JERRY DAVICH: Behind the scenes of a viral moment with the IU students who spelled I-N-D-I-N-I-A-! on national TV

The text came in Friday evening just before kickoff of Indiana’s football game against Illinois.

“I’m at the first IU football game!” my stepson, Bobby, wrote to me. “Eight of us are in the front row and intentionally misspelling Indiana on shirts to see if we get on the Jumbotron.”

Brilliant idea, I thought, as a playful nod to last season’s IU game when the road jersey of a freshman running back was misspelled “Indinia.”

Bobby and seven other IU students secured seats in the front row of the student section at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Each of them wore a white shirt with a red letter spelling out I-N-D-I-N-I-A-!.

Bobby, a 23-year-old graduate student, was the exclamation mark (!). A couple hours after he sent me his initial text, I asked how their idea played out.

“We’re trending on Twitter for this!” he replied.

The FS1 television broadcast captured the guys cheering in the first quarter, though the announcers didn’t get the joke about their clever misspelling.

A few days earlier, one of those eight IU students, Matt Helton, came up with the idea at a friend’s gathering. (Matt’s shirt was the first N at the game.)

Helton’s friends immediately loved his idea.

“So the planning began,” said Dyllon Gui, who wore the D shirt at the game.

Throughout last week, when classmates asked Gui about whether he was going to Friday’s game, he replied with a smirk on his face, “You will likely see me on the big screen, and maybe even on Barstool.”

Barstool Sports is a pop culture blog covering news and viral highlights of videos and podcasts.

“Getting on the big screen was pretty much guaranteed for us since we have a friend who works for IU media,” Gui told me. “But other than that, we didn’t really have any expectations.”

The night before the game, the guys could only hope that their fun-spirited idea reached beyond the stadium. They didn’t realize how many people would misunderstand the genius behind their plan.

On game day, a few fans made fun of Gui and one of the other guys who sported the “I” shirt.

“What does DI supposed to mean?” one person asked them.

Those fans didn’t know that the D and I shirts were part of a bigger playbook.

“You’ll see,” the guys kept telling fellow fans.

It didn’t take long. At the game, a Fox Sports cameraman spotted the guys in the front row and casually asked them, “You know you guys spelled it wrong, right?”

This is when they first knew they were onto something. This is also when they got a little nervous how their idea would be received by people who didn’t know the history of the misspelled IU jersey. It turns out that much of the country didn’t know about this little fact, prompting a blindside blitz of jokes about simpleminded Hoosiers.

“They just assumed we were dumb college kids,” Bobby joked to me.

I should note that all eight guys are a smart group of college students, including my stepson, who’s now working toward his master’s degree with a two-year-internship at Eli Lilly in Indianapolis. They’re not your below average, frat-boy, corn-fed jocks who got drunk and forgot how to spell their own university and state.

“Half of the people were roasting us for being either drunk or dumb, and the other half were defending us as IU’s most authentic fans,” Gui said.

The other students included Charlie Willis (the first “I”), Cam Thatcher (the second “N”), Josh Menan (the third “I”), and Nick Beer (the only "A"). View more photos at nwi.com.

The FS1 broadcast clip soon went viral on social media, immediately surpassing the guys’ hopes of getting air time on the Jumbotron screen.

“What we really did not anticipate was how quick this got to Twitter,” Gui said.

They immediately began receiving texts from friends, family members, classmates, and people they hadn’t heard from in a long time. This was the kickoff of their Warhol-ian 15 minutes of fame, which rippled throughout their weekend.

They became instant sports fan celebrities, and their TV clip got repeatedly featured on multiple platforms, from the Indy Star to Sports Illustrated to ESPN to Chicago TV stations. “Fans misspell Indiana on national television,” one newspaper headline screamed.

Their Hail Mary play call scored instant points on pop culture’s stratosphere scoreboard. “Brilliant,” I texted my stepson that night.

“The whole night was like a movie,” he replied.

A movie with a Hollywood ending. Indiana ended up winning the game in the final minutes, capping the guys’ exhilarating experience with viral video fame.

“Storybook ending,” Bobby told me. “Pure euphoria in that stadium. It sounds stupid and cliche, but every moment in that stadium was incredible. This was legitimately the greatest live sporting experience of my life.”

Strangers approached the guys to tell them they’re “famous,” for that moment anyway. This is the fleeting beauty of these viral sensations. They come and go like touchdowns in a football game. We celebrate them, then wait for the next one to cheer or boo. Even my wife and I received texts and messages that night: “Bobby is on national TV!”

Gui, who I met once in Indy, re-framed his once-in-a-lifetime experience to see the bigger picture. His favorite aspect is not the viral fame but the sense of community and how his friends — and Hoosier Nation — rallied behind the guys’ silly idea and their special moment in the national spotlight.

“That touched me the most,” Gui said.

He and his friends not only designed the perfect play for that moment, they executed it to perfection.

“It will certainly come up hundreds of times at dinner tables in our lives,” he said. “The eight of us will never forget it.”

PHOTOS: Merrillville hosts Crown Point in football web-galleryhtmlcode Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan is grabbed from behind by Merrillville's Trey Stephens. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan tries to break free of Merrillville tacklers for some yardage. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Merrillville's Phillip Roche runs for a touchdown against Crown Point. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Crown Point's Jaylynn Kelly grabs Merrillville's Justin Marshall on Friday night. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan is grabbed from behind by Merrillville's Trey Stephens. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Crown Point's Seamus Malaski scores a touchdown. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Merrillville's Trey Stephen takes a leap to escape a tackle by Crown Point's Travis Roiter. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan tries to avoid Merrillville defenders. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Crown Point's Cody Goodwin breaks free from the pack. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Merrillville's Justin Marshall runs for a touchdown against Crown Point. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Crown Point's JJ Johnson is forced to throw the ball as Merrillville's Payton Young bears down on him. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Merrillville's Nathan Giles takes down Crown Point's Cody Goodwin. Uploaded-images Crown Point at Merrillville football Merrillville's Justin Marshall looks to dodge Crown Point's Jaylynn Kelly.