and I walked around the side of those cars.

Looking back, a part of me is disappointed in myself for not at least trying that same jump again. I may have attempted it if I wasn’t wearing dress shoes. At least that’s what I’ve been telling myself.

The older I get, the more I find myself jumping over bumper-to-bumper excuses to rationalize why I can no longer do things I used to do. As I limp into my 60s, it's a hurdle I'm struggling to get over.