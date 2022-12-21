JERRY DAVICH: Did PNW chancellor realize his mistake only after he got called out publicly?

When exactly did Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon realize he made a serious and stupid mistake?

Was it immediately after he performed a cartoonish impression of an “Asian” language in response to a Dec. 10 commencement keynote address? Or was it after PNW officials possibly brought it to his attention after the ceremony or later in the day?

Or, as I suspect, was it after a video clip of his impromptu joke went viral, spreading across social media and attracting intense backlash from across the country, as Times Staff Writer William Skipworth noted in one of his stories regarding this ongoing issue.

As expected, Keon issued a formal apology on the school’s website.

“We are all human. I made a mistake,” he wrote.

This was expected of him in such a high-profile situation. Trouble is, he shared this apology four days after the ceremony. Not four hours. He could have immediately returned to the microphone on stage and issued an apology on the spot. He did not, obviously.

After reading his apology, I reached out to PNW to talk with Keon about a different approach to the type of public apology we’ve seen too many times in recent years. I wanted to ask him a few questions that I’m posing in today’s column. Unfortunately, the university did not respond to my request.

Neither did Keon, who I don’t know very well. My latest interaction with him was through a Zoom meeting last year to discuss multiple complaints from his critics at the school. Keon was kind enough to answer every question I had, though that column was never published.

In 2014, I contacted Keon for a response to criticism about the controversial announcement to merge Purdue University Calumet with Purdue University North Central. It blindsided the schools’ faculty, many of whom contacted me.

Keon offered a response through his media relations department. Not surprisingly, I received no such response to my latest request. If I knew Keon better, I would like to have a candid conversation about his “unplanned, off-the-cuff response,” as he put it, at the Dec. 10 commencement ceremony.

Did his remark reveal a shade of blind-spot racism? Was it unconscious bias at work? Or simply a moment of stupidity considering the situation?

“This suggests, at best, a highly troublesome level of ignorance, insensitivity, and lack of judgement on his part,” according to a press release from the Purdue University Northwest chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

As the father of two children who have a Korean-born mother, and who look “Asian” to some people, I remember hearing a few jokes about their heritage when I was a young parent. I chalked it up to cultural tropes and social stereotypes that were more common 30-plus years ago.

“But it’s now 2022,” PNW philosophy professor David Detmer told me Monday. “You would think that anyone who is not completely clueless would have known better by now. It would be something different if it was 40 years ago.”

Detmer recalled as a child watching a Jerry Lewis MDA telethon with his parents and hearing a racially insulting joke against Chinese people.

“As a kid, I laughed at that joke, but my mother scolded me,” Detmer said. “That took place in the 1960s.”

It should be noted that Keon didn’t say his cartoonish impression was a Chinese or Korean or Indonesian version. He said this is his “Asian version.” If you think of other continents, no one would likely cite a “European version” when mocking another language from, say, France, Germany or Spain.

“His reference implied that all Asians are the same,” said Detmer, president of the PNW chapter of the AAUP.

Suppose Keon did an “African version” of cartoonish language, using racially charged tropes from Hollywood movies from the early- to mid-1900s. “He would have been fired that day,” Detmer said.

This reflects the continuing discrimination against Asian Pacific communities in 21st-century America. Keon’s attempt at humor fuels the “current climate of anti-Asian hate,” according to Norman Chen, chief executive of The Asian American Foundation.

I did not attend that commencement ceremony. I didn’t see Keon’s body language after his remark. I heard from several people who attended the event. They immediately noticed Keon’s “jarring joke,” as one attendee told me. Others in the audience casually laughed.

This incident has since received national media attention, prompting some news outlets to mention only "Purdue University," not PNW, or stating simply, “Purdue Chancellor … ”

“This has not been good for Purdue in general. It has really harmed the public image of this university,” said Detmer, an outspoken critic of Keon for many years. “The minimum standard we want for the leader of this university is that they don’t bring embarrassment and negative publicity to this institution.”

Should Keon’s off-the-cuff remark be labeled as “racist”? This often-used descriptor is graded on a curve, depending on what was said and when it was said. Is Keon a racist like, say, George Wallace from the 1960s? No, I say. However, was his “joke” a poker tell toward a discriminative attitude toward Asian populations? We may never know.

In less than 30 seconds on a local stage that turned into a national one, Keon’s world turned upside down. The PNW Faculty Senate is demanding Keon’s resignation, with a vote expected by Wednesday.

For the rest of us, this should be another teachable moment, compliments of an esteemed higher learning institution.

All of us harbor unconscious biases. Thankfully, they’re not revealed on the stage that Keon now cowers upon. Our lesson plan is to examine our own blind spots. If you can’t find any, then that’s your blind spot.