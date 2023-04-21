“Comfort, comfort, comfort.”

These words echoed in my head as I greeted the ambulance transporting my mother to the VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana in Valparaiso.

One day earlier, a doctor reminded my family to provide a blanket of comfort to my 82-year-old mom.

“Her body is tired,” he told us politely.

Her frail body had absorbed so much over the past year due to stage 4 colorectal cancer, related complications and lingering side effects to chemotherapy treatments. She also lost more than 50 pounds of her beloved “padding” by the time she arrived at the hospice.

“We will take good care of her,” Bob Franko told me in the lobby.

Franko, president and CEO of VNA Hospice, and his compassionate colleagues have been exemplary with their care of my mother. And of my family.

“Can we get anything for you?” they’ve asked us repeatedly.

“Are you taking care of yourself?”

“Have you eaten today?”

It’s common to ignore your basic needs when a loved one’s basic needs are crucial. It’s also common for such life-and-death scenarios to burden families with extraordinary stressors. Tears. Pain. Grief. Anger. Sadness. Regrets. Guilt. All of these emotions rattle around our minds like razors inside a balloon. All it takes is one bad bounce and “pop!”

“These situations can either bond a family or break it apart,” a doctor told me discreetly in a hallway.

Both outcomes have happened with my family, as well as with millions of other families.

More than a quarter of the U.S. population has lost both parents, according to federal data. Parent mortality has become even more salient amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 223,000 children have lost one or both parents in deaths associated with COVID-19 in our country.

The most common age range in which people lost their mother was 50 to 54, so in a way I feel I’ve had a few bonus years with my mom. I turned 61 on Thursday and spent the night in my mother’s hospice room. It seemed poetic to usher in my birthday with the woman who gave me life as she neared death.

“Open your eyes, Nana,” my 4-year-old grandson told her numerous times.

“Nana is sleeping,” I told him.

I wasn’t lying. She has been sleeping for several days, although my family has experienced joyous moments of responsiveness from her. A lifted eyelid. An attempt to talk. The raising of her arms. The stirring of her feet. Hearing is the last ability to go, we’ve been told. So we’ve been talking up a storm and looking for responses of any kind.

When my niece left her bedside one night, she said goodbye to my mom. My mother’s left hand popped up over the blanket as if to wave goodbye. Was it a crazy coincidence or a grandmother’s love?

“Nana is still with us. Guaranteed,” my daughter said.

My mother believes that the end of her life will come with a comma, not a period. As a longtime student of quantum physics and spiritual dimensions, she believes that everything is happening all at once on endless planes of existence. If this is the case, she’s enjoying the best of all worlds as we watch her disappear into her next incarnation.

“I’m envisioning Mom being so comfortable here that she may want to hang out awhile!” my sister texted to our family. “It’s heartwarming to see all of us coming together and making Nana’s end-of-life journey so wonderful.”

“She’s transitioning,” a hospice nurse explained to us.

Still, a part of me expects my mom to wake from her deep slumber and say just one more time, “Oh, hey Jer,” as if I woke her on the couch while she watched the nightly news.

In her presence at the hospice we’ve laughed and cried, joked and sang, shed quiet tears and unleashed angry words. We’ve tried pouring an ocean of memories into a thimble of understanding. We’ve asked her questions that should have been asked weeks ago, possibly years ago.

I’ve asked my mother thousands of questions since I learned to speak. I have so many more questions I didn’t think about until now. Shame on me.

My family returns to the hospice each day to hope for more answers.

“We’re all here, Mom,” I tell her again and again.

It’s true. My family is here because of her.

One night, her grandchildren stayed up late in the hospice’s community room to recall fond moments with their Nana. Do you remember when we did this? Do you remember when we did that?

The past slept in one room. The future laughed in another. A bridge of lifelong memories connected them.

“Sit and wait,” a woman told me in the hallway. "That’s all you can do."

In my case, it isn’t all I can do. I’m writing this column at her bedside, similar to what I’ve done for the past few months in her home.

I’ve had more gentle moments with my mother in her hospice room than I’ve had anywhere else in recent memory. Holding hands. Cello music playing. Birds chirping outside. Her breathing gently. Me sniffling through tears. It’s been a one-way conversation, but she doesn’t seem to mind.

“Thank you for sharing your mother with us,” a hospice nurse told me one night at the end of her shift.

Her sweet remark prompted me to re-frame the advice from that doctor at the hospital. I realized that my mother is leaving us with exactly the same gift she gave all of us since we were born.

Comfort, comfort, comfort.