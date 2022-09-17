JERRY DAVICH: Beatles 'fanatic,' musician hosts magical mystery tour in London and Liverpool, playing Cavern Club

Chad Clifford didn’t want to freeze in fear when he took the stage at the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool, England.

So he created a 12-song set list on his phone featuring a few of his favorite all-time tunes: “Watching the Wheels,” “Band on the Run,” “I’ll Follow the Sun,” and “Got to Get You Into My Life,” among others.

Clifford played the first two songs, took a deep breath, and paused for a moment to fully absorb the surreal experience. After decades of playing Beatles songs at countless venues, he couldn’t believe the stage he stood upon that night.

“Wow,” he said to himself, looking around the nightclub birthplace of the Beatles.

Then he joyfully strummed through the rest of his playlist in front of an appreciative crowd, many who knew him from our Region, including his wife, Michelle.

“It was amazing,” Clifford recalled in a husky voice from thousands of live performances.

Last month, he co-hosted a one-week magical mystery tour to Liverpool and London, literally walking in the famous footsteps of his musical heroes. In coordination with Valparaiso-based Authentic Irish Tours, they were joined by eight couples from Northwest Indiana, all Beatles fans who’ve enjoyed listening to Clifford’s renditions as a member of MegaBeatles and the Crawpuppies.

“This opportunity allowed me to see things and places I never thought I’d be able to enjoy in person,” said Clifford, owner of Front Porch Music in Valparaiso.

Those iconic places included Penny Lane, Abbey Road Studio, Strawberry Field, and 3 Savile Row, where the Beatles performed their last public performance in 1969. The tour also included the childhood homes of Paul McCartney and John Lennon, where Clifford sat in rooms that once reverberated with melodies that have since become the pop music soundtrack of our lives.

In the Lennon home, Clifford heard the same acoustic echoes that Lennon heard while crafting his early songs. Clifford was invited inside after first playing a song outside the home. He played “In My Life,” singing lyrics that transcend music: “All these places have their moments.”

In the McCartney home, the 53-year-old lifelong musician was invited to play piano in the living room, singing “When I’m Sixty-Four.”

When Clifford was 4, he experienced his first Beatles moment, watching the movie “Help!” on TV with his father. His dad soon introduced him to his first Beatles album, which he played nonstop, then another, and another. Clifford later began emulating McCartney, playing a guitar his grandmother bought him while singing into a vacuum cleaner hose.

Since those early days, Clifford has attended 13 live performances by McCartney.

“For many of us, we don’t know what a world is like without Paul McCartney,” Clifford said.

The true beauty behind Beatles music is how tightly it’s woven into the tapestry of our daily lives.

“Keep in mind that the Beatles changed everything in just seven years,” Clifford said.

The band’s deep catalog of familiar music is threaded throughout multiple generations of fans from every continent. Together, we can sing their songs word for word, note for note, even if we don’t speak the same language. Clifford has done this in pubs with Beatles fans who otherwise couldn’t converse with him.

“We don’t need a translator for Beatles music,” he said.

His next MegaBeatles show will be Oct. 8 at Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan, to celebrate John Lennon's birthday, then on Dec. 17 at LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

During his first-ever trek to England last month, Clifford and his wife visited Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, and St Paul’s Cathedral, as well as stops at the Cotswolds’ stone architecture and the marvel of Stonehenge.

“I liked London, but I loved Liverpool,” Clifford said. “They know why people make a pilgrimage there.”

Clifford’s pilgrimage across the pond was four years in the making, with three cancellations for different reasons. Plans for a return trip are already in progress for "Beatles Forever 2024." (For details, contact Authentic Irish Tours at 219-246-5163.)

Once the tour group arrived in London, Clifford began sharing their experiences on social media. “My friends’ feedback and appreciation for our experiences made the trip even more special,” he said.

Clifford and his wife were the youngest ones on the tour with eight other couples. They became fast friends, bonded by Beatles music.

“I think they enjoyed being with a Beatles fanatic like me who has an authentic appreciation for the band’s music," Clifford said. "It may sound a little sappy but we were able to enjoy a shared experience of joy. Plus, we avoided talking politics.”

They capped off their trip with Clifford’s performance at the Cavern Club, a sacred place for Beatles worship. The club’s owner invited him back later that night for two more hours with other musicians. Yet it was Clifford’s opening set in the middle of the day that played all the right notes for an unforgettable show. Some of his tour guests livestreamed it on social media to their friends back in the U.S.

That set list included “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away,” “All I’ve Got To Do,” and “I Saw Her Standing There.”

After Clifford left the stage, he looked for his wife, who is often his toughest critic after any show. Not on that night, though. He saw her standing there with tears in her eyes. Imagine that.