My name is Gary, Indiana.

I was born in a prestigious boardroom at the turn of the 20th century. I came from the finest lineage, created from the deep-pocketed ideas of wealthy businessmen. My early nicknames were Miracle City, Magic City and the Steel City.

People believed in me. The highest of hopes, the grandest of dreams.

The steel industry chose me to build their wealth on. It worked almost to perfection along my lakeshore, producing countless rolls of steel worth billions of dollars. I was richer beyond anyone's expectations.

World-renowned draftsmen visited me to build majestic structures across my sprawling land. Educators made pilgrimages from across the country to model schools from my lesson plans. Citizens were proud to say my name. Outsiders felt privileged to stroll my streets.

I was a beautiful city. A lucrative city. Everyone wanted a piece of me.

With fame and riches, however, came power-grabs and corruption. The steel industry hit tough times. I was hit harder than most any other city in the nation. Racial unrest bubbled under the surface.

Steel built me up. Steel tore me down. My reputation began to tarnish. I began to rust. People took from me. They stole from me. I was sold out, abandoned by many, forgotten by others. Before I knew it, they turned their backs on me.

I was no longer the future. I was the past.

My once-majestic buildings started to crumble. My neighborhoods began to perish. My bustling streets became lonely and barren. Businesses were boarded up. Factories reduced to ashes. A boomtown turned into a ghost town.

Economics bankrupted my promise. Politics kidnapped my potential. Crime stole my hope. Tens of thousands of gutted homes gasp for one last breath. Since my birth, I have lost so much. Lost landmarks. Lost people. Lost promise.

My name is Gary.

Those preceding words were written as the preface for my book, “Lost Gary, Indiana.” My challenge from the publisher was to capture more than a century of history in 300 words. My city has been attempting to rewrite its future for decades, including Tuesday’s primary election pitting Mayor Jerome Prince against Sen. Eddie Melton for the presumptive position of Gary mayor.

One thing that hasn’t been lost in Gary is interest from outsiders who continue to make pilgrimages to the Steel City for different reasons. Some are nosy gapers. Others are simply curious. A few want to honestly rebuild the city, one new home or business as a time.

Regardless of why people are visiting Gary, one aspect hasn’t been lost to history: Outsiders are fascinated by my hometown.

This past month, I’ve been contacted by a handful of outsiders who are interested or fascinated in various aspects of Gary. They do some research, find my book or columns, and reach out for insights. I usually tell everyone the same thing: I’m not the right person to contact.

“Dear Jerry, I came across your book on Gary, and I'd love to learn a little bit more about your reporting on the subject,” Olivia Snyder-Spak wrote via email.

She is a documentary producer working with Noble Beast, a New York City-based production company, and with The Center for Investigative Reporting.

“We are developing a project on the gun industry and its effect on Gary, Indiana,” she wrote.

I will politely return her email, although I have little to offer.

“Good day, Jerry. We are two Norwegian freelance journalists going to Gary. Our aim is to do a piece on the effects that the global economy has had on communities that have been mainly reliant on one type of industry,” Isak Bronseth and Mathias Hagfors wrote to me last month.

“In our case we are specifically looking at Gary and the Gary steel works. I was advised to contact you because of your book on Gary and your career as a journalist in and around the city.”

I simply didn’t feel I was insightful enough to contribute to their project, so I forwarded other sources to contact.

“I believe Gary is so interesting to people living outside of it because its medium is diametrically opposite in comparison to what they have been conditioned to believe or have been accustomed to experiencing,” Korry Shepard told me.

You may be familiar with his name. Shepard writes periodic guest columns in this newspaper, chronicling his city’s intriguing history with brilliant observations from today’s perspective. He caught my attention when he posed a question that many Region residents likely never considered:

“What if there were no Gary, Indiana?”

He posed this question on his Gary Railroad Blog as purely a “thought exercise.” My initial thought was that I wouldn’t exist. My parents met in that city. Both sides of my family were attracted to the promise and potential of the city. These days, outsiders are attracted for other reasons to a city that has reached “mythical status,” Shepard said.

Their interest, however, rarely breeds the type of help the city requires.

“Gary gets placed on display yet benefits little from the publicity. Social media influencers come and put the worse parts of Gary on display for millions to see,” Shepard said. “Dystopian society has been explored in American entertainment as of late.”

Outsiders can visit Gary and similar places and temporarily experience real dystopia or indulge their urban exploration fantasizes. Then they can return to their towns grateful to not have to live like thousands of Gary residents who don't have the option to leave, he said.

“People come to Gary and tour it as if it were a nature preserve in the Serengeti. One can almost hear David Attenborough's voice narrating the scenes. While the attention is needed, action is lacking.”

Brilliant observations, as usual, from the self-taught historian.

Together, we came to the same conclusion despite our different generations, different races, different perspectives: "Gary reached mythical status for all the wrong reasons."