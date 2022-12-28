JERRY DAVICH: Fishbowl of generational jargon goes from 'the bee's knees' to 'groovy' to 'say less'

“Anyway, I started blasting.”

This funny quote came up during a game called Fishbowl at my family's gathering over the holidays. The online game features aspects of three other more traditional games — Taboo, charades, and Password. Players first come up with a word or phrase for others to guess in different ways.

An 18-year-old friend of my stepson came up with the phrase, “Anyway, I started blasting,” prompting every player over the age of 30 to say, “Huh?”

I pulled out my phone to look it up.

It stems from a 2013 episode of the TV series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and the character Frank Reynolds, played by actor Danny DeVito. He said that phrase on a local television station in support of gun ownership. In 2019, his phrase got turned into a meme that got heavily circulated online.

I somehow missed that memo, and laughed at myself for not knowing such a common phrase for a younger generation who knew it largely because of that viral meme.

The 18-year-old player chuckled at our ignorance. I immediately sent a note to myself for this column about generational slang differences.

Later, at my office, another example popped up when a coworker (who’s around my age) mentioned the outdated phrase, “the bee’s knees.” I turned to another coworker, who’s in her early 20s, and asked, “Do you know what that means?”

Her facial reaction said, um, no.

I told her it’s when something is excellent.

“You know, like the cat’s pajamas,” I joked.

She looked confused again. I took more notes. The three of us rattled off a few more generational idioms to see if we knew what the heck the other one was saying.

“Groovy,” I joked again.

Both of them got that one.

“That one was the bomb when I was younger,” the older coworker said.

I wrote down a few more words and phrases that came to mind: spill the tea, show me the receipts, drip, no cap, say less, bet, vibing, and “You’re such a Karen.”

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll probably know this other pop culture jargon: cool beans, rad, talk to the hand, the fuzz is here, gnarly, and sock it to me.

I thought of the old Paul Simon song, “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble,” and one of my all-time favorite lyrics, “It’s every generation throws a hero up the pop charts.”

Every generation also throws new slang terms at older generations to confuse them or aggravate them or alienate them. It’s as common as adolescence. Sick, huh? (Do you see what I did there?)

I’m impressed by slang terms that somehow bridge the generational gap decade after decade. For example, "under the weather," "hit the hay," or "water under the bridge." I have no idea what age people are when they learn these lingering idioms, but once they get implanted in our brains, it seems they’re in there for good.

Older generations typically look “cheugy” when it comes to being out of touch with new trends from younger generations, especially the Gen Z population, considered anyone who’s 10 to 25 years old. My two stepchildren fit this demographic.

My two biological children are millennials, born between 1981 and 1996. My wife is considered Generation X, and I’m technically a baby boomer though I don’t identify as one. ("OK, Boomer.") My mother is labeled a traditionalist, born in 1940.

When all of us are in the same house together for a family gathering, it’s amazing we can even hold a conversation, considering our age differences. It turns into a fishbowl of generational jargon.

For today's younger generation, it’s all about being hip, even if they don’t know the slang meaning of that word. This isn’t about being “woke” in 21st-century America. Nope. Since the early 20th century, our country has been a junkie for anything hip, as I've noted before.

It started in Harlem in the late 1930s, when young, Black "hepcats" addicted to bebop music and smoking pot created a counter-culture revolution founded on slick jazz, slicker wardrobes, and the slickest of names. Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Charlie "Bird" Parker, Max Roach, and Miles Davis, to name a few.

The movement had its own easy-speak, its own hairstyles, and its own culture of cool (another slang word that bridges the gap). The cultural movement attracted its own groupies — young, white writers from New York City who were infatuated with their "secret heroes," as author Allen Ginsberg later noted.

Ginsberg helped popularize the term "hipster," a phrase coined earlier by heroin-hooked hepcats who took the new drug while lying down, on the hip, so to speak.

Other beatnik poets and angry white novelists then injected the term into mainstream America, eventually addicting a country of young minds longing for identity, direction, and individuality. Words such as “square," "cats," and "dig" peppered their vocabulary and their writing.

Today, the words and phrases have changed. The attitude and alienation have not. Being hip or cool or dope is supposed to symbolize anything but the mainstream. That's the allure of generational slang. It’s an addictive substance, often with little substance.

Don't be so “sus” of my viewpoint. I’m not thirsty. I’m just keeping it 100.