JERRY DAVICH: From the emergency room to the operating room: Part 3 of my family's health care odyssey

Today’s column is the third in a series on my family’s ongoing journey through the healthcare system, from emergency room to operating room.

The elevator doors opened to reveal a dreaded word above an empty hallway. It hung over my family like a guillotine awaiting an execution.

That word — oncology — is a branch of medicine that deals with the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of cancer. It was too late for prevention for a family member of ours who was in a hospital bed on the fifth floor at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

We were still absorbing her diagnosis from a few hours earlier in the emergency room lobby. At that point, treatment sounded like a miracle cure as a doctor’s words felt like knives plunged into our hearts.

Multiple. Abdominal. Tumors. Metastasized.

I pulled out my phone to confirm another medical definition: “cancer spreading to other sites in the body.”

In an ER hallway, as nurses swirled past me, Dr. B.H. Barai didn’t sugarcoat it.

“We found a mass,” he said. “It looks cancerous. We will track it down.”

This search would continue for weeks.

Barai, an oncologist with Premier Oncology Hematology Associates, would be the first physician to hint at a second diagnosis — breast cancer. He explained it in layman’s terms as “the size of a small lemon.”

He also shared several words and phrases that rattled our fears.

CT scan. Ultrasound. Biopsy. Tumor markers.

“How bad is your pain right now, zero to 10?” Barai asked my family member.

She would be asked this question dozens of times over the next two weeks in the hospital. She never said more than a four. She may have been fibbing.

“However long you’re here, we will take good care of you,” Barai said before leaving our ER bay.

Another physician, Dr. Guneesh Saluja, popped in to ask similar questions. From that moment on, it felt challenging to remember who was who, as well as their medical specialty. I collected their business cards like a kid collecting baseball cards of his favorite players.

I instantly had new heroes to cheer for. (Read my first two columns in this series at nwi.com by searching for my name.)

My family waited a few hours for a hospital room to become available. It offered us time to begin piecing together clues that arrived like unwanted house guests. A test result here, a test result there. We wondered the severity of the situation as we watched other families wonder the same thing.

Later that night, my family member got transferred to the 5W floor, where her condition would get worse before getting better. Another round of doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners stopped in to ask questions in an effort to better diagnose this complex case. It seemed like they all had their hands on a different part of the proverbial elephant in the room.

“We need to look at the bigger picture with your case,” Dr. Thach Nguyen told us.

My family started taking detailed notes in an attempt to look at the bigger picture. We asked endless questions. We looked up medical acronyms. We Googled the purposes of different medicines. We also learned the names of nurses who rotated in and out of our hospital room. We learned about their personal lives as they learned about ours.

“Hi Patty, when are you leaving for Denver to visit your daughter?” I asked one veteran nurse during one of her many rounds to our room.

Our conversations bounced between our personal lives and our shared medical concerns for the same patient — my loved one. I don’t know how nurses do this every shift of every day with so many patients. And they have to do it while wearing a medical mask and caring for sickly people who badly need their attention. It’s so impressive.

I felt the same way about some of the personal care assistants who took care of my family member during her hospital stay. One night, as I sat alone in the darkened room writing this column on a glowing laptop computer, a PCA gently opened the door and peeked at the bed.

“Does she need anything?” she whispered.

"No, I don’t think so," I replied.

“Do you need anything?” she asked.

Her question surprised me. How sweet, I thought. I silently smiled and shook my head. What I needed were answers about my loved one’s prognosis. And about her future.

I stood up and looked out the window, watching a security guard vehicle make its rounds through the parking lot. On the east side of the hospital, I recalled celebrating in the parking lot the birth of my great nephew two years ago, during the height of the pandemic.

The west side of the hospital delivered inconceivable questions to us.

Should we look into comfort care versus treatment care? What exactly is palliative care? Did someone tell us about hospice care? And would our loved one ever be able to return home?

Multiple doctors suggested we prepare for the worst. They were preparing us for difficult discussions we may face down the road, though we weren’t yet ready for such a somber conversation.

“Your family should meet tonight before the doctors meet tomorrow to talk about this case,” one physician told me. “This way, you’re all on the same page.”

Per the doctor’s orders, members of my family met that night after visitor hours ended. There were expected tears. There were unexpected laughs. We eventually found ourselves somewhere in the same book, though not on the same page.

We met on the fifth floor near the same elevator where we first noticed that dreaded word, oncology. Together, we took the elevator down to the lobby, exited to our cars, and wondered the same thought.

What would the team of doctors tell us the next day?