JERRY DAVICH: Fear. Crime. White flight. Racism. Lost taxes. This is what happened to Gary.

Fear. Crime. Racism. Hatred. Black power. White flight. The decline of the steel industry. And social class divisions created by industrialists to control cheap labor.

These are some of the root causes for the city of Gary’s downward spiral since its heyday era, according to readers of this column space. My previous column asked, “What happened to Gary, Indiana?”

Region residents shared their theories.

“What happened to Gary is crime,” Bob B., of Valparaiso, told me. “People don't go where they don't feel safe. People who can afford to move do so when they don't feel safe. The tax base suffers the loss and the city goes into a downward spiral.”

“What happened? Well, where to begin? Let’s start with the steel industry,” Martin T. wrote. “When the domestic supply of high-quality iron ore began to deplete, the industry had to turn to Canada for a new supply, which caused the already high price of American steel to skyrocket.”

“I believe there were several factors,” Robert K. said. “White flight due to an African American mayor being elected, and the mills changing to more efficient production methods requiring fewer people or closing down altogether. And due to the loss of good paying jobs, many Gary businesses closed or moved to the suburbs.”

White flight has been labeled as the main culprit for Gary’s population exodus in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s when tens of thousands of white residents fled for other communities. But what caused the white flight? Black power? White fear? The grayness of a shrinking steel industry? As with most issues related to race relations in Gary, it depends who you ask.

“I'm a conservative so it won't surprise you when I provide a realistic look at why Gary and all the other towns have changed from middle-class bedroom communities to ruin in the last 50 years. It is a glimpse at our future as a socialist country,” Bob S. said.

“Race is on ongoing issue in our country, underlying all points in our history,” Peggy B. told me.

The city’s Black population have been residents since its earliest days, helping to build U.S. Steel’s plant and the city’s first foundations. Many of them lived in “the Patch,” the city’s first ghetto, experiencing the same racial discrimination they faced in southern states.

Into the 1920s, Indiana had the largest Ku Klux Klan ranks outside of the Deep South, though posing in public as “defenders of patriotism, morality and clean government,” James B. Lane writes in his 2006 book, "Gary’s First Hundred Years: Steel Shavings, Volume 37."

Racial turbulence has always been an underlying factor in my hometown, similar to the dangerous undertow currents in Lake Michigan. To dismiss this fact is to drown in denial. And I’m well aware of the white flight from Gary.

“I could be considered the poster child for white flight,” I told students and faculty members last week at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

I was asked to talk about the city’s history from my personal perspective.

My presentation unexpectedly transformed into a candid discussion about systemic racism, preconceived judgments and awkward conversations that are too often whispered privately, not shared publicly.

My perspective of Gary began in the mid-1960s on the 4500 block of Miller Avenue in the Glen Ryan Subdivision. The small but once heavily populated neighborhood is still nestled on the west side of Miller near where U.S. 12 and U.S. 20 merge together.

As the city annexed nearby communities that preceded its own existence — such as Miller and Aetna, in 1918 and 1924 respectively — Gary’s downtown area blossomed with new buildings, new dreams, and new promises. This continued into the 1970s, when I began noticing changes in my little corner of the country.

“Let us dare to make a new beginning,” the late Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher proclaimed on Jan. 1, 1968, in his inaugural address. “Let us shatter the walls of the ghetto for all time. Let us build a new city and a new man to inhabit it.”

Since that day, Hatcher has been called a “liberator," "destroyer," "scapegoat" and "cipher of history,” depending on the source. During Hatcher’s first term in office, he often used the phrase “City on the Move.” His critics replied, “Yes, everyone’s moving out!”

Scholars suggest that the most damaging blow against Gary was its modern-day colonization, caused by white flight much like African countries were colonized by the British. Several sociological studies have shown that Northwest Indiana is still one of the most segregated areas in the country.

This fact was brought up again last week at my presentation by Kevin McElmurry, an associate professor of sociology at IUN. His colleague, Donald Spears, an adjunct sociology faculty member at IUN, pointed out that it wasn’t only white flight that pulled resources out of Gary decade after decade.

“But also the more prosperous African-Americans left the city as well, and went to other communities as Gary became stigmatized,” he told the audience. “And when they left, what you had to a large degree was the people who couldn’t afford to sell their houses.”

This often ignored aspect addresses other complex components such as lost property taxes, lost educational funding and lost residents who flee for safer and brighter futures. A broader, sociological perspective is needed to fully explore what’s behind Gary’s lost prominence and promise, Spears said.

“Don’t just look at … 'Oh, there’s a Black person on the news and somebody was killed in Gary,' because if it bleeds it leads,” he said.

“Instead look at what is it that at one time made Gary the jewel of Indiana… and what has changed about those structures that has made it so challenging right now.”