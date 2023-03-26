Just shut up.

No, not you.

Me.

This is what I tell myself while listening to audio recordings of my interviews with other people. Although I’m a professional conversation-starter to engage with others, I talk too darn much most of the time. I wouldn’t know it, though, if I didn’t repeatedly play back those conversations to write my columns.

Try it sometime and notice how much you’re speaking when you should be listening. Probably too much, like me. Like most people.

“Conversational disappointment” is quite common, with only 2% of conversations ending when both parties wanted them to stop, a Harvard University study concluded. It doesn’t matter if the conversation is between spouses or co-workers or strangers.

“I can go on all day,” an older woman told me at the grocery.

We bumped into each other and she went straight into a monologue about her life, her history and her feelings on all kinds of topics. I probably said 10 words. She pulled out her phone to show me old photos. I pulled out my phone to check the time. I was late to spend time with my mother.

“Well, I don’t want to keep you,” I told the woman as I began walking away.

I learned this polite conversation-ender from my wife, who once upon a time used it on me during a phone chat. One person’s conversation can be another person’s interruption. I try to keep this in mind when chatting with others.

“Just shut up,” I silently tell myself.

Listening is a skill. Talking can be a vice.

“It’s not always easy to go silent. It’s hard to be quiet,” Diocese of Gary Bishop Robert J. McClory wrote in his latest column for Northwest Indiana Catholic.

“I write this column having recently returned from an eight-day silent retreat. That’s correct. Eight days of silence.”

Eight days? I'd be impressed if the rest of us could go eight hours — possibly eight minutes for some people — without talking.

McClory has been participating in a three-year program of spiritual formation for bishops sponsored by the Institute for Priestly Formation. One component of the program is that, each year, the bishops enter into an eight-day silent retreat. The only speaking is during a one-hour daily meeting with a spiritual director and when the group celebrates daily Mass.

“This silence, perhaps most importantly, includes being unplugged,” McClory wrote. “No phone calls, email, texting or news from the outside world.

“The purpose of such a retreat is to grow closer to God, to be renewed by Jesus and be refreshed by the Holy Spirit. On the one hand, I hunger for such an opportunity and relish this time of closeness to God. On the other hand, at the human level … .”

On the other hand, I say, it’s hard to just shut up.

Conversations are a dance. Too often we step on other people’s toes without ever feeling it. Even if they wince right before our eyes. We keep tap dancing loudly, oblivious to the situation. Too many of us can’t read a room.

Not too long ago, I bumped into a guy at my gym who didn’t read the room. He approached me as I bicycled to nowhere for 15 miles while creating a video on my iPad, using earbuds and my iPhone. I was obviously immersed. He was oblivious to the situation.

“Hospitals don’t care about patients. All they care about is making money,” he told me with a snarl.

This was his opening line of conversation. Not even a “Hello” or “Excuse me.”

He belched out a gumbo of words, thoughts and opinions like yesterday’s leftovers. He touched on all of his usual talking points: politics, religion, the deterioration of society. My mind started closing. My ears weren’t as fortunate. My eyebrows did most of the talking. I began replying with forced facial movements. I managed to get out an occasional “Yeah?” “Really?” “Wow.”

If I wore a watch, I would have glanced at it a few times to convey that time was slipping from my life. “Conversational disappointment” indeed.

On the flip side of this perspective, I had a conversation in the past week with an elderly man that I had hoped would last longer than it did.

The widower took a long pause during my phone interview with him for an upcoming column on caregivers; they are overburdened more than ever, according to a new study.

For a few seconds I thought we lost our phone connection as I drove along the Borman Expressway.

"I'm sorry, Jerry," he told me slowly. "This is unlike me."

He was telling me about his wife of 64 years who died last year after battling dementia. She was no longer the woman she had been for decades. She had forgotten how to make pancakes, how to write a check, how to care for herself.

"I'm getting emotional recalling it all," he told me.

I understand, I told him. I've written about this painful topic many times in my career. I've interviewed dozens of people afflicted by this relentless disease. I know how difficult it can be to relive it with a stranger.

"We can talk again whenever you're up to it," I told him.

Later that night, I received this text from him: "Jerry, thank you for being so understanding. I found myself reliving the dementia experience. It was so hard, and totally unexpected. But we'll get this done if you can put up with me. It's important, so I won't quit.”

We’ve been continuing our conversation without a hint of disappointment. Yet when I replayed the audio recording of our chats, I noticed me talking too much. Again. Ugh. After thousands of conversations with thousands of people, I’m still a work in progress. And here I am rambling again, in print.

Well, I don’t want to keep you …