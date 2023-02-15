Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Stevie Kokos carefully dragged the “ghost light” toward the middle of the stage inside a darkened Star Plaza Theatre.

It was early March 2018, and the next day he would be unplugging it for good, as if he was pulling the plug on an old friend with a terminal illness.

The landmark entertainment venue would be demolished that summer after its final show in December 2017. I vividly remember my last visit to that theater, touring the backstage area with Kokos where thousands of performers waited in the wings before they hit the stage.

“Oh, the stories I can tell you," the former stage engineer told me with a chuckle.

Everyone I know seems to have stories about that theater and the adjacent Radisson Hotel, which attracted tens of thousands of guests from across the Midwest. As I’ve noted before, it’s tough to find someone raised in this Region who didn't attend a show there or stay overnight at the hotel with its waterfall swimming pool.

I recalled my last visit last week when I drove past that property at the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 30. The only thing that remains are the memories. If you didn’t know it was once the epicenter of entertainment in Northwest Indiana, you’d never look twice at what it is today.

An empty lot. A deserted dream. A cemetery of fond recollections.

I shared this observation on my social media sites and quickly realized I’m not the only person to feel this way about the late, great Star Plaza Theatre.

“It's sad passing that area now, seeing an empty field,” Faye Paulding commented.

“It is heart breaking to see that corner empty,” Theresa Barlas said.

“Special memories for sure,” Kim Farneth wrote.

Those memories now perform encores in our minds every time we drive along U.S. 30 and glance to the north. If you try hard enough, you can still hear the music echoing from decades of performances.

The Oak Ridge Boys, B-52s, George Carlin, George Thorogood, Bob Dylan, Buddy Guy, Gallagher, B.B. King, Jerry Seinfeld, Penn & Teller, Anita Baker, Moody Blues, John Denver, Charlie Daniels Band, Emmylou Harris, Robert Palmer, and David Copperfield. The list is endless.

The venue, which opened in 1979, attracted Region residents from every community, as well as from the Chicago suburbs and Hoosier heartland. This included every social demographic, from burly bikers and wrinkled old ladies to head-banging teens and nostalgic boomers.

Those thousands of shows, regardless of musical genre, brought us together for a couple of hours to enjoy moments that have lasted for decades. Vivid ones, poignant ones, raucous ones, sentimental ones. How many date nights have been shared at that location?

This will be a topic explored on my "She Said, He Said" podcast, which is now available for viewing and listening on nwi.com and other streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Google.

It’s remarkable how many internationally known performers showed up in our little corner of the state to entertain appreciative crowds. Or lack of crowds for some shows that didn’t sell out. For some of those shows, I would look for empty seats closer to the stage, then sneak down after the lights dimmed and the concert began.

I once saw Carlin perform back-to-back shows there. When he started the second show, he looked around the audience, noticed too many empty seats, and quipped in quintessential Carlin fashion, “Well, I guess we (expletive) up.”

I don’t recall if he shared his infamous list of other curse words at that show. But it was the perfect beginning to an unforgettable show. Decades later, I’m still talking about it. Now THAT’S entertainment.

Before the theater’s demise five years ago, it hosted every kind of event imaginable, including a gubernatorial debate, birthday parties, a wedding, and a funeral, as well as regional conferences, trade show conventions, local business meetings, high school graduations, informal social gatherings, and a comedy club.

Our Region was collectively proud of our version of the Las Vegas strip, initially known as Holiday Star Theatre. Even more so that it was located at what was once a sleepy intersection of two busy highways. Well, it has returned to its former state before the Star Plaza and Radisson were built.

Theater seats and other pieces of equipment have since been donated to other venues, giving people like Kokos a sense of comfort. It felt like life-saving human organs were donated to people in need, he told me.

“This way, the Star Plaza will never completely die,” he said.

He was right. I see this now in hindsight. The theater is gone and the property has been cleared of any noticeable remnants from its heyday. Yet it somehow still echoes in our head like a favorite old song.

The theater’s on-stage ghost light was a single unadorned light bulb mounted on a tall black stand. It had previously been turned off only during live performances. Otherwise it remained on, as much for the sake of tradition and superstition as it was for safety and practicality on a dark stage.

I often think of this haunting image while driving past that desolate property. In a way, it has become the “ghost light” of our Region. Only our memories now keep that corner of the intersection illuminated. And they can never be unplugged.