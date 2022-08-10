JERRY DAVICH: For this father and son, Field of Dreams game will paint the corners of love and forgiveness

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jay Weinberg can still hear echoes of his father’s anger.

“Don’t be afraid of the ball! Don’t stand there like a tree!”

When Weinberg was a kid, he and his dad didn’t play catch like most other fathers and sons during baseball season. Jerry Weinberg, who once dreamed of becoming a big leaguer, had little patience for his frail son.

“He would throw the ball at me with the fury of all of his unrealized potential. I was terrified,” Jay recalled. “The more scared I became, the angrier he got. And the harder he threw, the louder he screamed.”

Jay went from a scared boy to a scarred man. But his creativity always came through in the clutch. He has continually circled the bases with his art, music, and ingenuity. For years, I’ve watched him from the cheap seats do it again and again.

On Nov. 2, 2016, just as the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series championship in more than a century, Weinberg heard a voice in his head. It whispered through the cornfield maze of his imagination saying, “Ease his pain.” Weinberg began harvesting an artistic image of Cubs players mobbing each other on the field in emotional triumph.

He later began painting this momentous image on blank canvas, spending more than 100 hours to get it right. For Christmas that year, Weinberg gave the painting to his 65-year-old father, a diehard Cubs fan who bleeds Cubbie blue every season. The one-of-a-kind gift began to re-stitch the unraveled seams of their relationship.

“It’s beautiful!” his father exclaimed, bursting into tears.

To capture the touching moment, Weinberg videotaped his father's reaction and shared it on social media. It went viral, first celebrated by Cubs fans worldwide, then by the Cubs organization, and appearing on ESPN SportsCenter's “Top 10 Plays.”

“Oh, I taught you well,” Weinberg’s emotional father told him while staring at the painting.

Two weeks later, both men appeared together at the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Valparaiso to sell $20 prints of the original painting, which rested behind them as if it was the World Series trophy. Those prints sold out like beer at a ballpark in an extra-inning game.

“As an artist, there's nothing more fulfilling than knowing your work evokes an emotional response," Weinberg told me that day as his dad reveled in his newfound baseball glory. “It feels like 'Field of Dreams' right now. If you paint it, they will come.”

He was referring to the 1989 film classic, “Field of Dreams,” starring Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer who heard a voice inspiring him to transform his ordinary cornfield into an extraordinary baseball diamond where a dream eventually comes true.

"If you build it, he will come,” the voice says.

Despite facing bankruptcy by unearthing his property for an irrational vision, the bodiless voice urges Ray to “ease his pain.” At the end of the movie, the image of Ray’s estranged father emerges near home plate, with the dad and son playing catch in the field of dreams before they part ways forever.

This fantasy exchange resonated with Weinberg about his own father, as it did with millions of other fathers and sons who limp along with disjointed relationships.

“This is one of the facets that many people didn’t realize was behind my dad’s emotions when he opened his Christmas gift that year,” Weinberg told me this week. “My painting was a symbol of love... a totem to hope and forgiveness... a portal into a dream.”

In 2017, Weinberg raised enough money for charity — from the prints of that painting — to be honored with the opportunity of throwing out a ceremonial first pitch for the Cubs minor league team in South Bend. He gifted that opportunity to his father, whose physical condition had deteriorated from his harsher days as a young father.

Before that game, Weinberg played catch with his dad, running the ball back to him and gently placing it in his hand. Jay became the father figure and his dad became the fragile little boy. Their roles had reversed, but with grace, not growling.

“It was how he was supposed to treat me as a child,” Weinberg said.

Somehow he transformed the past into the present through the power of forgiveness, weeping later about the experience. At Four Winds Field, his father tossed the game’s first pitch and also his last baseball throw on the same play. Jerry Weinberg, now 71, lives in a nursing home in LaPorte, near his son.

“I didn’t know the painting would bring us to a crystalline moment of having our final catch together,” Jay Weinberg said. “The energy in my painting’s gravitational field attracted people like Ray’s farm in Iowa.”

On Thursday, the Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds in just the second Major League game played at the Field of Dreams Stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Weinberg and his father will be watching it with decades of emotions waiting on deck.

“With the Cubs playing there, it's just too magical,” Weinberg said.

The same day, he will be releasing a “one of one” non-fungible token capturing his original painting, which will always remain with his family. The digital crystal statue NFT is listed for $108,000 on Makersplace, an NFT platform, with $20,000 of the proceeds donated to charity. (For more info, visit jjweinberg.com/featuredwork.)

“The statue is a symbol for dreams, hope, love, and forgiveness,” Weinberg said. “A moment frozen in time.”

Weinberg and his dad can no longer play catch. They’re now playing catch-up. Last weekend at the nursing home, Weinberg’s frail father looked up at his son and asked in a little boy voice, “Why are you doing this for me?”

Weinberg replied with a gentleness he doesn’t recall as a child, “Because I love you.”