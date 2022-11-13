JERRY DAVICH: From the emergency room to the operating room: Part 4 of my family's health care odyssey

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Today’s column is the fourth in a series on my family’s ongoing journey through the health care system, from emergency room to operating room.

The surgeon walked past me in an empty hallway of St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. In just a few minutes, he would be operating on my family member.

He knew it. I knew it. Not a word was spoken.

One week earlier, my family member was admitted into the hospital and diagnosed with multiple tumors in her abdomen.

“We found a mass,” an oncologist told me. “It looks cancerous. Metastasized.”

More tests confirmed the initial diagnosis — stage IV colon cancer. Breast cancer was detected, too. After my family member’s condition was stabilized, she was cleared for exploratory surgery. My family was hopeful that most of the tumors could be removed. Or at least some of them to remove the pressure in her abdomen and a dangerous bowel obstruction.

Before surgery, several of my family members squeezed into her hospital room to offer words of hope and love. We figured she would be in the operating room for a few hours because of the multitude of tumors. In the waiting room, my sister and daughter prepared for a long wait with other patients’ family members.

Surgery lasted only an hour. We knew that couldn’t be good. No tumors were removed.

“Tumors are embedded and growing into everything, ... gray, bumpy and hard,” the surgeon told us afterward.

He seemed professionally disappointed that he couldn't do more.

“I eliminated the bowel obstruction the best I could. But I’m not sure if she will ever be able to tolerate solid foods,” he said. “We can leave well enough alone and see how she does.”

His post-op update felt like a gut punch to all of us. We gathered in a hallway near the first floor elevators and arrived at the same conclusion — we should seek a second medical opinion.

Another physician, Dr. Rupesh J. Shah, later told me that every family is entitled to take this step, and the hospital staff would do whatever is needed to transfer medical records and transport my family member to another facility. He also said such scenarios can divide families who are already under duress of dealing with such a dire diagnosis and prognosis.

“I’ve seen it pull apart some families,” he said flatly.

“It won’t happen to my family,” I replied firmly.

And it hasn’t. If anything, this crisis has brought us closer together. There’s a unique intimacy that comes with being cloistered in the same hospital room day after day without our usual routines or distractions. Minutes of silence that could be awkward became commonplace. Hours crawled along, allowing us to share new stories and old memories that otherwise may never have been told. Laughter medicated our sadness.

Late at night in the hospital room, I often found myself alone with the most important patient in the medical center. Serenaded by beeping from medical devices, and a steady morphine drip, I quietly pulled out my phone to check texts, emails and social media messages.

“Jerry, your columns on the journey through healthcare are compelling. I wanted to let you and your family member know that you are in my prayers,” a reader emailed me.

“I am a cancer survivor. I had a freak recurrence and had surgery and radiation. I am seven years after the radiation and doing great. I offer my story to you as encouragement. However, when I was told it was cancer, it was as you wrote, like a punch in the gut. I stayed optimistic however. I only send this to be affirming.”

Dozens of readers have contacted me after reading the first three columns in this ongoing series. My family appreciates your kind words. (Read my first three columns in this series at nwi.com by searching for my name.)

“Just read your article about your dear family member. Prayers for sure,” one reader wrote. “I presume you are receiving many suggestions. I always feel a second opinion is so important. If you would like my contacts at a hospital, please don’t hesitate to contact me. God bless.”

I heard from doctors, nurses and health care professionals who offered referrals and recommendations based on their experiences.

“If you take anything from this experience with your family member it should be the importance of preventative tests such as colonoscopies and mammograms,” a physician said.

In between checking messages, I double-checked my notes from that day at the hospital. Doctors names. Medication spellings. Medical terms I didn’t understand but I pretended I did. I received an oddly timed press release for a new book with a title that screamed in the silence — “The Cancer Channel.”

“It is hard to know how any of us will handle receiving bad news about our friends, our families, or ourselves until we are in the moment. It can be overwhelming, eliciting a range of emotions,” author Sarah McDonald writes.

This is so true.

In the darkened hospital room, alone with my thoughts, I jotted down this range of emotions while knowing that my loved one’s disease was likely spreading. Too many of these cases eventually turn into a murder mystery, with the killer inevitably being identified as cancer.

“Mr. Davich, you should consider taking your loved one to University of Chicago Medical Center. If anything, for peace of mind,” a local oncology nurse messaged me.

After a multitude of communication problems and health insurance hurdles, a University of Chicago surgeon reviewed my family member’s complex case. He was polite, professional and to the point, spending less than 10 minutes with us in an exam room.

“At this moment, there’s no role or value for surgery. That would be a mistake, potentially adding to your problems, as opposed to solving them,” he told us. “The next step is to start chemotherapy.”

My next column in this series will share our experiences.