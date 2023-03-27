Imagine living in a community miles from the nearest city limits and one day reading on the front page of the local newspaper that serious consideration is being given to annexing your community — one that has not been part of a municipality since its inception more than 25 years ago.

“This is what happened to approximately 650 households in January 2022,” a reader wrote to me.

He and his wife live in the Aberdeen neighborhood, a subdivision just southwest of Valparaiso consisting of 680 residential units and 13 commercial units. The upscale neighborhood includes a public golf course, a community pool and proximity to everything Valparaiso has to offer.

“A very small number of people, mostly from Aberdeen’s property owners’ association executive board, were the only individuals aware of possibly being annexed. So how can such a secret be kept from Aberdeen residents?” the reader asked.

“This is a situation that many people feel is a perfect example of cronyism. The type of situation some might say you witness in a city such as Chicago.”

Other Aberdeen residents have shared similar comments with me.

“If we are annexed, our property taxes will probably go up to cover city services,” another reader told me. “I'm not fixed either way on this issue, but I don't want to pay more to be part of the city.”

This is how most people would feel if in their situation.

Aberdeen still is weighing the pluses and minuses of a potential annexation since House Enrolled Act 1110 authorized a noncontiguous annexation up to 3 miles from Valparaiso, as noted in a story by my colleague, Dan Carden.

He has written a handful of stories regarding this issue, noting that Valparaiso initially intended to annex Aberdeen decades ago, but the city’s park board couldn't afford to buy the Aberdeen golf course, according to Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, the sponsor of that bill.

The longtime Aberdeen resident who first contacted me said he has concerns about the “lack of needed transparency.”

“Sometime, possibly this year, the residents of Aberdeen will be given the opportunity to vote on being annexed by Valparaiso. Some city officials keep pushing for a firm schedule so as not to prolong the process any further. But until that happens, the barrage of so-called advantages to being annexed will keep flowing to the residents of Aberdeen.”

In many ways, Aberdeen is already considered part of Valparaiso. It’s connected to Valparaiso’s water supply and receives fire protection and emergency services from the city. Most students from the subdivision attend Valparaiso schools.

“If you asked any resident of Aberdeen where they lived, they would very likely say Valparaiso,” Valparaiso city attorney Patrick Lyp told me.

Two years ago this month, Aberdeen POA President Greg Farrall met with Porter County officials about partnering for a street paving project. The county said many of Aberdeen’s pressing needs could not be immediately addressed, so Farrall was directed to Valparaiso to gauge interest. Sometime between March and autumn 2021, talks with the city progressed from paving Aberdeen streets to annexing the neighborhood.

“Within this time frame, residents of Aberdeen were still not aware their community is in the cross-hairs of annexation,” the longtime resident told me. “There is no record of how many contacts are made with Valparaiso and with whom such discussions took place.”

Lyp said: “Based on our initial discussions, it was made clear to Aberdeen POA representatives that the city could not offer any assistance unless the subdivision was annexed, something that was not allowed under then-current law.”

Aberdeen representatives expressed interest, so both groups contacted Soliday to discuss options.

“In almost every way, Aberdeen is part of the Valparaiso community,” Farrall wrote to Soliday in a letter. “We believe there could be a benefit for Aberdeen to develop closer ties with the city.”

Lyp said one crucial point was made clear to all parties: Any proposed annexation legislation would require Aberdeen to affirmatively seek to be annexed, as well as the city’s informed consent after an exhaustive financial review.

“There could be no forced annexations and no surprises,” he said. “Unless the Aberdeen POA initiates the annexation process, no annexation can ever occur.”

Once the petition is received by the city, there are various required public meetings with Aberdeen residents and a fiscal study to complete. Aberdeen residents who do not agree with the proposed annexation will be given the right to object and remonstrate.

The longtime resident believes the potential annexation of Aberdeen is no longer in question. And too many residents have been kept in the dark for too long, he said.

“The city even mailed to Aberdeen residents a 2023 Valparaiso city calendar,” he said.

Lyp disagrees with this presumption.

“Seeking annexation might be in the financial best interest of Aberdeen, but it’s an open question as to whether it makes sense for the city. Given the aging infrastructure in Aberdeen that was not constructed to city standards, there is significant upfront work that would need to be done.”

Who would pay for these upgrades — the POA or the city, potentially? Rumors are flying like golf balls in that neighborhood. Lyp dispelled many of them:

The city taking over the golf course? “Untrue,” he said.

Non-Aberdeen residents allowed to use the pool? “Untrue.”

The city forcing the closure of the golf course to approve low-income housing? “Also untrue.”

As to allegations of Chicago-style cronyism, the Aberdeen POA has had since July 2022 to petition for annexation. It has not. If “the fix was in,” why wait so long, Lyp contends.

Then again, transparency is key with these types of issues. The property owners association is possibly not doing the best job of informing the property owners or they wouldn’t be contacting a columnist for answers.