JERRY DAVICH: Foster mothers behind Making a Kid Smile need your help: 'We’re in the trenches'

Morgan Bradley gently cradled a foster baby in her arms while explaining what it’s like to be a foster mother to other parents’ children.

“Some kids show up at my door at two in the morning with only a T-shirt and underwear. Other kids are carrying only a pillowcase with clothes that don’t fit them,” she told me while rocking a baby stroller next to her table inside Trailyard Kitchen & Bar in Valparaiso.

For seven years, Bradley has fostered several children, including one child she later adopted. She often wondered how she could make them more comfortable in her care until caseworkers delivered items the foster kids needed.

“I wondered how I could bridge that gap,” Bradley said.

The mother of four from Valparaiso chose to become one of those bridges in our Region. She launched Making A Kid Smile, a nonprofit organization providing personal care and comfort items for foster children in need across our six-county area.

Her group was born from firsthand experiences watching the placement process through Indiana Department of Child Services. She named it to honor her first foster child, whose initials are MAK.

“For us, every DCS case seems like an emergency,” MAKS vice president Elizabeth Wysocki told me. “We admire the work they do every day. We’ve had to learn how to adjust to the chaos.”

“What we do well is respond to emergency requests,” Bradley added.

One of her former foster children was a girl who had a difficult time at a Thanksgiving dinner with Bradley’s large family.

“I found her upstairs crying,” Bradley recalled.

The girl was overwhelmed by the situation. Some kids integrate well into a new home. Others struggle.

“Foster parents shouldn’t take things personally. It’s usually the child’s emotional trauma playing out,” Stephanie Pals, a MAKS board member, told me.

“Every case is different. Every case is situational,” Wysocki said.

I met with the women to learn more about their organization, which works closely with DCS caseworkers.

“We’re constantly checking in with them,” Wysocki said.

Many years ago, I checked in with DCS for a three-part series on the department’s daily challenges. I shadowed a lead investigator who’s now director of the department’s Porter County office. I learned that DCS investigators must make daily decisions about whether to remove a child from a home while investigating every report, substantiated or not, of child abuse or neglect.

The agency’s primary role hasn’t changed since then. However, MAKS is attempting to ease the burden by raising money and collecting items for foster kids who find themselves in a stranger’s home for an unknown amount of time.

“Foster care is not for the weak of heart,” Bradley said.

“We’re in the trenches,” Wysocki said.

“But we can do hard things,” Pals added. “This could be MAKS’ motto.”

Throughout the year, their organization provides essential items for kids, such as cribs, clothing, mattresses, furniture, diapers, and baby wipes. For Christmas, they get to distribute fun items, such as toys.

“Kids may feel scared about the DCS caseworkers who removed them from their home, so it’s wonderful if they can see these caseworkers with a Christmas gift in hand,” Bradley said.

“These gifts also help establish and nurture that relationship,” Wysocki said.

MAKS’ goal this Christmas season is to distribute gifts to 1,200 foster children across Northwest Indiana. MAKS needs your help. (Watch a video in their own words at nwi.com.)

“We hope to get our gifts in by Dec. 1, and we feel like we are running out of time for the vulnerable children living in our foster system," Erin Venice Fortner, a MAKS board member, said.

Donors can purchase gifts on an Amazon wish list, sent directly to MAKS, which has eight core members. DCS caseworkers then deliver the gifts to the foster children and families during their monthly visit in December.

“Just because they’re foster kids doesn’t mean they don’t deserve similar gifts that other kids get,” Wysocki said.

Drop-off sites for unwrapped toys and gifts are located at places across the Region, including Blythe’s Sports Shop in Valparaiso, Simply Daisy Boutique in Winfield, and the Moose lodge in Chesterton. (To make a donation or volunteer time, visit the group’s website at makskids.org.)

As a parent of four adult kids (two biological kids and two stepchildren), I’m repeatedly impressed by foster parents who open their homes — and their hearts — to children who were strangers just minutes before they arrived at their door.

“We are literally giving back to kids who may be going to school with your children, or attending your church, or playing in your backyard,” Bradley said.

“We’re simply trying to support our local kids,” said Wysocki, a mother of two sons from Hobart whose role is to help scale the organization. “MAKS is in need of partnerships with churches, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and youth groups.”

Part of their master plan is to secure a brick-and-mortar building to house a one-stop shop for foster parents to visit — with their dignity intact and without having to rummage through storage bins for needed items. Ideally, DCS caseworkers would also have access to it whenever they needed it.

Currently, MAKS utilizes three storage units in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties to house supplies.

“We try to make sure those units are stocked with things that DCS typically needs,” Bradley said.

“It’s not unusual for one of us to have to buy a bed or mattress in an emergency,” Wysocki added.

Bradley’s grandfather, a former fire chief in Chesterton, was adopted. His past has played a role in her future.

“I was always impressed that someone took a chance on him,” she said. “This is what we are doing with foster kids. Giving them a chance.”

“We need your help,” Pals said.