“USA! USA! USA!”

An enthusiastic group of children yelled this patriotic cheer while waiting for first lady Jill Biden to arrive at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso.

The young tykes stood in front of their preschool building next to a star-spangled poster stating, “WE (HEART) USA.” On this dreary Monday afternoon, they sang a set list of bright tunes such as the alphabet song, “L, M, N, O, P!”

Across the street, a lively group of protesters waved American flags and “Trump 2024” banners to passing motorists. Police officers watched on, later relocating the protesters to a different spot. It didn’t stifle their energy level.

“Trump won! Trump won!” one of the protesters yelled, displaying a banner stating the same lie. As soon as he noticed me, he called out my name and yelled the word, “Propaganda!” (Watch a video of our exchange at nwi.com.)

I showed up at the college just two minutes earlier, simply out of curiosity, parking my car near the demonstration site.

“Wake up, Jerry,” the protester yelled to me.

Since he knew my first name, I asked for his.

Instead, he told me he should put on a face mask.

“I’m Joe Schmoe,” he replied sarcastically.

I shrugged.

At a pet clinic parking lot between the preschool kids and the pro-Trump protesters, Larry Kingery sat quietly in his vehicle watching the spectacle play out. The retired steelworker arrived an hour earlier so he didn’t miss Jill Biden’s motorcade making its way to Ivy Tech from Porter County Regional Airport.

“Do you know which route she’s taking to get here?” Kingery asked me, getting out of his car to take a peek down the street. “I think her coming here is a little piece of history in Valpo.”

When I first spotted Kingery, I wasn’t sure if he was a Joe Biden supporter or a Joe Biden critic. Or for that matter, a Donald Trump lover or a Donald Trump hater. Either way, I didn’t care. I try to not live in a world that immediately separates people into two opposing political groups. That’s too easy. The challenge is to find a common ground.

With that said, I have been guilty of playing a little game when I first meet someone by trying to identify their political stance strictly on their looks and our initial conversation. Maybe you play this game too? It’s not always accurate, but it’s fun.

“Hi, I’m Jerry,” I told Kingery, who sported a Kansas City Chiefs jacket and cap.

“I’m Larry,” Kingery said with a friendly handshake.

Before his handshake, I was curious if Kingery would be civil to me. We never know these days when it comes to presidential politics. Especially at a high-profile, political-related event such as this one involving President Joe Biden’s wife and his controversial history.

“I’m glad it’s a peaceful protest,” Kingery said, nodding toward the protesters. “I don’t want no trouble. Whether I like Jill Biden or not, it don’t matter. I just want to get a picture.”

“Me too,” I replied while taking photos of the protest. “And maybe a column.”

We talked about the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and Travis Kelce’s performance on “Saturday Night Live.” We joked about taking photos of dark-suited men who looked like Secret Service agents circling around Ivy Tech.

“We don’t get to see something like this very often around here,” Kingery said.

“What’s that, civility?” I joked.

He just chuckled.

Our exchange lasted less than five minutes. It was a simple moment. It was a civil moment.

It was only after I left the lot that I realized I still don’t know Kingery’s political viewpoint. I’m not sure if he’s pro-Biden or pro-Trump or pro-it’s-none-of-your-business. He didn’t have a massive flag planted on his vehicle. He didn’t hiss at his perceived enemies. He didn’t introduce himself strictly through his politics.

He simply and politely said, “I’m Larry.”

This kind of behavior continues to be a possible reality for America the Beautiful. What better location for this badly needed lesson plan than a community college, I thought.

“It’s exam week,” Jill Biden would later tell the audience during her speech.

Every week should be exam week for us when it comes to politics. Do we pass or fail when we interact with others who don’t share our views and values? How would we be graded on our public encounters? Or our personal interactions? An A or an F? Probably a C-minus for most of us.

After a jet carrying Jill Biden flew overhead and landed at the airport, a few thoughts streaked across my mind.

We don’t need to be constantly campaigning to strangers. And we shouldn’t feel compelled to convert others to our political party or presidential choice. On our deathbed, our last thoughts will not be about politics. If they are, you’ve made a serious mistake with this fleeting gift called life.

As the 2024 presidential election begins to get serious, let’s try to remember that despite our political differences, we’re stuck with each other. Again.

We should learn something from those preschool kids before they grow up to be political enemies someday. In the current course of our Divided States of America, their generation could look like us. Or worse.

On Monday, their patriotic cheer seemed to cut through the protests, the propaganda and the political theater.

“USA! USA! USA!”