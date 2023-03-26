When Breanne Zolfo was a young girl, she yearned for a platform to make a difference.

“A difference like my parents made, by giving back to the community,” she said. “I remember my parents would buy food or clothes to help those less fortunate. My dad always made giving a priority.”

As an adult, the Crown Point native transformed her life to emulate her parents and to make “community” her priority. Zolfo purchased a fire-damaged building at 1 N. Court St. for $126,001 at a sheriff’s sale. She was the only who showed up that day, she said. Her only business plan was to rent it out, which she did the first two years.

“I wasn’t exactly sure what kind of business to start,” she told me in 2018 when we first met.

On a vacation to Florida, she met a business owner who was retiring from his coffeehouse. Zolfo offered to buy his equipment for her new business venture, Cafe Fresco, though she knew nothing about the coffeehouse industry.

Her unique coffeehouse offered more than just beverages. It offered community-minded kindness to strangers. A tip jar was used to help anyone in need. Clothes for a foster kid. A lawn mower for an older woman. A bicycle for a jobless man.

“Community Love” was born.

A chalkboard on the back wall encouraged customers to share positive messages for others. The idea spread into “kindness sleeves” that wrapped around the beverages. “Pay for a stranger’s coffee,” one sleeve stated. “Donate food to a pantry,” another one stayed.

The idea also wrapped itself around the small cafe that began percolating a welcoming vibe, one cup of inspiration at a time. Thousands of cups later, community love was on tap at Cafe Fresco. Her cafe was honored with a Community Involvement Award from the city for its outstanding contributions to the Region.

“I’m just a vessel,” Zolfo told me at the time, crediting God for her success. “I just want to give back to my community. No strings attached. No ulterior motives.”

Living up to her ideals, Zolfo wasn’t the person who contacted me about her brilliant idea. It was one of her customers, Martin Oleksy, of Cedar Lake

“You should hear her story,” he told me.

I did and I wrote about it.

“We read your column on Breanne and we just had to meet her for our show,” Joe Annunziato said.

He’s a producer for “CBS This Morning,” the nationally televised news show based in New York City. In early 2019, a news crew from the show, along with correspondent Meg Oliver, shadowed Zolfo for a day for its segment, “A More Perfect Union.”

Zolfo became a national media darling and her cafe became ground zero for Community Love, the platform she once dreamed about as a girl.

Her project has created food and hygiene pantries in three Crown Point schools, providing a location for students to obtain basic consumer goods they otherwise could not afford. Other outreach programs in the project have similar objectives of kindness and compassion.

“One thing this country needs right now, we need to help others when there is nothing in it for us,” she told me recently. ”We need to pay it forward because we believe - seemingly against all indications to the contrary - that maybe they, too, will pay it forward.”

They’ve been paying it forward for 10 years now at Cafe Fresco, which recently finalized the registered trademark for its Community Love logo.

“It encapsulates a coffee shop with a mission of community service at its heart,” said Oleksy, a professional branding strategist.

Cafe Fresco’s community-centered mission statement could be used as a template for our entire Region, Oleksy said.

“The brand will thrive and survive by strength of the community,” he said. “If the brand connects and serves a thriving community, it will grow with it, while highlighting itself as a non-chain entity. If the community has proud roots, such as the Region, these roots will grow together.”

However, if a community does not have a strong self-identity, the brand may never stand much of a chance.

“Especially if they desire outside validation,” Oleksy said. “The local will be out-shadowed by a national chain and the coveted prestige that may accompany it.”

Zolfo realizes that inspiring people and encouraging them can literally change the direction of their life. (Watch a video in her own words at NWI.com.)

“It can empower not only a person but an entire community,” she said. “Then a region and eventually a nation. Our café’s mission of community was a spark that soon spread like wildfire because we wholeheartedly believed in our mission. And we knew how many people were struggling to be a part of something greater than them.”

Zolfo has come a long way since watching her parents change the world, one gesture at a time.

“You know what's not going to change the world? Sweeping generalizations about people you've never met,” Zolfo said. “You know what is going to change the world? Bettering one person's day and letting the ripple take care of the rest.”