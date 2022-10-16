JERRY DAVICH: From emergency room to operating room: Part 2 of my family’s health care odyssey

Today’s column is the second in a series on my family’s ongoing journey through the health care system, from emergency room to operating room.

Dr. Vijay Dave took me aside in a quiet corner of the crowded emergency room.

“I’m sorry, Jerry, but the news is not good,” he told me squarely.

His natural smile that I’ve known for many years was nowhere to be found inside St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. I instinctively asked if I could record a video of what he was going to tell me next. I had a feeling I would miss key details of the initial diagnosis for my family member. And I was right.

As soon as I heard the word “tumor,” everything else sounded muffled, as if he was speaking in another language. I glanced over to my loved one sitting in the ER lobby. She was silently hoping to go back home that day.

“She will have to be admitted here tonight,” the doctor told me.

He explained that different specialists would be seeing her that night and also the following day. More tests would be ordered. More waiting for us as a family.

“What else should we do while we wait?” I asked him.

“Pray to God,” he replied.

On the wall behind us, Jesus on the cross watched sickly patients arrive to be healed by the daily miracles of modern medicine.

Three hours earlier, my family arrived at this extremely busy ER on a weekday afternoon with more questions than answers, more confusion than clarity. Nonetheless, my family noticed a pleasantness from the harried hospital staff, beginning with our first exchange with a triage nurse.

“Hi, what’s bringing you in today?” he asked our most important patient.

She explained her multiple symptoms and medical history. The triage nurse typed it into his computer.

“It looks like you’ve never been here before,” he told her.

“No, I haven’t,” she replied softly.

He was polite but to the point, professional yet personable.

“OK, here’s what we’re going to do,” he said, reeling off a needed urine test, blood work, and a computerized tomography scan, or CT.

“Oh, today?” the patient asked, surprised by the urgency of the tests.

“Yes, today, and they will call your number when they’re ready for you,” he said.

I thanked him for his time and, more importantly, for his information. In that kind of situation, every scrap of information offers a sense of assurance to patients who are often fearful or confused.

“Absolutely, my pleasure,” the triage nurse replied before calling out another patient’s number.

Several minutes later, our number was called for the CT scan. As I mentioned in the first column of this series, every time that number was called it felt like we won a lottery that no one wants to play.

“8365?” I replied to the nurse. “That’s us.”

While my family member was undergoing the CT, I pulled out my phone to create a new text string with close family members. I wanted to keep them in the loop on every update that day. I had no idea that it would be the first of hundreds of text updates for weeks to come.

Families either come together, or come apart, during such a crisis.

“Even close-knit families can unravel,” a doctor there told me. “The stress and pressure can be too much for any family.”

I wondered how my family would respond. I would find out over the next few days on the hospital’s 5W floor, which would become our second home. Still, I immediately felt a sense of gratitude that this medical crisis did not happen two years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its hospital restrictions kept countless patients from their loved ones, and from the love that patients need to heal themselves.

As a close friend told my wife about our family member, “Doctors can take care of her body, but it’s the people she loves who can take care of her soul.”

While waiting among dozens of patients and their loved ones, I realized that nothing really changed in the world, yet absolutely everything changed in my family’s world.

“How are you doing?” Dr. Guneesh Saluja gently asked my family member after she returned from the CT scan.

She explained her symptoms. He informed us that we were on hold until the scan’s results arrived. Two minutes later, he left to care for other patients with a multitude of other health ailments. Still, we were appreciative for every minute of his hurried time.

During crucial moments of a hospital visit, it can feel like doctors know the ending of a movie while you’re still watching the beginning. Patients tend to brace for the worst while hoping for the best. We also begin piecing together a puzzle that is missing too many pieces in the ER.

While waiting again for our number to be called for an open room, Dr. Dave (pronounced “Dah-vay”) returned to the lobby. He took me aside and looked me directly in the eyes. His voice was more serious than I’ve ever heard it, as if he thought he knew the ending of this new movie.

“There’s a strong possibility that it could be cancer,” he told me.

I had no idea what else he said after that sentence. All I heard were rippling echoes of the same word that has cursed millions of families — cancer, cancer, cancer. Any other details he told me escaped my understanding.

I felt punched in the mouth — a professional wordsmith with no words to convey my feelings at that moment.

I walked out to the parking lot. I removed my mask. And I cried.