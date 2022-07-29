JERRY DAVICH: Frank Calabrese Jr.'s 'family secrets' ratted out his Chicago mobster father, with ties to Region

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Frank Calabrese Jr. outsmarted his vicious father in the prison’s exercise yard, refusing to show him a fresh tattoo on his back. If he did, Frank Calabrese Sr. would have seen the FBI-planted wire wrapped around his son’s chest.

“My dad would have tried to kill me right there. I wouldn’t have made it out of the yard. If you’re wired, guards will turn their back and walk away,” Calabrese Jr. said. “All these years later, I still wonder if my dad suspected me of wearing a wire. Maybe it’s why he asked about my tattoo that day.”

That tattoo, one of many on Calabrese’s large-framed body, shows a crudely inked map of the incarcerated United States with a pair of cuffed hands reaching through prison bars. Their father-son exchange took place in July, 1998, at a federal prison in Milan, Michigan, where both men served time for racketeering and loan shark schemes.

“My dad (expletive) up, so we plead guilty for shorter sentences,” Calabrese told me during a one-on-one interview Wednesday at Karma Cigar Bar in Merrillville.

He talked about his fascinating life as a former Chicago mobster, the obedient son of a “made” man in that city’s organized crime syndicate, The Outfit. And about his family’s role in the 1986 gangster-style killings of crime syndicate boss Anthony “The Ant” Spilotro and his brother, Michael, whose bodies were sloppily buried in a Newton County farm field, just a couple miles from the Illinois state line.

The gruesome killing by several fellow mobsters was noted in the 1995 crime drama film, “Casino,” portrayed by Joe Pesci and other wise-guy actors. It is also chronicled in Calabrese’s 2012 book, “Operation Family Secrets: How a Mobster's Son and the FBI Brought Down Chicago's Murderous Crime Family.”

A decade later, his book is now being turned into a Hollywood movie, with a screenplay penned by the same writer who wrote for the 2022 movie “Hustle” with Adam Sandler.

“It’s a family story,” Calabrese repeatedly told me during our chat before he spoke publicly at the popular cigar bar on U.S. 30.

His family’s story spins around like a roulette wheel of lies, crimes, hit jobs, violence and father-son betrayal. It landed on double zero when Calabrese Jr. risked his life by flipping on his dad while in prison. He typed out a letter to the FBI from the facility’s library, wearing gloves to conceal his fingerprints.

“I wanted out of the mob, but I knew my dad wouldn’t get out. I knew him better than anybody, so I did what I had to do,” Calabrese said with a wave of his right arm, flashing a CHI-TOWN tattoo. “My father’s own words became his worst enemy.”

His father stood 5-foot-9, zeroing in on people with hazel green eyes through cheap plastic-framed eyeglasses that slid down his nose. He wore neutral colors, never flashy, and rarely appeared to be a threat with his friendly “warm up the room” smile. His genius came across as scary yet reasonable, though he was a sociopath narcissist who aged with paranoia, deadly anger, and outbursts of violence.

“I always feared my dad. And only my dad,” Calabrese said.

Contrary to media stories, no one called his father “The Breeze” on the street. His nicknames were “Frankie C,” “The Big Guy” or “The Calabrese Necktie,” referring to the way he allegedly killed people by strangulation, then slashing their throat.

“I didn’t want to be no gangster like my dad, but I eventually graduated to arson, extortion, violence, and even planning in some murders,” Calabrese said.

As a teenager, one of his first jobs for The Outfit was collecting thousands of dollars each week — in quarters — from peep-show machines inside a string of adult bookstores, including ones in Indiana. He learned higher math through his father’s infamous juice-loan racket, squeezing desperate clients with ridiculously high interest rates. The eager teen was proud of running simple errands for his dad, delivering mysterious envelopes to fearful store owners.

“He slowly groomed me,” Calabrese writes in his book. “I became his secret weapon.”

At a pivotal point in his young life, Calabrese was poised to perform his first hit job. His murderous uncle, Nick Calabrese, wouldn’t let him do it.

“Don’t you think I’m ready?” young Frankie asked his uncle, who laughed at him.

“He saved me from that gangster kind of life,” Calabrese, now 62, recalled. “It had nothing to do with my morality or anything.”

As a young kid, Calabrese’s father once returned home from work to rant about just killing someone, even mentioning how he did it as an exhaust fan hummed and water gushed into the bathroom sink — in case his home was bugged by the Feds. His son quietly wondered how his friends’ fathers were telling them about their work day.

“We wound up together in that Michigan prison for a reason,” Calabrese said. “He couldn’t let go of the streets. He was addicted. It wasn’t about money. He had more money than God.”

For several months in prison, Calabrese tried reconciling their sawed-off relationship. “It didn’t work. I ended up ratting on my dad,” he said with a sigh.

His betrayal led to his father’s $150,000 hit job offer to kill Calabrese Jr. and his uncle, who also flipped in prison, resulting in the largest FBI investigation into organized crime in U.S. history. “Operation Family Secrets,” began when Calabrese Jr. wrote that first letter to his father’s worst enemy, the FBI.

The historic trial, taking place almost a decade after Calabrese first turned on his father, brought to justice several prominent mobsters who were behind at least 18 murders across the Midwest dating back to 1970. Its genius hinged on Calabrese Jr. pitting his father against his uncle, fueled by family jealousy and human insecurity.

“When my uncle flipped on my dad, that’s what opened the flood gates. My uncle was the one who decimated the Chicago mob,” Calabrese said. “My beef was with my dad. Because of him, I learned to trust nobody.”

He pointed to another tattoo on his arm, illustrating the fable of the frog and scorpion, an animal tale that’s really about venomous humans who can’t resist hurting others even if it harms them too.

“This was my dad,” Calabrese said. “He was a master manipulator.”

In my Sunday column, I will share more from our riveting conversation, including how Calabrese felt when his father died in prison — on Christmas Day, his favorite day of the year — and why he believes his father went to heaven, not to hell.