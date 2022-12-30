JERRY DAVICH: Before we say goodbye to 2022, readers share their best moments and deepest joys

A first grandchild. A published book. An idyllic wedding. A cancer-free diagnosis. Surviving COVID. Celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary. And a high school football state championship.

These are a few of the positive things that happened in 2022 for readers of this column space and my social media friends. This past year has been ambushed by moments of sorrow, tragedy, rage or negativity for many of us, myself included, but it also had nuggets of joy, happiness, gratitude and serendipity.

Zernul Shackelford Jr. celebrated his goal of losing more than 100 pounds while gaining the one-year milestone of his new business, Darque Syde of D’Lyte Productions Inc. “My business is doing well,” he said after quitting his steel mill job. “Better things to come.”

Tom Bakken had enough money to help out a few family members, friends and neighbors when they needed it the most. “In spite of the economy,” he said.

“I did something I’ve always dreamed of doing. I published a book,” Jim Reyome said.

Aubrey Germaine Ness crossed the finish line of the Berlin Marathon. John Szabo signed his retirement papers after 46 years in the steel industry. Patti McLaughlin’s son got engaged, with wedding plans in 2023.

Debbie Gossett became a grandmother. “There is nothing better than grandchildren,” she said.

Since I returned to this newspaper in June, many of my columns have tackled heavy subjects and depressing issues. However, I’ve tried to counter those with lighter stories about uplifting topics.

Beverly Steinman and her partner celebrated four years of joyfulness together after knowing each other for more than 20 years. She’s 75, he’s 88. Together, the widowers have the spirit of young teenagers in love.

“Life is marvelous,” she said. “Another year with my sweetheart.”

They’re both too busy traveling and laughing to be bothered by life’s nagging negativity.

“We share our strengths and weaknesses, but mostly humor,” she said. “We love theater, traveling, eating and especially our family.”

In January, the couple will travel to Las Vegas, then to Universal Studios in Southern California. The next month they’ll find themselves in Key West, Florida, and this summer in Door County, Wisconsin.

“He’s the absolute best tour guide,” Steinman said.

Marie Simons Buckingham purchased and dedicated a narcotics K-9 dog, RAK, to a local police department. She wanted to honor her son, Ryan Adam Kelly, who died on Thanksgiving Day.

“RAK is to help keep drugged drivers off the road,” she said. “My son was killed one week before his 26th birthday by a drugged and drunken driver.”

Several readers celebrated Valparaiso High School winning the IHSAA football state championship 5A. “It was the highlight of 2022 for my family,” one parent told me.

Kim Eldridge’s highlight was the marriage of her daughter, Mandie, to Britt Edwards.

Tami Reynolds, a special-education teacher, enjoyed watching three of her students transition into general education after working very hard for the past two years.

Jessica Metros received the best news of the year with a cancer-free diagnosis for her 40-year-old son after months of challenging chemotherapy treatments.

Laurie Anderson’s highlight came from a hospital: the birth of her first grandchild. “I’m 59 years old, so I’ve been waiting a little while.”

Mary Haynes’ best day of the year was when her son returned safely from his military deployment to Iraq and Syria.

For Vicki Paulk Lubeck, it was returning again with her family to Minnesota, where she had visited nearly every year for many years with her husband. But this time it was to take his cremated ashes. “It was very hard and wonderful at the same time,” she said.

Steven Haas went six straight months without riding in an ambulance. “It was a rough year,” he said.

Ghee Buttermann returned to singing and playing his guitar in public. “It’s been so long,” he said. “It’s more gratifying now in my 60s than it ever was in my 20s.”

In April, Carrie Sovola was consecrated as a Lutheran deaconess and afterward featured in Woman to Woman magazine for its Pride issue.

Stephanie Crook, a teacher who lives with multiple sclerosis, completed her segment of the 2022 MS Run the U.S. relay event across the country.

Delwyn Campbell Sr. took his family to Wrigley Field for the Chicago Cubs’ last home game of the season against the Cincinnati Reds. “Hot dogs and popcorn really do taste different at a ballgame, especially when the Cubs are winning,” he said.

Morgan Olson graduated from college and began her teaching career. Julia Nay got fired from a “terrible” job and enjoyed the immediate release and relaxation afterward. Martin Torrez was hired by Center of Workforce Innovation, began a one-year apprenticeship and helped five clients find full-time jobs.

“I can’t think of a specific special event,” Faye Paulding said. “I just feel overwhelming joy for being alive and well. No matter the weather or signs of the times, every day is a time to celebrate and be grateful. I truly am.”

My own “nuggets of positivity,” as my wife calls them: getting married in May, officiating two other weddings and having my mother home for Christmas.