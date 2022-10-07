JERRY DAVICH: From the emergency room to the operating room — one family’s medical odyssey

Dr. Vijay Dave lowered his medical mask and smiled.

“Please lower your mask, too, so I can see your faces,” he told my family.

One by one, we lowered our masks to return his smile.

“There, look at those smiles,” he said in an Indian accent reflecting his native country. “We need to see each other’s entire faces, not only the eyes.”

Dr. Dave (pronounced Dah-vay) is a highly respected physician and cardiologist at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and other medical offices across Northwest Indiana. In 1973, he came to this country with only $8 in one pocket and boundless optimism in his other pocket.

“Smiles and laughter are good for the health," he often tells patients.

He spoke with members of my family in St. Mary’s emergency room, which bustled with sickly patients and efficient medical personnel. Throughout the afternoon, new patients kept coming through the main door and ambulance entrance.

One after another, in wheelchairs, in hospital beds, or walking on their own. They waited in line to check in, then waited to be seen by a series of healthcare professionals. On this Monday afternoon, it was quite crowded.

Some patients arrived alone. Others were with loved ones or caregivers. Some were moaning or coughing. Others sat quietly, staring blankly at the parade of masked people coming and going. It looked like a scene from a movie.

“4762!” a medical staff person called out in the lobby.

“Bingo!” a patient replied before being wheeled to the next step of his hospital visit.

It felt sort of like a macabre lottery, with everyone having a winning number at some point. But no one wants to play this game at any hospital emergency room in any city. It’s the last place we want to be. Until we need to be there.

On that day, I needed to be there with a loved one who needed medical treatment and, eventually, hospitalization. As soon as I walked through the door, I began documenting my family’s experiences, from the emergency room to the operating room.

Today’s column is the first in a series. I hope it resonates with readers whose families have had to enter an emergency room while infected with fear, confusion, or dread.

At some point, you wonder how many other families have waited in the same space with the same feelings, same thoughts, same fears, same hopes. They swirl around you like dying leaves falling from a tree.

One of my saddest, yet most beautiful, memories took place in an ER. It was the last time I saw my brother, Joe Davich Jr.

In 2009, I stared at his peaceful face for several seconds, somehow expecting his eyes to open. They never did. A sheet covered his still body inside the emergency room at Portage Community Hospital.

Behind a curtain, my mother, my sister, and I were allowed to view my brother’s body, say our goodbyes, or stand in shock. My sister viewed his body. My mother said her goodbyes. I stood in shock.

My big brother, my only brother, died earlier that day of heart failure. He was 50, the same age as my dad when he died. It felt so surreal, like a scene from another movie. I just stared at Joe’s body. I didn’t say a word.

I should have said something profound. I should have touched him or hugged him. I should have told him goodbye. I did nothing but stare.

My mother did what I should have done. She told Joe she loved him. She told Joe goodbye. And she kissed his forehead. Twice. Then we left the ER to begin sorting through our grief, our regrets, and our memories. As you might understand, I’m still sorting all these years later.

I’ve visited too many ERs through the decades for a variety of reasons. Ankle sprains. Second-degree burns. Seasonal flu bugs. Car crashes. Respiratory infections. Small cuts and deep contusions. Migraine headaches. And serious wounds needing stitches. It feels like I’ve seen it all. Not even close.

My daughter is an emergency medicine clinical specialist at South Bend Memorial Hospital. She has treated the worst cases with seen the worst outcomes. I don’t know how she does it, day after day in shifts that span from 12 to 16 hours. I kept thinking about her job while watching the St. Mary medical staff in action.

“6132!” a nurse called out.

I looked around while my family waited for our number to be called.

“You’re in good care here,” Dr. Dave assured us.

From the second we saw his face, we felt like it under his care.

When anyone initially arrives at an emergency room, they’re often overwhelmed by the realization they’re surrounded by a room full of sick people. But if you’re there long enough, you eventually realize you’re a part of this new community of strangers.

You brace for the worst. You hope for the best. You grapple with short-term solutions and long-term consequences. You search online for your loved one’s medical condition or symptoms or treatments. Dr. Google, though, doesn’t lower its mask to smile at you.

At St. Mary Medical Center, Jesus on the cross watches over patients as they shuffle into the ER. Some are on the verge of tears. Others are on the verge of frustration. All of them wait for their number to be called.

“8365!” a staff member yelled out.

Our journey was just beginning.