JERRY DAVICH: Gary native, three-time Pulitzer awardee author's book taking aim at world's largest consulting firm

Six years ago, just before former President Donald Trump was elected into the White House, Walt Bogdanich began investigating the most powerful and influential consulting firm in the world.

Bogdanich, who grew up in Gary, was intrigued by how massive power and influence are wielded by major corporations, often without public knowledge and regulatory oversight. McKinsey & Company served as the perfect target for Bogdanich’s investigative arrows for The New York Times, where he has worked since 2001.

With three Pulitzer Prizes in his journalistic quiver, Bogdanich is no stranger to aiming at gigantic corporations that historically choose profits over people, and excuses over ethics. His new book, “When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm,” hits the bullseye in front of a global audience.

“By far, McKinsey is the most powerful consulting firm in the world, affecting our daily lives in ways that most people don’t realize. This is the whole point of the book,” Bogdanich told me during his daily train commute to his New York Times office.

McKinsey & Company, founded in 1926, sells expert advice for lucrative amounts of money. The firm operates in 65 countries, employs more than 30,000 employees, and serves the majority of the world’s 100 largest corporations, as well as dozens of governments around the globe, earning more than $10 billion in annual revenue.

“McKinsey is not like, say, a steel mill, which makes a tangible product — steel. McKinsey doesn’t make anything. They just sell their ideas and advice,” Bogdanich said. “But often, their advice turns out to be bad advice. Not always. But often enough to be embarrassing. And they didn’t want this to be public.”

Bogdanich is an expert in making things public that may otherwise remain in the shadows or kept secret. He did this while producing stories for “60 Minutes,” ABC News and The Wall Street Journal. He did this for a Pulitzer-winning series that tracked dangerous pharmaceutical ingredients flowing from China into the global market, and for another Pulitzer-winning series that examined the safety record of the U.S. railroad industry. He did it again with McKinsey & Company.

“McKinsey figured out a way to make a lot of money with no one looking over their shoulder. And they did it for 70 years,” he said.

Mass layoffs. Offshore contracts. Cost-cutting at the price of people’s lives. Figuring out ways to allow executives to make ridiculous amounts of money as their workers struggle to hold a job. “That’s the McKinsey way,” Bogdanich said.

Nonetheless, it took a while before he could convince his newspaper editors that this was an issue to investigate. He eventually wrote a handful of stories on McKinsey, alerting the world to what was going on with a massive company that kept an amazingly low profile in the public sphere.

McKenzie affects our lives from the moment we wake up until the moment we fall asleep, and every hour in between, Bogdanich wrote.

For example, the firm influences every link in our health care chain, from drug companies to hospitals to physicians to regulators to Medicaid and Medicare. And everything along the way.

“That’s just one example,” he said. “McKinsey advises universities, corporations, and organizations, influencing every facet of our lifestyles. They’ve also changed the nature of the American corporation, which used to be a stable place where workers could count on as a passport to the middle class.”

The book’s first chapter focuses in part on how U.S. Steel utilized advice from McKinsey to cut costs, and the consequences of following that advice. Bogdanich, who grew up in the Glen Park section of Gary, worked at that steel mill after his first stint at college. He learned firsthand about profits versus people.

“It was the perfect experience for me at the time,” he recalled as his commuter train went through a tunnel.

His book, co-authored by fellow investigative reporter Michael Forsythe, reframes the highly polished public image of the global consulting giant. The authors interviewed more than 100 current and former McKinsey employees, an extraordinary number considering the firm’s internal secrecy and binding nondisclosure agreements.

“We relied on people with a conscience,” Bogdanich said. “And there were a lot of them. Good employees at that company who didn’t like what they were seeing, and who were willing to talk to us. They’re not all evil. I’ve gotten to know a lot of them, and they’re good people, often getting into this company to help make the world a better place. But then they learn this is not what they’re doing, they get upset, and they contact us.”

Bogdanich explained his initial newspaper stories about McKinsey this way: “We don’t write stories when planes don’t crash. We write stories when planes do crash. There have been a lot of plane crashes in McKinsey’s long history. So we investigated them.”

McKinsey’s website boasts its purpose in the simplest of terms: “To help create positive, enduring change in the world.”

Its mission statement could be any corporation’s mission: “To help our clients make distinctive, lasting, and substantial improvements in their performance and to build a great firm that attracts, develops, excites, and retains exceptional people.”

“We are a values-driven organization,” it continues. “We put aside one day a year to reflect as a group on what our values mean to both our work and our lives.”

Bogdanich and Forsythe’s book, a New York Times bestseller, focused on the other 364 days of the year.

“People have the ability to convince themselves of anything if there’s enough money to make,” Bogdanich said. “Anytime you have this kind of concentration of power in one place, and it’s allowed to operate in secret, this is a dangerous situation for a democracy.”

As Forsythe put it in a tweet: “It's a book about the society, and the world, we live in.”

My follow-up column will explore this broader theme and also share details how Bogdanich went from a Gary teenager obsessed only with baseball to an investigative journalist hitting homer after homer.