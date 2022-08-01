JERRY DAVICH: County fairs are trusty time capsules to yesteryear, if you're paying attention

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The old farmer slowly ambled past me with a bent cane, bowed legs, and a pair of leather suspenders holding up his drooping jeans.

He made his way through a livestock building at the Porter County Fair, probably for the umpteenth time in his life. He looked as comfortable there as his weathered pair of boots, caked with mud and memories. I felt compelled to take his photo as he walked by. I can’t help myself at county fairs.

Although I’m a city boy with no interest in livestock judging, agricultural booths, or the immense size of your homegrown zucchini, I’m fascinated by the timelessness of county fairs. There are magical moments — if you look for them — when you can’t tell if you’re attending a county fair in 2022, or 1962 when I was born, or 1852 when the Lake County Agricultural Society started an annual event to showcase its achievements.

With the Porter County Fair now in our rearview mirrors and the Lake County Fair beginning later this week, it’s the perfect opportunity to re-frame how we view these annual events. The older I get, the more I see them as trusty time capsules, each summer unearthing the same new adventures for youngsters and the fondest of recollections for older folks.

I purposely look for blue-ribbon amenities that haven’t changed much in years, if not decades or for more than a century, such as 4-H competitions, vendor booths, livestock corrals, deep-fried anything, and some midway rides that look like they were built during the Truman administration.

Like wide-eyed teenagers on their first date at the county fair, my wife and I recently strolled through smelly buildings filled with caged animals (her idea), amusement park rides filled with smelly kids (my idea), and aromatic food booths filled with tastier attractions (our idea).

Few things grab my full attention like grilled onions, doughy elephant ears, and guilty pleasures on a stick. I can resist anything except temptation. However, I’m reminded each year of the thin line between sizable pigs and sizzling bacon.

I also see the same scenes each year: young children scurrying from kiddie ride to kiddie ride; teenage girls trying to look sexy and teenage boys trying to look smooth; 4-H kids pampering animals that have become part of their family; and carnival workers eyeing mothers as they help oblivious kids into decades-old rides.

I can’t believe Tilt-a-Whirls still exist. It’s probably the same one I rode in the 1970s. I should have double-checked by looking for a vomit stain peppered with deep-fried, double-stuffed Oreos. Ah, good times.

For that ticket price, I’d rather hijack one of the John Deere tractors and learn to ride it as I rumble around the grandstand. I know nothing about life on a farm, raising animals, or riding tractors.

Don’t judge me, even at county fairs, which seem to judge everything from pies to cows. If you’re looking for judgment on display, take a seat for a few minutes and watch the parade of humanity walk past. Gossip is as commonplace as lemonade shake-ups. Refills are much cheaper, though.

One summer, I noticed two older women sitting near the main gate and quietly watching fair-goers trickle into the fair. In between guests, they leaned close to each other sharing their canned judgments, whispering and laughing like young schoolgirls. I thought it was the cutest thing. And it’s been taking place at these annual events since the 1880s.

If it wasn’t for the sight of smartphones, there are times at county fairs when you forget you’re living in the 21st century. Nonetheless, I doubt that fairs from yesteryear had vendor booths for water filters, home security systems, and gutter cleaning. Or a Planned Parenthood booth located near a booth selling right-to-life rubber embryos (for just $1).

“If you disagree with us, just move on,” a man behind the booth told me cheerfully.

I did, but not before I bought one of those life-sized rubber embryos. You can’t buy that at a dollar store. I later gave it away as a gift.

A few summers ago at the Lake County Fair, I became enchanted by Monique, a woman who promised “Psychic Reading Tarot Cards.” Or maybe I was scammed. I don’t know. I was high on funnel cake at the time.

Despite a sign stating “Answers All Questions,” Monique told me she does not predict the future for clients. “I help you obtain your future,” she said.

“No thanks,” I replied.

County fairs are events where I rarely look to the future, only the past. Like I said, it feels like walking directly into a time capsule from decades ago while simultaneously making fresh memories for years to come. Let me know if you do it too.

Writing 101 workshop update

More than 50 readers so far have registered for my Writing 101 workshop on Aug. 6 at Lake County Public Library through the library’s calendar of events, at lcplin.org/event/6924245.

The 60- to 90-minute informal workshop is open to walk-ins as well, with enough seats for 100 guests. A few guests have asked for the start time, which is 2 p.m. Hope to see you there.

Common reader question

“Hi Jerry, I follow you religiously in The Times but can you please remind me what days of the week your column is published? Thank you! Suzanne from Crown Point”

Hi Suzanne, thank you for reading my columns, which run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Other readers have asked the same question. You can also find more of my work on my Facebook page.