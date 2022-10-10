JERRY DAVICH: Grocery store workers vent about mistreatment from customers, abuse of food assistance program

“Hey YOU!” the woman yelled in the produce section of the grocery store.

“Me?” I replied, hitting the brakes on my shopping cart.

“Yeah, you,” she said firmly.

I thought for sure I angered her with something I wrote in this column space or on social media. I’m still hearing from readers about my column — from July — on former President Donald Trump, a 50/50 split on positive versus negative feedback. (No surprise there.)

It turns out this woman, a longtime grocery store employee, wasn’t angry with me. She’s angry at some customers who are mistreating workers in checkout lanes.

“They’re blaming us for all the high prices, as if we have any control over inflation,” she said, her voice rising with fury.

The woman unleashed a 20-minute rant about what it’s like to be on the receiving end of daily complaints, mistreatment and verbal abuse from customers.

“For some of these customers, I want to take a conveyor belt separator and just beat the living (expletive) out of them,” she said angrily.

She was visibly mad, and not just for show. A colleague standing next to her felt the same way but without the same level of anger.

“Some of these customers are grown adults acting like bratty children,” she said.

One customer that day was so impatient while waiting in a checkout lane that he abruptly switched lanes while transferring every single item in his cart in dramatic fashion.

“And every time he came back to my lane he was angrier. He was making a big show out of nothing!” the employee said, rolling her eyes. “He saved himself maybe two minutes. Ugh.”

The two female employees, who work at a store in Valparaiso, call these kind of customers “the nasties.” And there are more of them than any time in their long careers behind a cash register.

“People are so cruel to employees like us who are simply trying to keep a job and earn an honest living,” one woman said. “It’s a different kind of mean. And they treat us like we’re stupid.”

The other woman interrupted: “Who are the stupid ones? I’ll tell you who. We are, workers like us who’ve been doing this job for 30-plus years, standing on concrete floors, and killing our bodies day after day,” she said. “We were raised to do the right thing.”

“It’s a different generation, that’s for sure,” the other woman added. “It comes down to people’s overall attitude and how they think it’s OK to mistreat workers like us.

“We know how customers feel about inflation. We’re buying the same items as they do,” she said. “We remember when boxed macaroni-and-cheese cost only three for a dollar, and now it’s $2 each or whatever. We understand the frustration. We’re customers too.”

Both women are in their 60s and receiving Social Security benefits. They’re working at a grocery store to supplement their income.

“We’ve worked decades to earn those benefits,” one woman said.

Both women also expressed frustration about some customers who take blatant advantage of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.

“There’s so much fraud and abuse going on with that food stamp program,” one of them said, looking around the store to make sure no one else was around. “I had one guy come through my lane and he had $24 of energy drinks. Energy drinks! I work hard all these years so people like him can get free energy drinks? This is (expletive).”

I will be looking into this issue for a future column, I told her.

Some SNAP recipients have been on the program for too long, she noted.

“We see abuse every single day,” she said, shaking her head back and forth. “There used to be a shame about being on food stamps. It was the kind of shame or embarrassment that forced people to get back on their feet and back to work.”

One client’s SNAP card was in such bad condition, it’s been replaced multiple times, the store employee said.

“I asked the woman how long she’s been in the program, and she said for 12 years. Twelve years!” she said.

“I have another regular customer and food stamp recipient who comes in dressed to the nines with fancy clothes, fine jewelry, and manicured nails,” she said. “What the hell is she doing on food stamps still? It’s very frustrating for us to see every day.”

Her colleague piped in to settle down her friend.

“I’m sorry. But we had a bad day today with customers,” she told me, glancing around the store. “Common courtesy doesn’t cost a dime, and it’s always on sale. We just wish people would realize this when they go grocery shopping.”