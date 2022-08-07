JERRY DAVICH: 'God placed you on my heart': How one believer softened this skeptic's cynicism

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Jerry, God placed you on my heart this week,” Jamie Fankhauser wrote.

Her message caught me off guard, considering I’m agnostic and ever skeptical about the existence of God, at least how “He” is traditionally portrayed and historically conveyed by most believers. Your God may not be her God, the Christian God may not be the only God, and so on.

But this wasn’t the time for me to be cynical, combative, or unappreciative.

“Wow, thank you Jamie!” I replied. “How sweet of you. I’m humbled by your kindness. Where did this come from?”

“My heart,” she replied. “I just couldn't shake the fact that God wanted you to know He was pleased and real. He is able to do immeasurably more than we could ever ask for... faith is real.”

I was sincerely touched. I still am. Her words have stayed with me like certain biblical scripture from my youth, though I’ve forgotten most of my early church days. I’ve traveled spiritually from a Lutheran believer to an angry atheist to somewhere now in between those polarities. I hover in a suspended state of spiritual limbo. It fits me like a collar on a priest.

“Continue speaking your truth and finding the right words to convey that truth,” Beth Manta, a new reader, recently wrote to me.

In a single sentence, she somehow captured my efforts as a columnist. And as a person with more questions than answers about the afterlife, eternity, and this fleeting realm of reality.

As an adult, I’ve found myself inside dozens of churches, mosques, temples, and other places of worship. Not to pray or worship or congregate, but to write about other people’s experiences — funerals, baptisms, prayer circles, Bible study groups, you name it. It’s allowed me countless opportunities for contemplation and meditation.

Because of these varied experiences, I can detect an overly didactic believer from a few pews away. I instinctively slide away while politely avoiding the same conversation I’ve had too many times. Hundreds of strangers have tried to convert me to their belief system, their faith, their God. I’ve grown numb to their preaching as they attempt to save my soul.

In my home, a refrigerator magnet shares my stance: “Your beliefs don’t make you a better person. Your behavior does.”

Last month I met with three Times readers to talk politics. One of them brought up God, insisting that only He can return our country to its former glory.

“Whose God?” another reader asked him. “Your God? Your religion? Your faith?”

Our casual conversation turned surprisingly combative. I asked the first reader to keep it civil by keep talking politics. Funny, huh? He had more preaching to do, so I started getting my stuff together. I respect his beliefs, but I more respect my time. Like I said, I’ve heard more than 50 years of similar sermons.

This must be why I was so touched by Fankhauser’s message to me.

“As you enjoy this new season with your beautiful wife, I pray peace, healing and more years added to your life,” she wrote.

No preaching. No religious rhetoric. No spiritual soapbox.

Coincidentally, Fankhauser is the owner of Bun’s Soapbox, a Valparaiso-based business offering homemade soaps, lip balms, lotion sticks, essential oils, and other aromatic items. I met her only once, in early 2020, just before the pandemic challenged most everyone’s belief systems.

Fankhauser, a former registered nurse who employs special needs employees, has been a social media friend since we met. Her recent message to me felt like a lightning strike, creating a spark of illumination in my heart.

“Thank you for your faithfulness in so many lives,” Fankhouser wrote.

I’m still absorbing what she wrote. It will linger in my mind much longer than many of the Sunday sermons I've sat through.

Thank you, Jamie. God has now placed you on my heart.