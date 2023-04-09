On Easter, Scott Jones will attempt to give a sermon that prompts parishioners to think, to laugh and to cry.

“To pause, to reconsider, to say I’m sorry and to change,” says Jones, pastor of Renovation Church in South Haven. “Also to try again to walk in the light God has given them as they take one step closer to Jesus.”

The most important part of any sermon, especially on Easter, is to let the story of Jesus speak for itself, he says.

“The Easter sermon brings all of that together in the power of an empty tomb. The hardest part of any sermon is to find a way to shrink the magnificence of the story into a small-enough bite to be digestible and yet not lose the impact of life change.”

This is the ancient challenge for pastors, clergy and preachers on the holiest day of the Christian faith: to somehow bridge the past with the present, the sacred with the mundane, the abstract with the explicit. Easter is the opportunity, again, to resurrect the true meaning of the Gospels.

“I prepare for the resurrection morning by reading again the four accounts in Matthew, Mark, Luke and John,” said the Rev. Dwight Gardner, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Gary. “It usually takes me a couple of weeks because I like to give focused attention and meditation time to the study. The Gospels are stereoscopic. In reading the four accounts, I get a 3-D description of that most inspiring morning.

“It is an ancient story written more than 200 decades ago. It is also a timeless story, able to inspire and birth hope in any reader of every age. The story of Jesus’s resurrection stands alone in wonder and excitement, but if we only blow the dust off of a sermon from last year, or the years before that, we will lack the passion that comes with fresh revelation.”

Greg Lee, lead pastor at Suncrest Church in St. John, used to feel overwhelming pressure to prepare for his Easter sermon. Huge crowds. Heavenly expectations. The central event of the Christian faith. Possibly a one-time chance to welcome people to give his church — any church — a chance again.

“And all of that is important. But since following Jesus is a journey more than an event, I’ve stepped back from that,” he told me. “I’m not trying to top last year’s experience. I have a peace that it isn’t about me or my sermon.

“Do we prepare well and do our part to connect this ancient faith to real life? Of course. But we think that’s a big deal every weekend, not just Easter.

“I just want the message to be helpful so people can see how supernatural power works in our lives. This year I’ll do that, woven together with some great music, a person’s story of God giving them new life and celebrating over a dozen baptisms. The perfect image of death, burial and resurrection.

“These days, I just feel it’s a privilege to be part of it.”

Doug Sheehy, Living Hope Church’s Portage campus pastor, said Easter is often considered a church’s Super Bowl.

“Everybody goes to church on Easter, so you want to have a great message that day,” he said. “You also understand that a lot of the people don’t attend church regularly, so there is wisdom in providing a digestible message. We strive to provide a message of Jesus’s love, his resurrection and what that means for everyone.”

Creativity is a must on Easter, he said.

“The message concept is often developed months in advance but may not be written until a week or two before. It will have Scriptures to support the message, but also the proper challenges for those attending to seek a relationship with Jesus which leads to eternal salvation.

“It’s the most important event that has happened in history. You want to share it with excellence. It can truly change lives forever.”

The Rev. Dr. Rhonda Schienle described composing a sermon for Easter as an evolving sacred process from one year to the next.

“A successful sermon is not necessarily resurrecting the same message from previous years. Rather it is to relate our current world and life circumstances to the meaning of this Holy day,” she said.

Some preachers strive to find the right balance between quoting ancient Scripture and weaving in contemporary anecdotes.

“It is poignant to weave in Scripture, ancient wisdom and relevant current events to help us rise up and connect to the spiritual truths of hope, compassion and forgiveness,” Schienle said.

The Rev. John Blakslee retired in 2015 after decades of sharing Easter sermons with his congregations. His hundreds of previous-Sunday sermons were not necessarily resurrected as much as they were consulted.

“I usually produced an eight-page analysis of the four lessons each Sunday. Old Testament, Epistle, Psalm and Gospel. In them I quoted Old and New Testament scholars, almost all of whom had the respect of other scholars,” said Blakslee, who served at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Hobart.

For one Easter sermon, in the lesson for the Acts of the Apostles passage, Blakslee used this quote: “Peter realized that through Jesus Christ peace is established (between God and man), that Jesus is Lord of all, and that any person who believes in him will have his sins forgiven.”

For another Easter sermon he talked about the 1975 movie classic “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

His conclusion: “One easily comes to the conclusion that Jack Nicholson’s character is the most 'sane' of those in the ward, including Nurse Ratched.

“He demonstrated a love of life that maybe needed a bit of tweaking, but his basic humanity and his love of his fellow mankind were clear. Jesus’s death on the cross and his resurrection have to do with humanity, with what kind of a world we create. I’ll take the world Jack Nicholson characterized anytime to the one Nurse Ratched stood for.”

Remembering Jesus’s humanity is one of the characteristics we often ignore, he told me. For example, spending far more time on personal holiness, rote prayers or things other than the practical matters of how we get along with one another.

“Nurse Ratched lacked any degree of respect for her wards,” Blakslee said. "Respect of others is a large part of how we show our humanity. That also is a large part of the Easter message for you and for me."

Jones lives amid the tension of realizing how woefully inadequate he is to share the story of Jesus and yet how determined he is to keep it understandable to everyone.

“I will shamelessly use whatever resources I can from ancient literature, poems, stories and lore, all the way through modern movies, songs and people as examples of God-given, people-focused, life-changing, love anytime I can,” he said. “I deeply trust the Holy Spirit to speak though the church service as I do my best to not get in the way with my own agenda.”