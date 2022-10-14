JERRY DAVICH: Former Iranian journalist joins protests over Islamic regime dictates

Negin Hosseini Goodrich stopped wearing her hijab when she left Iran in 2010.

The former journalist felt compelled to leave her native country after its controversial presidential election the previous year, which prompted global allegations of fraudulent voter results and suspicions of political corruption.

“As reformists, we were protesting in the streets because we fairly believed that the hardliners had stolen our votes,” Goodrich told me.

She lives in Highland yet continues to protest in the streets to demonstrate against injustices that scream out to her. The latest scream came from Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested last month in Tehran by the government’s “morality police” for not properly wearing her hijab, or headscarf.

She died at a hospital while in police custody. Police claim that Amini had underlying health problems, only further inciting outrage over her suspicious death by Iranians and human rights activists around the world. One of those activists is Goodrich, who still has the attitude of a journalist.

“Police brutality towards an innocent girl outraged Iranians,” she said. “The protests started in Mahsa’s hometown, Saqez in Kurdistan, and soon expanded to the other cities, including the capital.”

The protests continue, almost one month after Amini’s death, in Iran and in our country, most recently in Chicago and at Purdue University in West Lafayette. Goodrich, who took part in both demonstrations, works as a lecturer at the Purdue Language and Cultural Exchange. The organization helps international students learn English as a second language while offering cultural support as they adjust to life at a U.S. university.

“As a pattern consistently repeated, the Islamic regime did not hesitate to ignite its suppression engine, attacking the protesters, shooting at them and arresting thousands of Iranians either in the streets or by brutally invading their houses,” Goodrich said.

To prevent protesters from spreading the news, photos and videos of police state brutality coming from Iran, the Islamic regime has shut down the internet in many areas of the country. The protesters in Iran are counting on native Iranians living outside the country to share the atrocities taking place every day.

“Millions of Iranians outside the country have been heartbroken yet determined to amplify the suppressed voices of their people inside Iran,” Goodrich said.

“In the past four weeks, they have been relentlessly attracting the attention of the world to what’s going on in Iran, demanding the governments of other countries — including the U.S. — to not only condemn the violation of human rights in Iran, but also take measures to issue more sanctions on the Islamic regime officials.”

Female protesters in Iran are publicly burning their headscarves and cutting their hair in defiance of the regime’s orders. What courage it must take to do such a thing under that kind of oppression and threats of death. To show support, Goodrich has cut her hair during protests here.

“Most Iranians, especially women, have been suffering from being monitored in all aspects of their lives — what to wear, what to eat, what to drink, how to think, what to believe and what to say,” she said. “I, similarly, detest the entire regime and its components, including the morality police. My rage is not new though. It is rooted in 43 years of being repressed, monitored and devalued as a woman.”

One Iranian government official told an independent reformist newspaper there that student protesters are being taken to mental health institutions to reform and reeducate in efforts to prevent future “antisocial” behavior.

“Mahsa was pushed into a police van to be sent to the so-called ‘education center,’” Goodrich said. “Only the hardliners, some pious people, and those who have been gaining wealth and position through supporting the Islamic Republic are in favor of the morality police.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the protests as merely “scattered riots” orchestrated by enemies from outside the country. Obviously, it’s political propaganda, similar to what we hear from Russia, China and other dictatorship nations.

“I could have been apprehended if I had not left the country to the U.S. in 2010,” Goodrich said.

She was invited to Purdue University’s Hammond campus as a visiting scholar with help from a renowned Iranian-American communication professor, Dr. Yahya Kamalipour. At the time, Goodrich was a Ph.D. candidate in journalism communications, and working on her dissertation.

She rented an apartment in Griffith near a man named Herbert Goodrich, a Hessville native who would soon become her husband.

“I don’t have a super power, but the first time my neighbor opened the door and walked out of the building, I thought, ‘Oh my God! I’m gonna marry this man!’” she said.

Her premonition came true. They married 18 months later.

“Before leaving Iran, I knew in heart that my true love was awaiting me in the USA,” she said. “The Romeo-Juliet tie between us testifies how nations can move beyond their political contexts and love each other regardless of what they have been taught about each other through media and propaganda.”

Within two years, she had already committed what would be considered “political crimes” to the Islamic regime: she fled Iran, traveled to the U.S. as a journalist and married a foreigner deemed “the enemy.”

“It was very risky to return to Iran, so I never went back,” Goodrich said.

Her heart remains there, though.

She urges anyone who will listen — anyone who cares — to join the ongoing protests and vigils to support oppressed Iranians, particularly women there. And to use #mahsaamini on social media, sharing relevant posts and continue talking about the situation.

On Sunday, she is organizing a solidarity event at the Wicker Park Veterans Memorial in Highland from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Call your senators and Congress members,” she said.

Ask them to hold the Islamic republic regime accountable for its systematic breach of human rights and to condemn their brutal repression of protesters, she said.

“I left my family behind. My mother, my three sisters and their children. But I still self-identify as a journalist at heart.”