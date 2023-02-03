Olga Grozdanich already has her donation in hand.

The 96-year-old Highland resident is eagerly anticipating the arrival of Patriarch Porfirije, the global leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church. On Friday evening, he will make his first visit to the Region, at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville.

Born Prvoslav Perić in 1961, he is the church’s 46th patriarch after serving as Metropolitan Bishop of Zagreb and Ljubljana. He will be accompanied by His Grace Bishop Nikodim of the Dalmatian Diocese and Father Sebastian, abbot of Monastery Krka. Several other bishops and clergy from the Americas are expected to be in attendance, according to church officials.

Grozdanich and her husband came to the U.S. in 1951 on a boat from a German “DP” camp, for displaced persons. After arriving at Ellis Island in New York, she received $5, he got $10, and they were put on a cold bus to Indiana Harbor in Northwest Indiana.

“The rest is the best kind of history,” said Sonja Ogrizovich, Grozdanich’s daughter.

They were among tens of thousands of Serbian refugees who arrived in the Chicago metro area after World War II to blend into the American melting pot. They all sought the same dream, fueled by a determined work ethic and guided by their religious faith.

“Many of our parents were employed by the steel mills and worked hard to make a better life for their children, who went on to become doctors, lawyers, nurses, engineers, teachers, politicians and businessmen,” Ogrizovich said. “We are proud of our heritage and culture, and we try to pass the customs on to the next generations.”

Their Serbian Orthodox faith served as a steady bridge from the “old country” to their new nation. This bridge remains a steady fixture in the lives of their descendants, including Ogrizovich and her 32-year-old son, a board member of the church.

“We are humbled and honored to host the patriarch, as well as many bishops, clergy and other dignitaries on Friday,” Ogrizovich said. “We look forward to their visit and will remember this as an extremely important day in the life of our Serbian community.”

Patriarch Porfirije, who also is a university professor and author of theological works, was elected and installed in February 2021, succeeding Patriarch Irinej, who served for nearly 11 years until his death in 2020. His global leadership position within the Serbian Orthodox Church is equivalent to the pope within the Catholic Church.

Porfirije paid recent visits to New York City, Chicago and Milwaukee, where hundreds of people packed into the historic St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. There, he led Sunday’s service marking St. Sava Day, a holiday commemorating the 13th-century founder of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

For most of them, it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

At St. George in Schererville, which led by Father Radovan Jakovljevic, Porfirije and his bishops will greeted with a 7 p.m. banquet at the Halls of St. George to mark the group’s historic visit.

“A fundraising campaign to benefit the renovation of Monastery Krka and other monasteries in the Dalmatian Diocese will be a part of the evening,” said Angelina Alavanja, the church’s secretary. (For more information, call 219-322-3355.)

Although I’m Croatian, not Serbian, I remember hearing about this historic and influential diocese in my childhood. Back then, the cultural and religious differences between Croatians and Serbians in this region mattered more than it does today.

When I was a boy in the shadow of my father, Joe Davich, I was often asked whether I was Croatian or Serbian. I always answered with cautious leeriness so I didn’t anger my elders or offend anyone. I recall attending summertime picnics featuring barbecued lamb, homemade strudel, stuffed cabbage and ethnic dishes I can’t pronounce.

Those picnics were usually peppered with curse words that introduced me to the Croatian and Serbian language, amplified by tamburitza music.

This culture from the old country continues to tap me on the shoulder every now and then. Ten years ago, I invited the Braca Tamburitza Orchestra onto my Casual Fridays radio show, where they happily squeezed into our cramped studio to perform a few songs.

“It’s the music that keeps our culture alive,” bandleader Rich Krilich told me.

Three years ago, I heard from a Croatian relative who I didn’t know existed.

“I think we are related,” Mihael Podnar wrote after stumbling onto an online column of mine.

Podnar lives in Bilaj, a small village near the town of Gospić in Croatia, where my great-grandmother was born.

Josip (Joseph) Devcic was born in Gospic in 1882. Filka Butkovich was born in Bilaj, Croatia, in 1885. After marrying in 1906 in Yugoslavia and emigrating to this country, they started a family in Hibbing, Minnesota, where their last name became Davich. My father’s name was Joseph Davich in his honor.

During one of our online chats, Podnar mentioned that his village was celebrating the day when residents successfully defended themselves from Serbian rebels. Such ethnic differences no longer matter to me, I told Podnar.

After the civil war in the Croatian and Bosnian territories in the 1990s, another wave of refugees arrived in the Region. “We were happy to have them and went out of our way to welcome them into our community,” Ogrizovich told me.

Her 96-year-old mother, one of the oldest members of their church, feels the same way about Patriarch Porfirije’s once-in-her-lifetime visit.

“My mom is begging me to take her to see the patriarch and the bishop from the area she was born,” Ogrizovich said.