More school students are going to get killed this year by gun violence.

Let’s stop pretending we have any control over this future fact. We don’t. Not really. And you know it.

Children will die. Adults will shake their heads or fists. Fingers will be pointed. Politics will be blamed. Funerals will be held. Prayers will be said. And our lives will resume until another school shooting takes place. Somewhere.

It’s as inevitable as bullets loaded into a gun. Our country has been locked and loaded for decades. It has had a hair-trigger mentality for years. Weapons will be aimed at more innocent kids who will never grow up to join us in ignoring this epidemic of mass shootings.

Who’s to blame? I am. You are. We are. They are.

If you keep voting for lawmakers who choose power over morality, you’re partly to blame. If you’re a believer who worships politics more than Scripture, you’re partly to blame. If you casually look the other way after every school shooting instead of getting involved and doing something to prevent another one, you’re partly to blame.

I first wrote that previous paragraph on April 20, 1999, after two teenagers shot and killed 13 people at Columbine High School in Colorado. Since then, we’ve gone from Columbine to commonplace, an accurate turn of phrase that I first wrote 10 years later.

If a mass shooting is defined as resulting in the death of four or more people, not including the perpetrator, 175 people have died in 15 such events connected to U.S. schools and colleges — from Columbine’s massacre to last Monday’s shooting in Nashville, Tennessee — according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

“Mass shooters have killed hundreds of people throughout U.S. history in realms like stores, theaters and workplaces, but it is in schools and colleges where the carnage reverberates perhaps most keenly: places filled with children of tender ages, older students aspiring to new heights and the teachers planting the seeds of knowledge, their journeys all cut short,” the AP story states.

Sandy Hook Elementary School. Robb Elementary School. Virginia Tech. And now The Covenant School, where a 28-year-old shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school.

The suspect, who identified as transgender, was fatally shot by police. I have mixed feelings when these alleged mass shooting killers are killed by police on site. Part of me is fine with it. Good riddance, an eye for eye and a deadly cancer cut out from the human species.

Another part of me wants them to live to see the lives they’ve destroyed, to possibly find remorse, to hopefully share their sin with others to prevent others from following in their earlier path. I want them to die in prison, from any cause, but not before their face is shoved into the stench of their crime and its tragic aftermath.

When these killers are shot and killed by police at the scene of their crime, it immediately removes them from our lives. Bang. Dead. Gone. I’m fine with that, too.

If my loved one were one of the victims, I’d feel compelled to pull the trigger on their death. Or flip a switch. Or activate a lethal injection. It wouldn’t matter to me their manner of execution. I’m pro-choice in this regard.

The killer at The Covenant School is gone but not the next predictable phase in the wake of all mass killings: the "autopsy of explanation."

Each incident gets painstakingly dissected, analyzed and scrutinized by multiple agencies. This is not only standard law enforcement protocol, it's standard procedure to help us process what just happened. We’re immediately riddled with the same questions and attempt at answers:

Who did it? When exactly did it take place? Where precisely did it happen? What’s the timeline of events leading up to the shootings? How was it carried out? What triggered it and what stopped it? And, most importantly, why? This latest question goes to the core of our human nature. Why would someone do such a thing?

“Guns don't kill people, people do.” I agree with this statement.

But I don't agree with our nation's addiction — yes, addiction — to weapons, firearms and ammunition. We just can't get enough of it in our hands and our homes, regardless if it's to protect ourselves, or to perpetrate crimes, or simply to have some fun at shooting ranges.

“So, was it fun?”

This was the first question I was asked after shooting a Ruger AR-556 auto-loading rifle.

“Hmmm,” I replied, taking a second to think it through.

Interesting, yes. Educational, certainly. Exhilarating, at least at first.

“But fun?” I replied. “No, I wouldn’t call it fun.”

Until that experience, I had never shot such a weapon in my life. I likely never will again.

For me, it was one of those one-and-done experiences, like skydiving from a plane, riding in a race car at 130 mph, pulling 9.2 G’s in a F-16 fighter jet, or crawling into a casket to see how it felt.

I did it. I experienced it. I don’t need to do it again.

I was more curious than critical about shooting this type of weapon. Similar-styled rifles have been in the news for all the wrong reasons. School shootings. Premeditated murder. Bloody deaths in public places.

Going in, I had no hidden agenda against gun owners. I simply wanted to see how it felt.

It felt … powerful.

This must be part of the allure for evil or deranged or mentally unhinged people who commit mass shootings. They want to feel powerful. For that moment. At any cost.

How many more young victims will it take until our country does something to disprove my first sentence in this column? Many many more.

More school students are going to get killed this year by gun violence.