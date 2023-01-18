JERRY DAVICH: Does your New Year's resolution need a boost? Here are a few judgment-free tips.

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“I hate to remind you, but I will.”

This was how Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb tiptoed through a minefield of deadly statistics during his State of the State address last week. He spun it the best he could, but there aren’t enough words to camouflage the following figures.

Indiana ranks 45th in the nation for smoking; 46th for highest obesity rates; 43rd for access to mental health providers; and 41st for childhood immunizations. Worse yet, life expectancy for Hoosiers has declined in recent years, specifically among adults between 25 and 64, the governor said.

“That's a pattern we need to reverse, and I will politely push and prod and poke everyone I can,” Holcomb told Hoosiers.

I hate to remind you, but I will. I’m not a public officeholder who needs to court voters or appease lobbyists, so I don’t need to politely “push, prod and poke” to make my point: Collectively, we're fat, lazy, addicted to nicotine, dying prematurely, and can’t easily access resources to help us.

This is the state of our state, though I don’t think all of it would fit on our “Welcome to Indiana” billboards. Our state motto, “Crossroads of America,” will likely never become CrossFit of the country. I'm not much help.

At my gym, I feel like I am the state of Indiana compared to all the younger, healthier, and more attractive people surrounding me. Although I don’t smoke, I’m not obese, and I haven’t yet died prematurely, I’m struggling to keep my New Year’s resolution of eating healthier in 2023.

My typical diet consists of deep-dish pizza, bread of some kind, cupcakes or cookies, thin-crust pizza, bread of some kind, cookies or cupcakes, and any fast food meals I can eat while cruising through the Region for interviews.

Don’t judge. Too late? If it matters, I’m eating a rare salad as I write this column, if anything as a photo op.

When I listened to our governor’s State of the State address, I was driving in my car and devouring a hot dog and french fries, as any lifelong Region resident does. I was reaching for another handful of heavily salted fries when Holcomb said “46th for obesity.” I instantly put one of the fries back into the bag.

I hoped that Holcomb’s long-winded speech about our unhealthy state would put some wind in the sails of my New Year resolution. His public call to action even came with a deadline, something I need to get anything done in my life.

“We don't have a day or a dollar or a life to waste,” Holcomb told Hoosiers. “So taking the next four months to get it right, nothing could be more important.”

I have no idea why he mentioned four months instead of, say, 11 months, to round out the year. I was too lazy to figure it out, and I got bored when his speechwriter prattled on about wonky policy initiatives.

Regardless, Holcomb’s deadline has become my new rallying cry. It could be yours as well. It’s been just three weeks since many of us promised ourselves to eat less, or exercise more, or live longer than our life expectancy.

This week I stepped back on the scale and noticed I gained five pounds since last fall. I immediately did what any guilty Hoosier would do — I got a haircut to lose some kind of weight. True story. I then went to my gym to perform acts of Planet Fitness penance.

“You Belong!” a sign on the wall screamed at me.

I’ve been a member there for a few years. I still don’t feel I belong.

“You did something great today,” another wall sign whispered to me.

I quietly nodded in agreement. Any exercise or cardio activity is a great thing. It doesn’t matter if it’s a half hour or two hours or the “express 30-minute workout” offered at my gym. It all adds up, I tell myself. And now I’m telling you.

Most New Year’s resolutions end up failing, with only one in five people achieving the goals they set on Jan. 1. Have you already reverted to your old, unhealthy habits? Have you crossed the discouraging “intention-behavior gap,” when your current behavior fails to meet your previous plans?

If so, here are a few tips.

First, keep in mind that it doesn't matter when you begin changing your lifestyle whether it's Jan. 1, Jan. 18, or any other date. All that matters is that you're trying to do so today. The only thing that really matters is this moment, again and again.

A few other reminders: Set a specific goal, not a vague wish list; write down your progress or lack of progress; reward yourself along the way, whether it’s a small treat or a large helping of self-praise; expect to plateau at some point without it sabotaging your efforts; and stay accountable by telling others about your goal.

If you, like me, prefer to be more proactive and less reactive, consider signing up for the 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge, at nwhealthin.com/heart-challenge, which includes 28 challenges that can help you eat healthier, get more activity, relieve stress, and lower blood pressure. Hosted by Northwest Health hospitals, participants will receive a daily email with short, informative articles, quick tips, and a daily challenge.

“It is fun, sometimes surprising, always informative, and it can be life-saving,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health.

If you don’t do it for yourself, at least do it for Gov. Holcomb.