JERRY DAVICH: Death of 46-day-old baby: 'Lily took one final deep breath, exhaled, and that was it'

Today’s column is the second in a series on Lily Mae Pagan, a baby girl who lived only 46 days, and how her grieving teenage parents are turning this tragedy into a triumph.

Lily Mae Pagán arrived by ambulance to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, where a specialized medical team greeted the newborn girl.

“They were waiting for us,” said Lily’s paternal grandmother, Stacey Pagán, who rode in the back of the ambulance from a Hobart hospital.

The baby’s teenage parents, Thomas Pagán and Alexandrya Cox, arrived soon after with Thomas’ father, Eluides Pagán. Lily’s family didn’t expect to make the trip to Indianapolis. Just two days earlier, the infant was settling into her new home.

“We left our homes for Indy with nothing. No extra clothes or other necessities, nothing at all. We rushed there to be with Lily,” Thomas recalled.

“We didn’t know how serious things were,” said Alex, who’s been Thomas’ girlfriend since eighth grade.

Just days after Lily was born on Sept. 18, she began revealing serious health problems. Her concerned parents took her to a local hospital, where doctors determined that specialized care at a children’s hospital was needed.

“We are so thankful that the Peyton Manning hospital accepted Lily,” Thomas said. “Other children’s hospitals were on bypass.”

Once Lily was admitted, only two visitors could stay with her due to hospital policy. Thomas and Alex, just 16 at the time, were allowed to make this decision. They chose themselves, not Thomas’ parents or Alex’s grandmother guardian, who also drove down to Indy.

“If the kids did not understand any questions or issues, they could call us,” Stacey Pagán said.

“The kids were very mature throughout the ordeal,” Eluides Pagán said.

“We practically lived on sausage and biscuits while staying with Lily at the hospital,” Thomas joked.

His parents slept in their car in the hospital parking lot on the first night. His mother then stayed in a nearby hotel for the next week, returning to the parking lot every day to be nearby. She was not permitted in the hospital due to pandemic precautions.

“Thomas and Alex were not seen as two 16-year-old kids, but as Lily’s parents,” she said.

After a few days of medical tests and consultations, doctors told the family that a tumor was detected at the base of Lily’s brain stem. She was just 9 days old. Four days later, they learned the tumor was inoperable. Her prognosis for survival was “minuscule,” Thomas said.

“Her short life would be terrible because of multiple brain surgeries and the damage done to her body,” he explained. “One of the doctors said she did not want our last moments with Lily to be before a surgical operation that may not be successful, if she died on the table.”

Stacey Pagán said, “The doctors told us there was nothing they can do.”

Eluides Pagán added, “One doctor told us through tears that if this was her child, this would be the decision she would make.”

Thomas said, “So we decided to go with what the doctors agreed on — hospice care.”

Alex began quietly sobbing as Thomas recalled their story.

“They originally wanted Lily at a hospice home in South Bend,” Stacey Pagán said. “We refused.”

Lily was taken to Alex’s home in Lake Station to spend the rest of her life with her new parents and Alex’s grandparents, Amy and Greg Cox. The family connected with Unity Hospice of Northwest Indiana for in-home visits. Thomas also stayed at the home, sleeping on an air mattress.

“We had no idea how long she would be with us,” Thomas said. “We knew we just had to love Lily as much as we could.”

Lily came home with oxygen and feeding tubes. Her parents took turns every three hours to start the 90-minute feeding process. Lily was a quiet baby, rarely crying, though she squeaked a lot, earning her the nickname “Little Squeaker.” Visiting family members filled the house most days to hold Lily or to say goodbye.

“For lack of a better term, it became a death watch,” Eluides Pagán said.

Everyone had a chance to spend intimate hours with Lily, lavishing her with hugs, kisses, and love.

“It was one of the worst, and best, moments of my life,” Eluides Pagán said.

Lily’s parents administered morphine doses during the last week of her life. “And they taught us how to do it if necessary,” Stacey Pagán said.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Thomas got a call while attending school, just as he did when he first learned he would be a father. And when he learned his child would be a girl. This call was not as joyful.

“Come home now,” he was told.

Thomas was pulled out of class to be with Lily for her final hours.

“We honestly thought she was going to die that night, but she stayed with us,” Thomas said.

The next day, Lily’s breathing became more shallow. More hugs. More kisses. More goodbyes. Around noon, the family’s pastor, Sam Jeske, of Our Shepard Lutheran Church in Crown Point, led Lily’s family in a prayer as the sun peeked through a window.

Moments after saying “amen” together, Thomas placed his hand on Lily’s tiny chest.

“Lily took one final deep breath, exhaled, and that was it,” Eluides Pagán said.

Lily Mae Pagán died at 12:03 p.m. in the arms of her parents, and surrounded by loved ones. She was 46 days old.

Her obituary states, “She truly was a little angel on earth who has now returned to heaven.”

My next column in this three-part series will share how Lily’s teen parents turned this devastating tragedy into a declaration of triumph. And how you can help Lily's enduring legacy.

“We knew we had to make this tragic situation into something positive,” Thomas said. “And we did.”

Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com or 219-853-2563. Find him on Facebook at @JerDavich.

