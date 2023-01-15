JERRY DAVICH: Glory days or ghastly days, we don't forget our high school daze

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We don't realize the importance of high school in our lives until we’ve escaped far enough away to look back and see it from a distance.

This distance could take 10 to 20 years, or possibly hundreds of life experiences of thousands of miles. Until we reach what’s called a “shift in time” perspective, we don’t fully understand or appreciate the indelible mark of our high school life.

It doesn’t matter if we lived our glory days or ghastly days back then. Those experiences are imprinted on us like songs from that time period, whether it’s five years ago or 50 years ago. High school life matters, and it leaves impressions on us that have a way of lingering long after the final bell rings.

I was reminded of this when a Valparaiso High School student commented on my recent column about her school being placed in lockdown status as police investigated a security threat. The incident, which turned out to be nothing, attracted several news stories. The VHS student downplayed the meaning of her “high school daze,” as she wrote on social media.

“It was just, you know, my high school,” she wrote.

She’s just, you know, not seeing the bigger picture.

My “high school daze” was in no way my glory days (I’m living those right now.) I was a fat, clueless virgin who made more jokes than friends. I escaped with less pomp and more circumstance, stupidly screwing up the amazingly simple task to earn a high school diploma. Heck, I knew stoners, potheads, and budding young criminals who managed to graduate from high school. Not me, though.

In other words, I don’t look back at that time of my life with rose-colored delusions or wistful nostalgia. Nonetheless, as I got older, I recognized its significance in my adult life. It has molded me. It has motivated me. It has manipulated me. Sometimes all on the same day.

This is the power and the glory of our high school lives. This is the curse and the shackles of our high school lives. However you remember it, you still remember it.

“I remember so much from my high school,” Vince Soto told me.

He attended Washington High School in East Chicago, which closed for good in 1986. It now exists only in the minds of its former students. Some of them work hard to keep this existence a meaningful experience for every EC Washington graduate. They do so through The Anvil, a monthly newsletter mailed to grads across the country.

“We need YOUR story!” its latest newsletter screams at members. (For more info, email Sandi at sandiwhsanvil@gmail.com.)

The East Chicago Washington High School Alumni Association newsletter began in 1998, co-founded by Archibald McKinlay and Frank Hanak. Soto, who graduated from the school in 1956, serves as events chairman. From his Munster home, he does what he can to organize regular events and recruit new members. He realizes this challenge is more difficult every year as those grads get older or pass away.

“But there was something special about our high school, even after all these years. Especially after all these years,” Soto told me.

Frank Bond, of Highland, has similar fond recollections of his old school, George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond, where he graduated from in 1950 (yes, 1950). The building was vacated at the conclusion of the 2021 school year.

“I would like to turn this old school into an indoor mall,” the 92-year-old disabled Korean War veteran told me.

Bond said more than 20,000 live in a four-square-mile area surrounding that school, which shouldn’t face the same fate as too many old schools. The GoHammond.com website confirms Bond’s nagging concern and my initial premise of today’s column: “The fate of the building is uncertain, but its memory will continue to live in the hearts and minds of the alumni and the residents of Robertsdale.”

When my old school closed permanently a few years ago, I paid one final visit before the doors shuttered for good. It felt like visiting an old friend who was in hospice care. I wanted to say one last goodbye with a quiet tour of the property. (Find more photos at nwi.com.)

I attended Wirt High School from 1976 to 1980, when students playfully called it Willy Wirt, long before anyone ever imagined the school would someday be closed forever. Most of the school looked as old as its age. Near the cafeteria was the school's cement-wall birth certificate, engraved with "AD 1939."

I wrote this eulogy: "Burial will take place only in the hearts of all those who once ran through its hallways late for class, smoked in its crowded restrooms, stole a kiss under its bleachers, proudly took part in Senior Ditch Day, and learned how to appreciate the importance of a high school — no matter its age, reputation or manner of death.”

During my tour, I found my old locker where I repeatedly (and frantically) forgot my combination. I walked past old classrooms where I spent too much time doodling and daydreaming. And I strolled through the old gymnasium where I once got hit so hard by a dodgeball that it left a red imprint on my chest (thanks Kenny Levack.)

Our old high schools leave a similar imprint on our psyches or our souls whether we try to dodge it or not. It’s just a matter of time before we realize it.